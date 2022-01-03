Lawmakers try to
block Michigan mapsCurrent and former Black state lawmakers in Detroit announced Monday a pending lawsuit to block Michigan’s newly drawn congressional and legislative districts, contending they illegally dilute the voting strength of African Americans.
The step came days after the new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission finalized U.S. House and legislative maps to take effect in 2022 and last 10 years. The plans are fairer politically to Democrats but have drawn criticism from Black legislators and the state’s civil rights department because they slash the number of seats where African Africans account for a majority of the voting-age population.
The old maps had 15 such seats by the end of the decade: two in the U.S. House; two in the state Senate; and 11 in the state House. Now there seven, all in the state House.
Commissioners have said Black voters can still elect their candidates of choice without comprising at least half of the electorate.
The suit, though, will allege violations of the U.S. Voting Rights Act and the state constitution. The No. 1 map-drawing criteria for the panel was to comply with the 1965 law, which bans discriminatory voting practices and procedures.
— The Associated Press
Maryland county temporarily stops rental assistanceOfficials in Montgomery County, Md., say applications for a rental assistance program wouldn’t be accepted after 5 p.m. Friday.
The online portal for the county’s COVID Rent Relief Program, which is backed by federal funding, will stop taking submissions at the cutoff time, now that the county has used $49.7 million of the $59.5 million allotted for the program.
An additional round of rent relief funding — with an updated application process and eligibility criteria — will be announced early in the new year, the county said.
County Executive Marc Elrich stressed that emergency assistance will still be available after Dec. 31 for residents dealing with eviction, utility cutoffs and the loss of other resources, and that those in need of such help should call 311.
“As we prepare to launch the next round of assistance, we want to assure the public that we are not stopping or ending providing rental relief to our residents,” Elrich said in a statement. “In fact, Montgomery County’s [Health and Human Services] rental relief operations has been one of the most robust in the nation in terms of processing and distributing these funds.”
— The Washington Informer
State considers making FAFSA a graduation requirementIf Texas high school seniors want to graduate, they have to complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form before the January 15th deadline.
A federal study conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics says there are several reasons why students don’t complete the FAFSA. Some families believe they can cover the costs without the federal aid, or that they wouldn’t qualify for financial aid, or don’t know what is it and don’t know how to complete it.
The Texas Education Agency said that “only 40 percent of Texas’ 240,000 low-income eighth-graders enroll in college four years later; the other 60% (at an average Pell grant award of $4,010 per student per year) conservatively represents over $300 million per year per cohort of untapped federal resources available for their post-secondary education.”
In recent years, the federal government has worked to make changes to the application process to make it easier to navigate for families who have struggled to fill out the form. However, these steps aren’t enough. They want more students to qualify for aid and making the completion of the FAFSA form mandatory to graduate from high school is the plan.
The steps for completing the FAFSA is available at CollegeForAllTexans.com
— The Houston Defender
