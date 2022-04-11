Official up for reelection recorded making slurs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky jailer running for reelection repeatedly made racist comments during a secretly recorded conversation with a former sheriff, according to a published report.
Bullitt County Jailer Paul Watkins is heard using racial slurs and other demeaning language in the hourlong recording that was filed as evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit lodged against Watkins in state court last year by two former employees, WDRB-TV reported.
The conversation took place March 3 between Watkins, former Bullitt County Sheriff Dave Greenwell and a mutual acquaintance. Greenwell, who recorded the conversation, told WDRB that Watkins asked to meet with him to seek support for his reelection campaign.
Watkins declined to comment, but his attorney, Carol Petitt, said he made the comments while “enduring a period of significant personal stress.”
“These inappropriate comments in no way reflect how Jailer Watkins considers the individuals mentioned and he sincerely regrets the descriptions and comments used,” Petitt said in an email.
Former jail employees Grace Smith and Carl Reesor have said in a lawsuit that Watkins’ racist and sexist language created a hostile work environment.
— The Associated Press
Supremacists plead guilty to racist attack SEATTLE — A second defendant has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime and making false statements in connection with a 2018 racially-motivated assault in the Seattle area.
U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said Jason DeSimas, 45, of Tacoma, Washington, is one of four men from across the Pacific Northwest being prosecuted for punching and kicking a Black man at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington.
U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones scheduled sentencing for July 8. According to the plea agreement, DeSimas was a prospective member of a white supremacist group. DeSimas believed that he and his group could go into bars and initiate fights, so that the rest of the members of the group could join in.
On Dec. 8, 2018, the men went to a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, and assaulted a Black man who was working as a DJ. The group also assaulted two other men who came to the DJ’s aid. The attackers shouted racial slurs and made Nazi salutes during the assault.
DeSimas also admitted making false statements to the FBI during the investigation of the case.
Under terms of the plea agreement, both sides will recommend a 37-month prison term. The judge is not bound by the recommendation.
Daniel Delbert Dorson, 24, of Corvallis, Oregon, has already pleaded guilty in the case and is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 19. Jason Stanley, 44, of Boise, Idaho, and Randy Smith, 39, of Eugene, Oregon, are also charged in the case and are in custody awaiting trial.
— The Associated Press
Birthday of late mayor celebrated TuesdayChicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot recently announced “HERE’S HAROLD! a birthday party for Harold Washington, the city’s first Black mayor, honoring him on what would be his 100th birthday.
The event, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Harold Washington Library Center at 400 S. State St., is hosted in partnership with the Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee (MHWLC) and the Chicago Public Library. The event includes a reception, musical entertainment, speakers and award presentations. Honorary co-chairs of the event include Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Rainbow PUSH founder Rev. Jesse Jackson.
“Mayor Washington boldly challenged the status quo and courageously demanded equity and justice for communities that had been underserved for generations,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “It is a true honor to be able to continue this work and walk in his footsteps today. I thank the MHWLC for co-hosting this centennial celebration of his life, as well as their work to keep his legacy alive.”
In 1983, after a multi-racial coalition of progressives supported his candidacy, Harold Washington was elected the 51st mayor of Chicago and made history as the first African American to hold the position. Washington attended DuSable High School, Roosevelt University, Northwestern University, and Northwestern Pritzker School of Law. He served in the military with honors during World War II. He later become was a precinct captain, assistant city prosecutor, state representative, state senator, and member of Congress. News of Mayor Washington’s death on Nov. 25, 1987, shocked not only the city but the entire country. He was seven months into his second term when he succumbed to a heart attack in his City Hall office at the age of 65.
While Mayor of Chicago, Washington increased under-represented groups in government and city contracts, opened the city’s budget process for public input and participation, created a city-wide cultural plan that encouraged neighborhood festivals and events, and spearheaded efforts for the state’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday bill.
— The Chicago Defender
NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, his 100th day in office, according to a spokesperson.
The first-term Democrat woke up with a raspy voice Sunday and took a PCR test that came back positive, spokesperson Fabien Levy said in a statement. Earlier Sunday, Levy had tweeted that Adams had taken a rapid test that came back negative but took the additional test out of an abundance of caution.
Adams has no other symptoms but has canceled all public events for the week and will be taking antiviral medications and working remotely, Levy said.
New York City has been experiencing a steady resurgence in virus cases over the past month. It’s now averaging around 1,800 new cases per day — not counting the many home tests that go unreported to health officials. That’s triple the number in early March, when the city began relaxing masking and vaccination rules.
Adams’ past week was busy: The mayor attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington last Saturday, after which dozens of attendees tested positive. He also delivered remarks at the National Action Network convention on Wednesday and attended that night’s gala, appeared in-studio on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday before joining Robert De Niro at the ReelAbilities Film Festival, went to the New York Yankees’ opening day Friday and was in Albany on Saturday.
— The Associated Press
Scholarship Week: supporting intellectual growthThis week, the NAACP kicks off its Scholarship Week, a week-long promotion of the organization’s current scholarship opportunities for outstanding and qualified Black students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees.
Through the generosity of NAACP donors, the organization advances efforts to ensure equity in educational opportunity that prepares students for success in school, work and life.
“It is a privilege for the NAACP to provide scholarships to so many deserving students. The ability to partner with so many brands that donate money, resources, and time to supporting students in their educational pursuits is what it looks like to answer societal matters from a collective approach,” said Yumeka Rushing, NAACP Chief Strategy Officer. “The key to enabling the next generation of activists and community leaders is pouring into them from a collective mindset that clears a pathway toward success.”
Scholarships range in award amount, academic interests and age. Whether students are graduating high school seniors or early in their professional careers, the NAACP is pleased to provide financial opportunities and recognition to assist with collegiate and post-educational endeavors.
Find information on eligibility requirements and the full array of scholarships offered at https://naacp.org/.
— The St. Louis American
