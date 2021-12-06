Atlanta Technical College Gains FAA Recertification
Atlanta Technical College will begin its Aviation Maintenance Airframe Certificate Program in Spring 2022, with applications being accepted immediately. The program will offer a technical certificate of credit (TCC), which can be completed in three semesters. The program, which emphasizes a combination of aircraft airframe maintenance theory and practical application, leads to careers that are expected to grow 11% nationally by the year 2030 and offers estimated annual salaries starting at $66,660.
The College worked closely with representatives from Delta Air Lines to prepare for the FAA recertification. Joseph McDermott, Managing Director – People Development and Culture, Technical Operations from Delta Air Lines, who also serves on the college’s board of directors, said, “Delta TechOps congratulates ATC on its hard work to achieve FAA recertification to offer the aviation program. Providing this curriculum not only enhances the opportunities available to students in our community but also supports our efforts to present a compelling career path at Delta TechOps while students are in aviation programs.”
Dr. Ian Toppin, the Dean of Industrial and Transportation Technologies spoke about the challenges that greeted Dr. Seals upon her arrival at the College, remarking, “I am confident in saying the program would not have been recertified were it not for her commitment and personal involvement in every aspect of the recertification process. It was a difficult task, but our team was able to do our part because we knew we had her support. As such, we are grateful to have the program back and we are committed to sustaining it.”
Interested parties can view program information on the Atlanta Tech website at: https://atlantatech.edu/programs/transportation-and-logistics/
— The Atlanta Voice
Adams’ assistant runs for State AssemblyA community leader in Eric Adams’ crew, Hercules E. Reid, recently launched a campaign for Assemblymember Nick Perry’s seat. President Joe Biden was expected to nominate Perry as U.S ambassador to Jamaica, his native country, leaving open the position he’s held in the 58th Assembly District in Flatbush, Brooklyn since 1992.
Reid, 29, is a second-generation Jamaican, East Flatbush resident and an active community organizer and assistant to the Brooklyn Deputy Borough President Ingrid Lewis-Martin. He said his political experiences upstate and in New York City will make him a solid state representative.
Reid spent the last year and a half entrenched in Eric Adams’ borough hall office as Adams battled the COVID-19 crisis in Brooklyn, and then with Adams in his subsequent run for mayor of New York City. Adams was voted the second Black mayor-elect in November 2021.
Often seen at social and criminal justice rallies and protests throughout the city, on a bike raising awareness for voting rights and the census count, and next to Adams on the campaign trail, Reid said that he’s decided to return to his dream of holding office. “I think that it’s easy to go and get a job now,” said Reid, “but I’m turning it down to serve the people.”
— The Amsterdam News
JPMorgan Chase names Western Pa. executive Lisa Haley-Huff, the 1988 Allderdice High School graduate, who has spent decades in the banking industry with stops in Chicago and New York City, has come home.
Haley-Huff was recently named Western Pa.’s Market Executive for middle market commercial banking at JPMorgan Chase. She said she’s tasked with “serving businesses of all sizes throughout their life cycle, from startup to expansion to IPO (Initial Public Offering) and beyond.”
While Chase only opened its first Pittsburgh branch two years ago at One Oxford Centre, Downtown, Haley-Huff said the institution has been “doing business in Pittsburgh for several decades… Pittsburgh is a thriving city with a robust economy. There are a diverse number of businesses/industries such as advanced manufacturing, logistics, robotics, life sciences, and of course health care to just name a few. What company wouldn’t be attracted to a city like that, including those of us in financial services?”
Haley-Huff said the middle market commercial banking group helps bring capabilities to local business communities, helping them succeed in growth through credit and financing, digital banking and payments, treasury and merchant services and international banking.
Haley-Huff also said JPMorgan Chase made a five-year, $30 billion Racial Equity Commitment “to help close the racial wealth gap among Black, Hispanic and Latino communities.” The investment focuses on, among other aspects, financial health, mortgage refinance, homeownership, affordable rental housing and philanthropy.
Haley-Huff, who grew up in Point Breeze, graduated from Brown University with a bachelor’s in economics. She then earned a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University in 2000.
— The New Pittsburgh Courier
