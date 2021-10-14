Hitsville NEXT born from soul and $50M
The Motown Museum has a $50 million expansion project in the works geared to broaden its reach and uplift the next generation of musicians who have fallen in love with the Motown sound.
The multimillion expansion project, Hitsville NEXT, is made possible through years of planning and contributions from donors, according to the museum’s website. The multi-phase project will increase the footprint of the museum campus to a 50,000-square-foot entertainment and education tourist destination.
Hitsville NEXT will include interactive exhibits, a recording studio, theater and smart classrooms and meeting spaces. With new facilities, new programs and new resources coming online, the Motown Museum will continue to enhance accessibility, elevate surrounding communities and cement its role as a worldwide leader in providing education and world-class resources for budding artists and entrepreneurs.
“It brings me real joy, and I am proud and humbled to know, that the inclusive legacy of Motown, and the most talented people who are so near and dear to my heart, will have their stories told in this new Museum,” Berry Gordy, founder, Motown Records, said.
—The Michigan Chronicle
Officer filmed kicking handcuffed man investigatedFederal prosecutors say they and the FBI are investigating an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department after body camera video showed him kicking a handcuffed man in the head during an arrest.
Sgt. Eric Huxley has already been criminally charged at the state level and could face termination, authorities said.
Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana John E. Childress said Wednesday that “if the investigation reveals prosecutable violations of any federal criminal statutes, the (U.S. Justice) Department will take appropriate action.”
The results of an internal investigation led Marion County District Attorney to charge Huxley with official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury in connection with the Sept. 24 arrest of Jermaine Vaughn, who is Black, at the city’s Monument Circle, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said during a news conference.
Huxley, who is white, has been suspended without pay, and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor has recommended Huxley be terminated for his actions. An IMPD Internal Affairs investigation is ongoing.
“To the citizen involved in this incident, my thoughts and prayers go out to you,” Taylor said in a statement. “That interaction does not represent IMPD and the work our officers do each day to keep our community safe.”
Huxley claimed he accidentally kicked Vaughn in the face, and meant to place his foot on Vaughn’s shoulder, according to the probable cause affidavit obtained by CNN affiliate WTHR.
—CNN
Bethune statue replaces Confederate in WashingtonA larger-than-life marble statue of civil rights pioneer Mary McLeod Bethune is replacing one of a Confederate general in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall.
The daughter of formerly enslaved parents, Bethune became an influential educator and civil and women’s rights leader. She opened a boarding school for Black children in 1904, which later became Bethune-Cookman University.
Bethune will make history when she becomes the first African American to have a state-commissioned statue in Statuary Hall, according to a press release from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor requested the replacement of the General Edmund Kirby Smith statue in 2019.
“Dr. Bethune embodies the very best of the Sunshine State — Floridians and all Americans can take great pride in being represented by the great educator and civil rights icon,” U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida said in a press release Tuesday. Castor was at the unveiling.
The National Statuary Hall Collection features two statues from each state. The 11-foot-tall statue of Bethune was unveiled Monday in Daytona Beach, Florida, which Bethune called home and is home of Bethune-Cookman University. The statue will be on display in Daytona Beach through December before it makes its way to the U.S. Capitol in early 2022.
—CNN
