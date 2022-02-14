Wednesday is International Black Aviation Day
Casey Grant, one of the first African American stewardesses for Delta Air Lines, is on a mission to honor the unsung men and women in aviation, despite the obstacles in their path.
Feb. 16 is International Black Aviation Day to honor aviators, past and present, who dared to dream among the stars and beyond. Airlines, schools and aviation enthusiasts globally will be honoring African American pioneers and their accomplishments. Grant will be receiving a proclamation from Mayor Kermit “Bo” Dorough in Albany, Georgia, and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.)
Illinois is the home to prominent aviators, including Bessie Coleman, Cornelius Coffey, Janet Bragg, John C. Robinson and Willa Mae Brown.
Grant’s mission for the event is to honor black pioneers in aviation for their courage and perseverance that paved the way for people of color to pursue a career in aviation. It’s vital to Grant to share their stories to expose young people to aviation. Grant is the author of “Stars in the Sky” and “Stars and Beyond.”
“Black flight attendants and aviators have been fighting for our civil rights in the sky, and it has never been documented nor acknowledged. My mission is to spread the word and educate our youth on this special day to honor and celebrate our black pioneers in aviation during Black History Month,” Grant said.
— The Chicago Defender
Grant allows students to visit monumentBirmingham Civil Rights National Monument recently received a grant for a program aimed at fourth graders in Birmingham and Jefferson County. Awarded by the National Park Foundation, the Open Outdoors for Kids grant will fund development of curriculum-based programming that includes free bus transportation to and free entry at affiliated sites. The program officially began Friday.
“We’re excited about the opportunity this grant provides to kick off our educational programming,” said Kathryn (Kat) Gardiner, park ranger at the National Monument. “It is based on a unique collaborative partnership that is fundamental to everything we do.”
The partnership includes the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) and three churches that were instrumental in the local civil rights movement: 16th Street Baptist Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church and Bethel Baptist Church, which was pastored by the leader of the Birmingham movement, the Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth. Urban Impact will manage the billing process and the Alabama African American Civil Rights Heritage Sites Consortium will assist with program development and delivery.
Programming funded by the grant focuses on connecting students at Title I schools in Birmingham and Jefferson County, with the end goal of providing field trips for 1,500 students. The field trip will consist of visits to the BCRI, the adjacent Kelly Ingram Park – the site of civil rights demonstrations in the climactic year of 1963 – and one of the three partnering churches.
“In addition to the curriculum, the partnership will provide students with an incredible oral history experience,” Gardiner said. “For instance, St. Paul has two members who were children at the time of the civil rights movement, and they will be participating in the program.”
National Monument staff has also compiled a Student Guide and corresponding Teacher Guide that will be provided prior to the in-person field trip to help orient participants. After the field trip, participating students will be “sworn in” as junior park rangers. All fourth graders are granted free admission to other national parks, monuments and sites across the nation through a national initiative called Every Kid Outdoors – yet another aspect of the field trip curriculum that adds value for Birmingham-area students and increases interest from visitors.
— The Birmingham Times
Students hold town hall after restraint reportThe Purdue Black Student Union held a packed town hall Thursday night to discuss how to respond after a video surfaced this week of a Purdue police officer forcefully restraining a student.
The incident was first reported by the Purdue Exponent. The video shows Purdue Police Officer Jon Selke lying on top of student Adonis Tuggle and putting his elbow over Tuggle’s throat.
Tuggle’s girlfriend, who recorded the video, can be heard telling the officer to get his elbow “off my boyfriend’s neck.”
In their initial statement, Purdue police said Selke was responding to a call about a woman “being held against her will.”
Selke has since been placed on a leave of absence, which Purdue Police Chief John Cox attributed to death threats the officer and department have received.
— The Indiana Recorder
