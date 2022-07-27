Staff quits when Black town manager hired
After completing a nationwide search that yielded 30 candidates, the Kenly, North Carolina, Town Council announced Justine Jones, a Black woman, as their unanimous choice for Kenly’s next Town Manager.
And while the council claimed they were “proud” of the hire, police officers and other city officials have expressed their disapproval in a mass resignation.
“I have enjoyed my time working at Kenly Police Department and had fully intended to remain employed with the town, but unfortunately, decisions are being made which make me question what the future will hold for all town employees,” Darren Pate, a patrol officer, wrote to Police Chief Josh Gibson.
Gibson also submitted his resignation and all four of the city’s full-time officers. Two town clerks also resigned. In their resignation letters, the officers and the clerks cited a “hostile work environment.”
The wording appears to be a reference to Jones, who sued her previous employer – Richland County, S.C. – for gender and racial discrimination after they fired her as manager of research. Jones’ lawsuit alleges “hostile” treatment by Richland County officers and her supervisor and retaliation for reporting harmful behavior.
With a population of approximately 2,400 residents, demographics show Kenly evenly split along racial lines with 36 percent African Americans, 36 percent white, and 20 percent Hispanic.
Town council members plan to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the mass resignation and how to replace its police chief and the four full-time officers.
Trayvon Martin's mother keynotes anti-gun rally
The South Miami-Dade community took to the streets this past weekend to organize against gun violence during the eighth annual Memorial Walk for Justice.
Roughly 300 people showed up at the corner of SW 216th Street and 109th Avenue on Saturday to march in protest and remembrance of lives lost. The diverse crowd consisted of people who identified themselves as activists, evangelists, radio hosts, law enforcement and community members.
Some even traveled from New York state, and another from Denmark, to stand in solidarity with the community.
The group walked toward Goulds Park Community Center, where they gathered for the remainder of the event. There, they heard from local and state politicians, both former and current, as well as from candidates running for office in the upcoming election.
But the guest of honor was local activist Romania Dukes, who has organized the walk each year since losing her son, De’Michael Dukes, to a stray bullet in July 2014.
Sybrina Fulton, who sparked the Black Lives Matter movement after losing her 17-year-old son, Trayvon Martin, to gun violence in February 2012, also was on hand.
Fulton left the audience with one message: Take back your community.
“Be passionate about what you do,” she said. “Be deliberate about what you say. We need to save our own kids. Ain’t nobody going to save them for us.”
Atlanta Police Department hosts recruitment day
The Atlanta Police Department hosted a recruitment day July 23 at Lenox Square as they look to add more officers and 911 dispatchers to their ranks.
“So as we advance out of COVID, and even while in COVID, one thing that I’m so proud of is the men and women that work for the Atlanta Police Department,” said Prenzinna Spann, Deputy Chief of the department. “They were committed the entire time to continue to fight crime. And we still have that same commitment today even as we come out of COVID.”
Atlanta Police was looking to add more than 500 new officers to their ranks to respond to the rises in crime and new safety demands.
In March, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was among the city leaders, who attended the APD’s recruitment event, as crime was a key issue in his campaign and also during this year’s legislative session in the Georgia State Capitol. Dickens pledged that the APD would hire 250 officers by the end of the year. Currently, 140 recruits have enrolled in the academy but there's more work to be done, according to the APD.
In June, the APD announced a $4,000 bonus will go to officers, investigators, sergeants and lieutenants; a $1,000 bonus will go to captains, majors and chiefs, in an effort to entice the recruitment and retention of officers and front-line staffers.
There are slightly more than 1,600 officers including recruits, however, the APD has been authorized to hire more than 2,000.
In a way to drive turnout Saturday, attendees were encouraged to pre-qualify to join APD while registering to win one of five $100 Simon gift cards.
“But today, we’re hoping to increase those numbers because, of course, public safety is always first,” Spann continued. “So we always want to make sure that we have the amount of officers that we need to make sure that public safety remains high on the priority list.”
