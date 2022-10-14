Warehousing system opens for Black entrepreneurs
The Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) held a ribbon cutting ceremony in celebration of the UPS Logistics Launchpad Wednesday in Atlanta.
The purpose of the event was to highlight the opening of the warehouse, fulfillment and shipping space at RICE and celebrate the first group of RICE entrepreneurs who are growing in the area.
UPS CEO Carol Tomé said RICE and UPS have a common purpose, which is to grow jobs, lives and make a difference in communities.
“We are honored to be here and a part of this. This is a team effort with UPS, UPS Foundation, Ware2Go, the UPS store, and of course RICE,” Tomé said. “We are going to provide warehousing, shipping, and fulfillment for Black entrepreneurs. That’s way cool because it’s doing good for them to help them grow their business and along the way, it’s good for us, too, because we get to grow our business as well. It is a win-win all day long.”
Tomé also said the process doesn’t stop with just shipping, warehousing, and fulfillment.
Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens said he is pleased to help celebrate the collaboration between two of Atlanta’s favorites, UPS and RICE.
Dickens also said the collaboration plays vital roles in Atlanta’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Urban League launches school nonviolence tours
Otterial Brown, a representative with Amazon, stood before about 50 George Washington Carver High School 10th graders in Birmingham this week and asked questions.
Inside the school’s auditorium, she told students to close their eyes and stand if: in response to a question. “Have you lost someone close to you, due to violence?” Brown asked. That brought almost all students to their feet.
Brown was one of a several individuals at Carver as part of the Birmingham Urban League’s (BUL) kickoff day for a 100 Days of Non-Violence initiative. BUL will visit each of Birmingham’s seven public high schools through Nov. 10 to speak with and listen to students about gun violence.
According to Birmingham City Schools, nearly a dozen students were killed since the start of the calendar year.
“[Some of them were] killed in their car, sitting in their car, innocent bystanders, but more importantly, there have been some that have been involved in gang activity,” said BUL President and CEO Williams Barnes.
BUL and other community organizations have more to offer young people in the city than the gangs, Barnes said.
“I’m here to tell you, that whatever the gang got, we got your back too. I’m here to tell you that whatever they’re offering, we’ve got something better; I’m here to tell you that we care about your life, and there is a future for you,” Barnes said.
‘Halt The Assault’ gun violence campaign launched
Following months of public outcry demanding policy change, the Gun Violence Prevention Action Committee launched a new campaign Thursday to bolster and build legislative support around a ban on assault weapons and large capacity magazines dubbed "Halt The Assault." A statewide effort supported by leading national gun violence prevention organizations, 'Halt' will utilize tools to organize and activate supporters to reach their state lawmakers and ultimately advance the life-saving measure in the coming months.
“Assault weapons only exist to make shootings more deadly, and it’s time we banned them in Illinois,” said Kathleen Sances, president and CEO of the Gun Violence Prevention Action Committee (GVPAC.) “Halt The Assault is the result of Illinoisans demanding immediate action to ban assault weapons, which is the number one priority of the gun violence prevention movement."
"Halt the Assault" will pair digital advocacy and paid media to reach concerned residents and drive them toward action.
The campaign will focus its efforts on DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry, Suburban Cook and Will counties, as well as the Bloomington, Champaign, Metro East, Peoria, Springfield and Quad Cities metro areas. An updated legislator contact tool will be employed to connect constituents with their lawmakers and put facts front and center in the policy conversation. GVPAC is investing six figures into the campaign and will activate its advocacy network of nearly 200 organizations that have organized behind past efforts to hold gun dealers accountable, require universal background checks for all gun sales, and make ghost guns illegal.
While the measure was not deemed politically viable earlier this year, momentum behind an assault weapons ban among the public has grown, and Illinois residents are demanding action from their lawmakers particularly after the Highland Park mass shooting. From January to September 2022, Illinois has seen 45 mass shootings, 35 of which were in Chicago. Mass shootings are only a fraction of the fatal shootings that take place across the state, illustrating the tragic toll of gun violence that hits urban communities particularly hard across Illinois.
