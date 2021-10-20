Girl arrested over
drawing at schoolIn January 2020, a parent called the Honowai Elementary School in Honolulu to complain about the drawing made by a 10-year-old Black girl and demanded the staff call police, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
When police arrived, the girl, who was only identified as “N.B,” was “handcuffed with excessive force and taken to the police station,” the ACLU said.
The girl’s mother, Tamara Taylor, said she was called to the school, but she was not allowed to see her daughter or informed that the girl was “handcuffed in front of staff and her peers, placed into a squad car and taken away.” Asked later, the girl said she participated, along with other students, in making an offensive drawing of a child who had been bullying her.
The girl said “she did not want the drawing delivered but one of the other students snatched it from her hands and delivered it anyways,” the ACLU said in a letter to officials involved in the issue.
In response to the incident, the ACLU sent a letter Monday to the Honolulu Police Department, the state Department of Education and the state attorney general’s office asking them to adopt policy changes, expunge all records of the arrest, and to pay $500,000 in damages for “harm and suffering” caused by their agencies.
The Honolulu Police Department told CNN on Tuesday it was “reviewing the letter and will be working with Corporation Counsel to address these allegations.” A spokesperson for the Hawaii DOE said the agency did not have a comment at this time.
Online threats draw longest term in riot probeA man who pleaded guilty to posting threats on social media in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Thursday to 14 months in prison, the longest term to date resulting from the federal investigation of the insurrection.
Troy Smocks of Dallas traveled to the nation’s capital before the Jan. 6 siege but he was not accused of storming the building. On Jan. 6, Smocks posted threats to “hunt these cowards down,” targeting “RINOS, Dems, and Tech Execs” — words that were viewed tens of thousands of times on the social network Parler. “RINO” stands for “Republican In Name Only.”
Smocks, who is Black, has been in jail since his arrest Jan. 15. One of 600-plus defendants charged so far, Smocks argued that his treatment has been unfair compared with those who did enter the Capitol.
“I’m no Dr. King, but we do share same the skin color and the same idea of justice. I just want to be treated equally,” he said at his sentencing.
But U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said she had not seen a “scintilla of evidence” that prosecutions had been racially motivated.
“People died fighting for civil rights,” she said. “For you to hold yourself up as somehow a soldier in that fight is very audacious.”
— The Associated Press
Legal victory for race-conscious admissionsA federal judge’s ruling this week that upholds race-conscious admissions at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was the latest in a string of recent legal defeats for opponents of affirmative action in higher education.
U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs found, in a ruling released Monday, that UNC-Chapel Hill had not shown illegal bias against White and Asian American applicants while taking race into account for the selection of an undergraduate class. Biggs wrote that the competitive public university used a “highly individualized, holistic admissions program” that follows decades of legal precedents allowing the consideration of race as one of many factors.
Students for Fair Admissions, the group that alleged unlawful discrimination in UNC-Chapel Hill’s admissions process, had also lost in similar lawsuits against Harvard University in 2019 and the University of Texas at Austin in July.
But the group has long pinned its hopes on the Supreme Court. The high court has had significant turnover since its last ruling on the issue five years ago left the status quo in college admissions largely intact. How the court’s newly strengthened conservative majority will view perennially volatile questions about the role of race in higher education remains to be seen.
— The Washington Post
Military tosses Capitol rioter with ‘Hitler mustache’An Army reservist charged in the Justice Department’s sweeping investigation of the U.S. Capitol riot was demoted and discharged earlier this year, becoming the first known service member to be forced out of the military after officials learned of an alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to personnel records reviewed by The Washington Post and the former soldier’s attorney.
Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was working part-time as an Army Reserve sergeant in human resources. In May, he was demoted to private — the enlisted force’s lowest rank — and given an other-than-honorable discharge the next month, terminating a 12-year military career, said his attorney Jonathan Crisp.
Federal authorities have accused Hale-Cusanelli of illegally entering the Capitol, using hand and arm signals to advance rioters forward, and harassing police officers. Several colleagues told investigators about his wearing of a “Hitler mustache” while at work, court papers show.
Crisp called the punitive discharge, which severely limits benefits and resources otherwise available to military veterans, “improper” because, he said, it was delivered while Hale-Cusanelli was incarcerated and because any comments made in the former soldier’s defense could violate his 5th Amendment rights in the federal case. Typically, commanders wait until criminal cases are finished before making discharge decisions, Crisp said.
Hale-Cusanelli is one of at least six service members charged in connection with the riot.
— The Washington Post
‘Widespread’ harassment found in school districtA federal civil rights investigation released Thursday found widespread racial harassment of Black and Asian American students at a Utah school district, including hundreds of documented uses of the N-word and other racial epithets over the last five years.
The probe also found physical assaults, derogatory racial comments and harsher discipline for students of color at Davis School District, the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement.
The district has agreed to take several steps as part of a settlement agreement, including a new department to handle complaints, more training and data collection.
Black students throughout the district told investigators about similar experiences of white and non-Black students calling them the N-word, referring to them as monkeys or apes and saying that their skin was dirty or looked like feces, according to the department’s findings. Students also made monkey noises at their Black peers, repeatedly referenced slavery and lynching and told Black students to “go pick cotton” and “you are my slave.”
The investigation found Black students were also disciplined more harshly than their white peers for similar behavior, and were denied the ability to form student groups while supporting similar requests by other students.
District officials admitted to federal investigators that their discipline data from at least four years revealed that staff treated students of color differently than white students, but the district did nothing to correct these disparities, according to the department. District officials promised improvements.
— The Associated Press
ACLU sues, calling teaching restrictions unconstitutionalAn Oklahoma law that educators say restricts discussions of race and sex in classrooms is unconstitutional, the American Civil Liberties Union alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
The civil rights organization and groups of students and educators say in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma against the state’s governor, attorney general and top education officials that the law violates students’ and educators’ First and 14th Amendment rights. They are seeking a preliminary injunction that would block the law from being enforced.
The law, which went into effect in July, is one of a handful passed by Republican-controlled states that are seen by many as seeking to ban discussing the way policies and laws perpetuate systemic racism.
But the broad language in Oklahoma’s law leaves educators with an “impossible” and unconstitutional choice: “avoid topics related to race or sex in class materials and discussions or risk losing their teaching licenses for violating the law,” the ACLU said, adding that the suit is the first challenge in federal court to one of the bans.
Discussions on race in Oklahoma classrooms are especially important, advocates say, because of events in the state’s past, such as the Tulsa Race Massacre and the practice of using boarding schools to try to force Native Americans to assimilate. The legislation has led some schools in Oklahoma to tell teachers not to use terms like “diversity” and “white privilege” in lessons, and prompted some districts to remove books like “To Kill a Mockingbird” from reading lists, the lawsuit says.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said in May that “We can and should teach this history without labeling a young child as an oppressor.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Hofmeister, who recently switched parties to become a Democrat, is named alongside Stitt as a defendant in the suit.
The Washington Post
Court: Judge erred mentioning race, faithA Black judge went too far in discouraging Black residents from avoiding jury duty when one of them cited religion as a reason he should be excused from serving in a trial, the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday.
A majority on the three-judge panel ordered a new trial for Allen Anthony Campbell, who was convicted in Guilford County in 2019 of several motor vehicle violations and pleaded guilty to being a habitual felon. He was sentenced to roughly seven to 10 years in prison.
Superior Court Judge Lora Cubbage’s comments during jury selection “improperly injected race and religion,” violating Campbell’s right to a trial before an impartial jury, Court of Appeals Chief Judge Donna Stroud wrote in the majority opinion.
According to court documents, Cubbage questioned a potential juror who said he would be unable to function as a juror because of his religion. The juror said he was “non-denominational. A Baptist.”
Cubbage excused him, then told other potential jurors, mentioning African Americans in particular: “Every day we are in the newspaper stating we don’t get fairness in the judicial system. ... But none of us — most African Americans do not want to serve on a jury. And 90% of the time, it’s an African American defendant.”
Campbell, who is also Black, did not formally object to the judge’s comments. But his attorney said they were still ripe for scrutiny because state law prevents judges from expressing “any opinion in the presence of the jury on any question of fact to be decided by the jury.”
Stroud agreed and wrote that the comments resulted in “structural error.” She pointed out that lawyers for the state — representing prosecutors — also said that Campbell was entitled to a new trial.
— The Associated Press
Poet Laureate writes searingly about raceThe poet Ashley M. Jones wants far more than financial reparations to compensate for centuries of slavery and its legacies — though she would take a check. To her, true reparations require an enormous cultural evolution.
“You think money can ever repay what you stole?” she asks in her third poetry collection, “Reparations Now!,” which was published in September. “Give me land, give me all the blood you ripped out of our backs, our veins.”
“Give me the songs you said were yours but you know came out of our lips first,” she writes shortly after. “Give me back Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X and Medgar Evers. Give me back the beauty of my hair. The swell of my hips. The big of my lips. Give me back the whole Atlantic Ocean. Give me a never-ending blue. And a mule.”
Jones, a native of Birmingham, was recently named Alabama’s poet laureate, a position she will hold from 2022-26. She is the first Black person and, at 31, the youngest person to have the title in the 91 years Alabama has named a poet laureate, a notable moment in the history of a state that is still grappling with its history of white supremacy and recently banned the teaching of critical race theory, which argues that historical patterns of racism are ingrained in American law and other modern institutions.
Known for her piercing prose on Black womanhood, life in the American South and past and present-day manifestations of racism in Alabama, Jones has earned a slew of accolades. Although her poetry pulls from current events, pop culture and her memories of a happy childhood, she does not gloss over the painful parts of American history, the daily injustices faced by many African Americans or her own traumatic experiences. This honesty, according to the five-member committee that unanimously chose Jones for the post, is part of her appeal.
— The New York Times
Walk-a-thon supports human trafficking survivorsHouston is known for many incredible things. However, it’s also known for being #1 when it comes to human trafficking.
Often hard to spot, trafficking is considered modern day slavery and survivors and families often find resources hard to come by.
The inaugural Houston “No More Miles” walk, which will be held at Discovery Green Saturday morning, seeks to raise critical funds to support First S.T.O.P., a nonprofit dedicated to bringing attention to survivors of trafficking and other forms of abuse. It was founded to make much-needed resources for trafficking survivors and families more accessible.
Roger DeHart, a Broward County, Florida court bailiff, embarked on this trafficKing awareness campaign in 2018 after spending nearly 20 years watching survivors testify in court against their abusers. To date, DeHart has walked over 8,000 miles to bring light to trafficking.
“For nearly five years, Roger has been an essential part of bringing awareness to how to spot, stop and recover from human trafficking,” said Grace Holden of The Elite Foundation. The event, which will be held rain or shine, is free and open to the public.
— The Defender
School of Excellence to get new laptops
James Avant Elementary School will receive the Bayer School of Excellence Award at the St. Louis American Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education virtual gala on Nov. 5. As elementary schools across the region struggled through the pandemic for the past 18 months, James Avant Elementary has stepped up to the plate.
Through a framework of collaborative, public teaching and learning, with a focus on socio-emotional development, the school has consistently improved student test scores over the past several years without sacrificing student well-being.
In addition to the award, Bayer will provide Avant with eight new laptops and a $2,500 education grant. This year, the foundation and its partners will distribute over $2.9 million in scholarships and grants for area youth and educators.
James Avant Elementary School Principal Quanshanda Nicholson credits the student body’s improved test data along with the staff’s practice of “addressing the whole child looking at social, emotional piece with the student as well as the academic, and being trauma-informed.”
That staff’s training was put to the test like never before as the school coped with COVID-19. School social workers were deployed to students’ homes when they didn’t show up on Zoom, communicating with parents in English and Spanish to ensure everything was alright. School lunches became take-home breakfast, lunch, and weekend boxes.
The focus on social and emotional learning wasn’t just for the students. Nicholson explained as teachers coped with the pandemic, they were given weekly check-ins, online bonding events, and as much emotional and functional support as the school could muster.
“We would kind of do a … restorative circle just to check in to see where everyone is because we have a lot of teachers that were dealing with a family member that had COVID, [or] even lost parents due to COVID,” she said.
The St. Louis American
