Allegheny County has 8 Black mayors
It’s a statement made unto itself. Just around 14% of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania’s, 1.2 million residents are African American. Yet, there are eight Black mayors overseeing cities and boroughs in the county.
Most notable is Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, the first Black mayor of the Steel City, who is settling into his new role. But when you look from Bellevue to the north, and Bridgeville to the south, you find the presence of African American mayors leading the way.
Take a look outside Allegheny County, and you’ll find even more Black mayors in Beaver County and Lawrence County.
Western Pennsylvania’s eight Black mayors are Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh Mayor; Joelisa L. McDonald, Rankin Mayor; Dontae Comans, Wilkinsburg Mayor; Delia Lennon Winstead, Braddock Mayor; Betty Copeland, Bridgeville Mayor; John Burwell, Homestead Mayor; Val Pennington, Bellevue Mayor; Cletus Lee, North Braddock Mayor.
Over the next four weeks, The New Pittsburgh Courier will spotlight some of these mayors, who seem poised and at the ready to make a profound impact on their communities.
—The New Pittsburgh Courier
School board member aims for state SenatePrince George’s County school board member Raaheela Ahmed planned to resign this weekend to run for the Maryland Senate.
Ahmed, 28, was elected in 2016 by voters in the Bowie area, where she became known for advocating for mental health services for students versus police in schools, free early childhood education and ending the school-to-prison pipeline.
Now she will seek voter approval in the June 28 primary election to represent the 23rd Legislative District that includes most of Bowie and portions of Laurel and Upper Marlboro.
So far, two people filed for the seat before the Feb. 22 deadline, according to the Maryland Board of Elections. Sen. Ron Watson of Upper Marlboro currently holds the seat after being appointed in August by Gov. Larry Hogan to fill the vacancy. The other candidate, Sylvia Johnson of Bowie, was appointed to the county’s Human Relations Commission in 2020. After working as a research scientist for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Johnson founded her own health information technology and biomedical company.
Ahmed’s state Senate platform includes banning no-knock warrants, extending employment and tenant protections to immigrants and livestreaming state legislative committee meetings and floor votes. As a school board member, she helped approve making financial literacy a graduation requirement, increased resources for LGBTQ students and staff and made Prince George’s Maryland’s first school district to adopt an excused absence policy for civic engagement activities.
—The Washington Informer
Alabama town unites against aggressive policing Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers, and GOP Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, have said Brookside and towns that use overly aggressive policing to fill their coffers must change. At least three bills are now before the Legislature that would affect those cities.
Brookside’s finances are “rocket-fueled” by tickets and aggressive policing, according to AL.com, which committed months of research and dozens of interviews to understand the topic. “In a two-year period between 2018 and 2020, Brookside revenues from fines and forfeitures soared more than 640% and now make up half the city’s total income,” AL.com said.
“The town of 1,253 just north of Birmingham reported just 55 serious crimes to the state in the entire eight year period between 2011 and 2018 – none of them homicide or rape,” AL.com reported. “But in 2018 it began building a police empire, hiring more and more officers to blanket its six miles of roads and mile-and-a-half jurisdiction on Interstate 22.”
State Rep. Juandalynn Givan, a Democrat who represents the district where the town is located, has held two town hall meetings on the Brookside police department. She said there’s usually disagreement in the divided Legislature. “... But in this instance, there has not been [one Republican] to call me that would defend the actions of those [Brookside] officers,” she said. “Not one. In fact, I’ve gotten so many calls from Republicans across this state that it’s been overwhelming.”
Solutions also abound. Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, would force cities to make the amount of fines and fees they collect public. Another would bar police from using unmarked cars for traffic stops. A third calls for guidelines on how cities and towns handle municipal courts.
Additionally, the city of Brookside recently introduced Henry Irby, a 32-year veteran of the Birmingham Police Department, as its interim police chief.
—The Birmingham Times
Box found under Jefferson Davis monumentWhile dismantling the pedestal that once held a Jefferson Davis statue in Richmond, Virginia, workers on Wednesday discovered a box encased in stone, the city said.
“Until we see what’s inside, it’s just a box, but most historians believe it is a time capsule,” James Nolan, the mayor’s press secretary wrote to CNN on Friday.
Protesters tore down and vandalized the statue of the president of the Confederacy in June 2020, but the pedestal remained. Many statues of Confederate leaders came down that summer in cities across the U.S. as widespread protests denounced racism and oppression.
Richmond began removing and transporting the pedestals that formerly held Confederate monuments on February 1, according to a city news release.
The box is being stored in a secure location by the city until the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia figures out what to do with it, Nolan said.
The Richmond City Council passed a resolution on January 24 to transfer ownership of all Confederate monuments, pedestals and related artifacts to the Black History Museum. The museum is partnering with the Valentine, another museum, to determine what to do with these objects.
CNN reached out to the Black History Museum about the plans for the box and has not heard back.
Other monuments entrusted to the museums include those of Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, J.E.B. Stuart and more, according to the news release.
This isn’t the first box to be discovered beneath a Confederate monument in Richmond. In December, two time capsules were found buried under the pedestal of the Robert E. Lee statue. Lee was a Confederate general. The first time capsule included an 1875 almanac, two old books, a coin and a cloth envelope, which historians believe was buried in 1887.
A week later, a Bible with a coin stuck to it and an 1865 edition of Harper’s Weekly magazine with an image of a figure weeping over President Abraham Lincoln’s grave were found in the second time capsule.
—CNN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.