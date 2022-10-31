Metro’s New Silver Line stations debut Nov. 15
Metro officials announced Monday that the transit agency’s Silver Line extension will be ready for customers on Nov. 15.
The line will extend to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County, Virginia, with six new stations — Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway, and Ashburn — going into service.
The extension completes the first phase of a 23-mile expansion that started construction in 2009 and debuted the first segment five years later.
Customers at the new stations will be greeted by Metro personnel and receive commemorative pennants, a tradition by the agency dating back to when its first station opened in 1976.
At the Dulles station, customers will be able to claim their baggage and walk through an underground tunnel for to get on Metrorail, agency officials said.
“We appreciate our partners at the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority, the Federal Transit Administration, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, Fairfax and Loudoun counties who have worked collaboratively with us for several years to reach this moment,” said Metro General Manager Randy Clarke.
The Washington Informer
Female heckler gets real with former president
Former first lady Michelle Obama isn’t the only woman who thinks her husband, former President Barack Obama, is attractive. Obama was met with a surprise from a supporter during a midterm campaign speech in Detroit.
In a clip from MSNBC shared on Twitter, Barack tells a crowd at Detroit Renaissance High School gymnasium “Sometimes going on a campaign trail feels a little harder than it used to, not just because I am older and grayer…."
While the crowd laughed at his statement, a woman sitting behind the speech podium and yelled out “You fine as [expletive].”
Obama thought the comment was funny and turned around and asked the woman to repeat what she said. He later joked and said he wasn’t going to tell Michelle [Obama] she said that.
After a slight pause he added, "Although Michelle does agree. She knows."
He was in Detroit encouraging people to vote in the upcoming election and specifically showed his support to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is competing against Republican candidate Tudor Dixon, The Detroit News reported.
The St. Louis American
Local rapper pleads guilty to gun charge
St. Louis rapper 30 Deep Grimeyy pleaded guilty in federal court to a felony charge Oct. 25 for possession of a firearm.
Grimeyy, born Arthur Pressley, is a convicted felon. He and others were stopped by St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers on Jan. 5, 2021, in a 2008 Pontiac G8. The vehicle had a broken taillight and the license plates were registered to a Jeep.
Police said officers found a Beretta 92FS 9mm pistol between Pressley and another suspect. Pressley admitted in his plea agreement that he had the gun between Oct. 4, 2020, the day after it was purchased, and the date of the traffic stop.
Investigators also found pictures of Pressley and the gun on his social media accounts, others’ social media accounts, and in his residence, including the gun’s partial serial number. As a convicted felon, twice convicted for unlawful use of weapons, he is banned from owning firearms.
Prosecutors will declare at Pressley’s sentencing hearing that, following the traffic stop, he texted the original gun owner. Pressley asked the man to forge a bill of sale to one of the other occupants of the Pontiac, sources said.
Pressley, 25, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 1. The gun charge carries a potential penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had been investigating Pressley and a gang called 30 Deep for over a year at the time of the traffic stop.
The St. Louis American
Funeral shooting in Brighton Heights stuns community
A funeral for a recent gunshot victim was interrupted by gunfire in Brighton Heights, in an incident that observers interpret as retaliation.
Six people were injured in the Friday shooting outside the Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Street. Around noon, ShotSpotter alerted police that five gunshots were heard in the Brighton Heights area. Another 15 gun rounds were heard immediately after, said Pittsburgh Police Major Crimes Commander Richard Ford.
The funeral ceremony was being held for John James Hornezes, Jr., who was one of three killed in a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Oct. 15.
All six victims were reported in stable condition Friday afternoon, Ford said. Police said they have no suspects and are investigating Friday’s shooting as connected to the Oct.15 case and believe multiple shooters took part in a targeted act.
“I never could have imagined it, that we would shoot up holy ground,” Mayor Ed Gainey said at a 3:30 p.m. press conference. The mayor pleaded with those hurt at the church to not retaliate, but tell authorities what they know about the incidents.
“This has been one of the most devastating days of my life, I would say,” said Brenda Gregg, the pastor at Destiny of Faith Church, where the shooting took place. She said the church would not close its doors because “we are here to stand with each other.”
A 13-year-old named Julia said she was getting off the bus on Brighton Road when she heard gunfire and ran into a nearby Rite Aid, where she said employees locked the doors.
The New Pittsburgh Courier
