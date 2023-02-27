Unforced error: NYC road sign is spelled ‘Jakie’ Robinson
NEW YORK — New York City’s Department of Transportation swung and missed with a road sign for the Jackie Robinson Parkway that spelled the baseball Hall of Famer’s first name as “Jakie.”
The sign spotted Sunday in Queens featured a picture of Robinson, Major League Baseball’s first African American player in the modern era, over the words “Jakie Robinson Parkway.”
Department of Transportation spokesperson Scott Gastel said the botched sign was replaced Monday.
Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. He is celebrated as a civil rights trailblazer and as a superstar athlete who made the All-Star Game six times and batted .313 over his 10-year MLB career.
The road formerly know as the Interboro Parkway was renamed for Robinson in 1997, the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking rookie season.
— The Associated Press
Goodwill of Southwestern Pa. names new president, CEOThe Board of Directors of Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania has announced the hiring of a new President and Chief Executive Officer, Monique McIntosh. She becomes the eighth Goodwill SWPA Chief Executive since its founding in 1919.
“I am excited for this tremendous opportunity to lead Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania,” said McIntosh, the first woman and person of color to lead the group. “I am incredibly impressed with Goodwill’s well-known social enterprise model using revenue from retail stores to fund job training, address workforce access barriers and increase family economic stability. I want the public to understand better that when they donate and shop at Goodwill SWPA, they are impacting thousands of individuals through our mission-critical services.”
Joining Goodwill SWPA from her most recent position as the Chief Program Officer of YWCA Greater Pittsburgh, McIntosh, who is Black, also served in various leadership capacities at the organization, including Co-Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. Previous to her leadership at the YWCA, she served as Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh’s Vice President of Programs and Services.
Succeeding Michael Smith, who retired last fall after serving as Goodwill SWPA’s President/CEO for 20 years, McIntosh will officially begin in her new role on March 1.
— The New Pittsburgh Courier
Tenn. governor vows to sign anti-drag bill as photo surfacesNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican Gov. Bill Lee says it would be “ridiculous” to conflate a recently surfaced yearbook photo of him wearing women’s clothing in high school to drag show performances currently under attack in Tennessee and other GOP-led states.
Lee told reporters this week that he plans to sign legislation that would severely limit where drag performances can take place by banning “adult cabaret entertainment” that is “harmful to minors” from public property or locations where children might see the performance.
The bill does not explicitly include the words “drag show,” but it does expand the definition of adult cabaret to include “male or female impersonators,” as well as topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers and strippers.
On Monday, Lee was fielding questions from reporters about the legislation and other anti-LGBTQ bills when an activist asked him if he remembered “dressing up in drag in 1977.”
Lee was presented with a photo that showed the governor as a high school senior dressed in women’s clothing that was published in the Franklin High School’s 1977 yearbook. The photo was first posted on Reddit over the weekend.
“What a ridiculous question that is,” said Lee, who was visibly angry. “Conflating something like that to sexualized entertainment in front of children, which is a very serious question.”
In 2018, Lee said he regretted wearing a Confederate uniform during an “Old South” party after confirming there was a photo of him doing so in Auburn University’s 1980 yearbook.
— The Associated Press
Seattle: first U.S. city to ban caste discriminationSeattle is explicitly banning discrimination on the basis of caste, making it the first city in the U.S. to take such a step.
The Seattle City Council recently approved an ordinance that amends the city’s municipal code to include caste as a protected class, alongside categories such as race, religion and gender identity. The law prohibits caste discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations and other arenas, and allows caste-oppressed people in the city to lodge complaints of discrimination.
“It is a very simple question: Should discrimination based on caste be allowed to continue in Seattle?” Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who sponsored the ordinance, said during a Feb. 14 city council meeting. “But while simple, it is also profound and historic.”
Caste systems are social hierarchies that divide people into rigid categories at birth and permit those in lower castes to bear discrimination including slurs and violence, while being denied opportunities. With South Asians comprising one of the nation’s fastest growing immigrant groups, caste bias and discrimination has the potential to become more pervasive in the U.S. In recent years, several institutions of higher education have also made caste a protected status, including Brown University, the California State University system, Colby College and Brandeis University.
— CNN
