Mobile app connects teens with activities
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman recently announced the launch of the My CHI. My Future. (MCMF) mobile app is designed to help teens easily find out-of-school programs, events, resources, jobs and more. This is the first app of its kind nationwide created by a city government. The My CHI. My Future. app is available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.
The My CHI. My Future. app is part of a multi-year, youth-focused initiative designed to connect youth across Chicago to meaningful out-of-school experiences. Supported by the Department of Family and Support Services, the initiative has worked with thousands of caring adults from public, private, and civic institutions all over the city to ensure that every young person has a plan for out-of-school engagement.
The app will give Chicago teens access to: Summer jobs, including One Summer Chicago and Chicago Youth Service Corps; seasonal programs at parks and libraries; Summer Kickback events planned by teens across 15 neighborhoods; and community-based programs from over 250 partners.
“I am so proud that the new My CHI. My Future. app is developed with input from Chicago youth to support them as they pursue their passions in our city. Thank you to the caring adults from community organizations, philanthropy, corporations, and City departments who made today’s launch possible,” said First Lady Amy Eshleman.
The My CHI. My Future. app is funded by the city of Chicago, Bank of America and PNC through the One Chicago Fund.
Only 52% of '21 Tennessee grads went right to college
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A state report said nearly half of Tennessee public high school seniors in the class of 2021 did not attend college or technical school right after graduating.
The Tennessee Higher Education Commission report said the college-going rate has dropped from 63.8% for the 2017 class to 52.8% for the 2021 class.
Officials pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic while noting a drop of 9 percentage points from the 2019 class to the 2021 class.
Nationally, freshman enrollment dropped 9.2% between 2019 and 2021, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Current Term Enrollment Estimates.
Black, Hispanic and white women saw decreases in Tennessee from 2020 to 2021 that exceeded the statewide drop of 4 percentage points.
Overall rates for Black and Hispanic students in Tennessee trailed those of white students.
The report raises concerns about attaining the state's Drive to 55 goal, which sets a goal of 55% of working-age people with a postsecondary credential by 2025. The number was 46.8% in 2019.
Twitters-sphere, other venues lament gun violence
Nineteen children lost their lives at what was supposed to be one of the safest places in the world: school.
The May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has struck a nerve with entertainers, athletes and even an embattled president expressed grief and outrage on social media and in interviews.
“It’s been enough. We’ve been at ‘enough’ for centuries,” actress Gabrielle Union tweeted following the May 24 massacre.
An angry Warriors head coach Steve Kerr railed at reporters that “basketball questions don’t matter.
“The 50 senators who refuse to vote on HR-8 [matter],” Kerr said, referring to a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that would strengthen background checks for those seeking to purchase a weapon.
“They won’t vote on it because they want to hold onto their own power. Fifty senators in Washington are going to hold us hostage. It’s pathetic,” Kerr raged.
Despite the bloodshed caused by Russia’s invasion of his country, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his sorry over the Texas massacre.
“I would like to express my condolences to all of the relatives and family members of the children who were killed in an awful shooting in Texas,” Zelensky said in a video message.
Uvalde-born actor Matthew McConaughey called gun violence an epidemic.
“Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” the actor said.
NY gets first Afro-Latinx Lt. governor
NEW YORK (AP) — Democrat Antonio Delgado was sworn in as New York's lieutenant governor Wednesday, becoming the state's first person of Latino heritage to serve in statewide office.
Delgado, who identifies as Afro-Latino, is taking on the largely ceremonial role in the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul, who selected him for the job. It was previously held by Brian Benjamin, who resigned following his arrest in April for federal corruption charges, which he has denied.
Delgado, 45, will also be Hochul's running mate in this year's gubernatorial election.
He is a Rhodes Scholar, who grew up in Schenectady and lives in Rhinebeck. After earning a Harvard law degree, pursued a rap career before becoming a litigator at a New York City law firm.
