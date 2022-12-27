Purdue reprimands official for mocking Asian remark
HAMMOND, Ind. — Purdue University said Thursday its Board of Trustees had formally reprimanded the top official of its northwestern Indiana campuses over his mocking of Asian languages during a recent commencement ceremony.
The faculty senate of Purdue University Northwest has demanded the resignation of Chancellor Thomas Keon despite his apology over his impression of a fake Asian-sounding language during the Dec. 10 event.
The university's statement released Thursday called Keon's action an "offhand attempt at humor" that was "extremely offensive and insensitive." The statement said while the "offensive remark does not reflect a pattern of behavior or a system of beliefs held by Dr. Keon, the Board has made clear to him that a repeat incident of a similar nature would provide grounds for further Board action, including possible dismissal."
Faculty senate Chairman Thomas Roach said 87% of faculty members who responded to a poll this week voted no-confidence in Keon and questioned why Purdue officials were supporting him.
"No university faculty should be represented by somebody that they don't accept," Roach said.
Purdue Northwest has about 9,000 students at campuses in Hammond and Westville.
The Associated Press
Adults graduate from eight-week coding course
Computers can only “compute” if humans tell them what to do. That’s called “coding,” or “computer programming,” a lucrative skill in a growing field with very few African Americans.
People like Rigina Brown, Charles Bennett, Jymoni Rainey, Taylor McCartney and Jaquala Bibbons are bucking the trend. They are all Pittsburghers who recently graduated from an eight-week course on coding, taught by instructors and graduate students from the University of Pittsburgh.
Pitt’s Hill Community Engagement Center was the site for the “intro to programming” course for adults.
“Coding is an important skill nowadays, for different career options and other personal goals,” said Rohit Base, a graduate student at Pitt who helped with training. “We are surrounded by coding. That’s a skill everybody should have.”
By learning how to code, you can learn how to make websites and apps, process data and, most importantly, attain jobs in a growing industry.
Across the country, there are many organizations that are trying to get more Blacks hooked on coding. Computer programmers made a median salary of $89,120 in 2020, according to a U.S. News and World Report salary study. The highest paid programmers earned more than $115,000 yearly, while the lowest-paid still pulled in close to $70,000.
The New Pittsburgh Courier
Chronicle publisher recognized by Cornell University
Hiram Jackson, Real Times Media CEO and Michigan Chronicle publisher, is a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur who was recently recognized by Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) as an entrepreneur and philanthropist.
Jackson, a Detroit Country Day School graduate, received his B.S. degree in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University in 1987.
In an ILR article, Jackson credits many of his achievements to his ILR classmates.
“There’s something different about ILRies,” he said. “Their frame of mind, their approach, their collaborative nature – that, more than anything, helped frame who I am as an executive.”
“(My classmates) have gone on to do phenomenal things and become global leaders. And they have inspired me to build a national business,” Jackson said in the article.
Jackson also covered how Real Times Media, established in 2003 and based in Detroit, is home to the country’s largest collection of African American newspapers. It is the parent business of the Atlanta Daily World, Atlanta Tribune, Chicago Defender, Michigan Chronicle, and New Pittsburgh Courier, five of the most reputable African American-owned news companies in the nation.
“These are iconic publications that have told the story of the African American journey since the turn of the century. … We purchased them to preserve them, and to ensure that they would successfully evolve into the digital age,” Jackson said adding that he came from humble beginnings. “I was a kid in the inner city. People helped me and gave me a chance,” Jackson said of ILR. “So there’s nothing more important to me, other than family, than giving back, helping others, and being visible in the community.”
The Michigan Chronicle
Legislator lands $18M for community projects
Congresswoman Cori Bush announced $18.4 million in Community Project Funding is headed to the region as part of the 2023 government funding package.
Bush said the resources respond directly to “some of the most pressing needs in St. Louis, including housing, violence prevention, economic development, public health, substance use treatment, and youth engagement.
“St. Louis sent me to Congress to deliver. I am elated to say that with these funds, we are doing just that,” said Bush.
Bush said she partnered with grassroots organizations, nonprofits and local governments to secure the funding directly for St. Louis.
“These investments will advance projects that will create jobs, enhance public safety, deliver public health services, build new affordable housing units, support our youth, families and workers, and strengthen our communities.”
The federal investments in 15 projects include: Boys and Girls Clubs capital projects; St. Louis student mental health and anti-violence programs; and improving the city's 911 Dispatch System.
The St. Louis American
