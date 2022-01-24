O'Ree, first Black NHL player honored
The House has voted to award a Congressional Gold Medal to Willie O'Ree, the first Black player to compete in the National Hockey League.
The Willie O'Ree Congressional Gold Medal Act unanimously passed in the House Jan. 19 and in the Senate in July 2021. It will now go to President Joe Biden's desk.
The vote to award O'Ree the nation's highest civilian award that Congress can bestow recognizes "his contributions and commitment to hockey, inclusion and recreational opportunity." It came a day after the Boston Bruins retired O'Ree's number, 22.
O'Ree, 86, broke the NHL's color barrier in 1958 with the Bruins, one of six teams at the time. He played 45 games with the Bruins, despite being legally blind in one eye -- scoring four goals and recording 10 assists. According to the bill text, he was not aware he had broken the color barrier at the highest level of hockey until he read it in the newspaper the following day.
Known as "the Jackie Robinson of hockey," O'Ree has said that he heard name calling from opposing players and from fans in the stands during every game he played in. "Besides being Black and being blind in my right eye, I was faced with four other things: racism, prejudice, bigotry and ignorance," he said.
O'Ree serves as the NHL's director of youth development and ambassador for NHL diversity, a position he has held for more than two decades. He is credited with paving "the way for future players of diverse ethnic and economic backgrounds," in his NHL biography.
Wisconsin Senate wants critical race theory ban
Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a Republican bill the state Senate was poised at Tribune presstime Tuesday to send to Gov. Tony Evers.
The Democratic Evers will almost certainly veto the measure, which the GOP-controlled Assembly passed on a party line vote in September. The measure has no Democratic co-sponsors, but they don't have the votes to stop it in the Legislature. Republicans don't have the votes to override the expected Evers veto.
Wisconsin's proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with "critical race theory," a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the view that racism is systemic in the nation's institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of whites in society.
The Wisconsin bill would prohibit teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that a person is inherently racist or sexist by virtue of his or her race or sex, and that a person's moral character isn't determined by race or sex. It would also ban teaching that a person should feel guilty for past acts committed by people of his or her race or sex and that systems based on meritocracy are racist or sexist, or designed to oppress people of another race.
Hotline addresses racism, bullying in schools
There's now a state-run hotline students and parents can call to report racism and bullying in New Mexico schools.
This is a part of a bigger push from the state to better meet the needs of Black students in New Mexico, but Deputy Secretary Dr. Vickie Bannerman made it clear this hotline is for everyone.
“Anyone who feels they have been subjected to racism, injustice, unfair treatment in schools, we encourage everyone, anyone to utilize this tool to report,” said Dr. Vickie Bannerman, deputy cabinet secretary of identity, equity, and transformation for the New Mexico Public Education Department.
NMPED opened the Anti-Racism Anti-Oppression Hotline on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day focused on justice and equality. Bannerman is leading the charge. She said a hotline manager, as well as two others, are answering calls. Bannerman told us before this was an option, she acted as the hotline, receiving several concerning reports, such as, a student being called racial slurs and another “who was made fun of by a teacher in a classroom and the teacher was making general sounds as if to call the child a monkey. ... That was absolutely and immediately addressed with full support from the school I might add,” Bannerman said.
The hotline is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and accepts voicemails after hours.
Assembly to vote on police incentives
The Wisconsin Assembly was set to vote Tuesday on a package of Republican-authored bills designed to bolster police recruiting.
The measures come as officer applications have dwindled in the wake of George Floyd's death and the national debate over police brutality and racism.
Floyd, who was Black, died May 25, 2020, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes. A Police Executive Research Forum survey conducted in June 2021 found an 18% increase in resignations and a 45% increase in retirements compared to the previous year.
The bills would create $5,000 signing bonuses for applicants and $2,000 retention bonuses for officers who stay on the job for a year. Officers who relocate to Wisconsin and stay on the job for three years would be eligible for annual bonuses capped at $10,000.
At least two technical colleges would have to establish part-time police academies to attract recruits already working other full-time jobs. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the state Department of Justice would have to create a marketing campaign to attract recruits.
Schools would have to teach students in grades 5-12 how to respect and cooperate with police and local governments would be prohibited from banning no-knock search warrants.
The legislation also would double the state reimbursement for annual officer recertification from $160 to $320 and reimburse small departments for equipment and training costs up to $10,000.
The funding for the package would come from federal COVID-19 pandemic relief dollars.
Democrats have assailed the legislation as an election year stunt.
