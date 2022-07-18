Prince invokes spirit of Mandela, mother
UNITED NATIONS — Britain’s Prince Harry challenged people everywhere Monday to adopt Nelson Mandela’s spirit of hope in today’s divided world to reclaim democracies and leave a better future for children, movingly citing the inspiration of the anti-apartheid leader on his own life and his memories of his late mother, Princess Diana.
In a keynote and often personal speech to the U.N. General Assembly’s annual celebration Monday of Nelson Mandela International Day, the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex said a photo on his wall of his mother meeting Mandela in Cape Town in March 1997, just five months before her death, is “in my heart every day.”
He spoke about his first visit to Africa as a 13-year-old and how the continent has not only given him hope but become “my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again.”
“It’s where I’ve felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found my soul mate in my wife,” Harry said as his wife, Meghan, sat listening in the front of the vast General Assembly hall, filled with diplomats from many of the U.N.’s 193 member nations.
As the father of two young children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — the prince expressed concern about the planet they and millions of others will inherit.
The world is at “a pivotal moment,” he said, facing converging crises including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, a small number of people “weaponizing lies and disinformation at the expense of the many,” the “horrific” war in Ukraine and “the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States. “ That was an apparent reference to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision reversing a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.
“We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom — the cause of Mandela’s life,” the prince said.
Harry said people have a choice: become apathetic, angry and despair or do what Mandela did every day during his 27 years in prison and the rest of his life including as South Africa’s first Black president, which was to “find meaning and purpose in the struggle.”
— The Associated Press
‘Clothespin’, other urban art creator, dies NEW YORK — Pop artist Claes Oldenburg, who turned the mundane into the monumental through his outsized sculptures of a clothespin, a baseball bat, a free stamp and other objects, has died at age 93.
Oldenburg died Monday morning in Manhattan, according to his daughter, Maartje Oldenburg. He had been in poor health since falling and breaking his hip a month ago.
The Swedish-born Oldenburg drew on the sculptor’s eternal interest in form, the dadaist’s breakthrough notion of bringing readymade objects into the realm of art, and the pop artist’s ironic, outlaw fascination with lowbrow culture — by reimagining ordinary items in fantastic contexts.
Among his most famous large sculptures are “Clothespin,” a 45-foot steel clothespin installed near Philadelphia’s City Hall in 1976; “Batcolumn,” a 100-foot lattice-work steel baseball bat installed the following year in front of a federal office building in Chicago; and the 49-feet long, 28-feet high, 70,000-pound Free Stamp in Cleveland’s Willard Park.
“I want your senses to become very keen to their surroundings,” Oldenburg told The Los Angeles Times in 1963.
“When I am served a plate of food, I see shapes and forms, and I sometimes don’t know whether to eat the food or look at it,” he said. In May 2009, a 1976 Oldenburg sculpture, “Typewriter Eraser,” sold for a record $2.2 million at an auction of post-war and contemporary art in New York.
— The Associated Press
Record number of Black women seek governorshipsAs highlighted by Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020, Black women have achieved significant political accomplishments in recent years. This fall, those groundbreaking achievements may grow as record numbers of Black women run for political office across the U.S. Even with all this progress, however, a Black woman has never been elected governor of any state in the country. That could very well change this year, as Yolanda Flowers in Alabama and five Black women in the running to become governors in the Nov. 8, 2022 elections. Here they are:
Yolanda Flowers (D), Alabama
Stacey Abrams (D), Georgia
Carnita Atwater (D), Tennessee
Constance Every (I), Tennessee
Deirdre Gilbert (I), Texas
Deirdre DeJear (D), Iowa
With so many dynamic Black women on this fall’s gubernatorial ballots, this may be the year that a Black woman finally wins the highest office in one of the American states. This would be a major achievement and a continuation of the strides that Black women have been making in American politics. Several of these candidates face primary election races, with the winners moving on to Election Day 2022, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
— The Birmingham Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.