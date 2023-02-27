GOP leaders, stung by losses, seek electable candidates
WASHINGTON — A football legend who held a gun to his ex-wife's head. Rivals who nearly brawled during a televised debate. A venture capitalist who voiced sympathy for the Unabomber.
And that's just to name a few.
Republican Senate primaries in several pivotal states last year exuded a carnival-like aura, dominated by far-right candidates whose ill-advised remarks and damaging personal baggage ultimately cost the party its chance of retaking a majority. But even as alarms sounded over a growing crisis of electability, party leaders mostly stood by, including Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the Senate GOP's campaign chief, who insisted on remaining neutral in the nominating contests.
Now, at the dawn of the 2024 campaign season, Republicans say they are taking steps to avoid a repeat. The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which Scott formerly led, intends to wade into party primaries in key states, providing resources to its preferred candidates in a bid to produce nominees who are more palatable to general election voters.
It may be easier said than done. Similar efforts have backfired in recent years, with the party's restive base rejecting the attempts. The new push will test anew whether the GOP establishment can steer a party reshaped by Donald Trump's insurgent presidency back to mainstream appeal.
"One thing I kept hearing when I took this job was that Republicans are sick and tired of losing," said Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, the new chairman of the NRSC. "This is our last chance this decade to target red-state Democrats, so we're going to do whatever it takes to recruit candidates who can win both a primary and general election."
The Associated Press
Murdoch admits hosts endorsed false election claims
Rupert Murdoch, the chairman of Fox Corporation, acknowledged in a deposition taken by Dominion Voting Systems that some Fox News hosts endorsed false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
Murdoch's remarks in a deposition were made public in a legal filing as part of Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News.
"Some of our commentators were endorsing it," Murdoch said, singling out Fox hosts Sean Hannity, Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo and Jeanine Pirro. Murdoch acknowledged the hosts frequently invited guests who made similar claims.
But Murdoch pushed back against Dominion's lawyers who claimed that Fox was endorsing "this false notion of a stolen election?"
"Not Fox. But maybe Lou Dobbs, maybe Maria, as commentators," Murdoch said in his deposition.
In another filing made public earlier this month, a trove of messages and emails from the most prominent stars and highest-ranking executives at Fox News showed they had privately ridiculed claims of election fraud in the 2020 election, despite promoting lies about the presidential contest on its air.
The messages showed that Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham brutally mocked lies being pushed by former President Donald Trump's camp asserting that the election was rigged.
The court filings have offered the most vivid picture to date of the chaos that transpired behind the scenes at Fox News after Trump lost the election and viewers rebelled against the right-wing channel for accurately calling the contest in Biden's favor.
CNN
Woman returns to lead Black NYC firefighters group
The new face of the Vulcan Society is a familiar one. Regina Wilson returns as president of the Black fraternal order for Fire Department of New York (FDNY) employees after first serving between 2015 and 2018. She was the first woman to lead the Vulcans since the organization was founded in 1940, and replaces outgoing head Dellon Morgan.
“My role as the president is to make sure that I am managing the organization on every level," Wilson said. The group's responsibilities go beyond maintaining Vulcan Society properties and union and civilian staff, but also to "our community, whether it’s educating them on fire safety, going out to meet some of the needs, and handing out fire safety information [as well as] all toys at Christmas, clothing, backpacks [and] haircuts to the homeless.”
Wilson herself formerly served as a vice president and recording secretary on the executive board before moving up to Vulcan Society president. On 9/11, she was a first responder at the World Trade Center. Today, she’s a 24-year veteran of the FDNY, a department where few firefighters are Black or women. When Wilson applied in 1999, she was just one of seven Black candidates and the only woman in her class, according to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Officially, she’s the 12th Black female firefighter ever to join the FDNY, according to the United Women Firefighters organization.
The organization traces its 83-year history to supporting Black firefighters and ending discriminatory practices in the FDNY. Back in 2002, the Vulcan Society successfully sued the city over racially discriminatory hiring practices. Since then, the percentage of Black firefighters jumped from 3% to 9%. Their class action lawsuit opened the door to Latino and Asian Americans to grow their ranks within the FDNY as well.
The Amsterdam News
