fellowship groupJefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr has been named the 2021 recipient for the Charles Colson Servant of Hope Award.
The annual award is given by Prison Fellowship to a person who has brought the “message of hope, redemption and restoration” into correctional environments. The group is the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving current and former inmates and their families.
The award, Carr said, means that his office is doing work being felt “not only from a prosecutorial standpoint, but also from a humanitarian standpoint. There are people who deserve second chances, who are getting those second chances, people who fall into the category of non-violent offenders,” he said.
“It means that we are doing some things right, and it means that we have the courage to speak up and do things for individuals who would be so easy to forget.”
James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship, said Carr is an “incredible asset” for work being done to help those to deserve a second chance. “Not only has Danny held numerous hiring fairs in the past few years—employing more than 500 returning citizens—he’s also an active speaker at our Prison Fellowship Academy at the St. Clair Correctional Facility.”
— The Birmingham Times
Howard’s president responds to student complaintsAmid a highly-publicized student protest, a stubborn coronavirus pandemic and on the heels of a hobbling ransomware attack, the president of one of the leading historically Black institutions, told the school’s students, alumni and parents that he and his administration are trying to address student complaints about mold and flooding in student housing and student representation on the Board of Trustees.
Student protestors took over the university’s Armour J. Blackburn Center, the university’s social hub, in mid-October to complain about the lack of student housing and the poor condition of existing housing, including accusations of buildings with mold and rats. They also cited the revocation of student positions on the university’s Board of Trustees.
Public figures, including U.S. Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson, have offered their support.
“I hear the concerns,” said Howard University President Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick in his annual State of the University address.
Frederick suggested lack of occupancy in dormitories during the previous academic year due to the pandemic, increased the possibility of mold in the buildings. This semester, there have been 41 reports of mold and one report of flooding in university’s dormitories, he said.
Frederick said his administration implemented the reconstruction and rebuilding of seven of eight dormitories on campus. He said these renovations have improved the physical structure of the buildings.
— The Atlanta Voice
Auburn dedicates marker for first Black studentAuburn University will honor Harold A. Franklin, the university’s first African American student, with a desegregation marker dedication ceremony.
The ceremony will be held on Thursday at the Ralph Brown Draughon Library where a plaza was recently created to accompany the marker, WSFA-TV reported.
Scheduled to speak at the event are Franklin’s son, Harold Franklin Jr., Auburn University President Jay Gogue, Auburn Board of Trustees member Elizabeth Huntley and Kenneth Kelly, a 1990 Auburn graduate and chairman and CEO of First Independence Bank of Detroit.
The honor comes two months after Franklin’s death. He was 88.
Franklin integrated Auburn as the university’s first Black student on Jan. 4, 1964. He was a Graduate School enrollee who went on to a successful 27-year career in higher education after leaving Auburn in 1965. He earned a master’s degree in international studies from the University of Denver and taught history at Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T State University, Tuskegee Institute and Talladega College before retiring in 1992.
Franklin initially was not allowed to defend his thesis at Auburn, a wrong that was righted last February and he participated in fall 2020 commencement exercises. In 2001, Auburn awarded Franklin with an honorary Doctor of Arts and in 2015 erected the historic marker near the library where he first registered for classes.
— The Associated Press
CBC was critical to infrastructure voteAnother showdown day over President Joe Biden’s ambitious domestic agenda dawned Friday full of optimism, even after the drubbing that Democrats took in the off-year elections Tuesday. But by afternoon, lawmakers again seemed stuck when leaders of the Congressional Black Caucus entered Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.
Seeking to bridge the gap between a resolute clutch of balking Democratic moderates and a much larger group of liberals demanding that the president’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan only pass concurrently with his $1.85 trillion social welfare and climate change bill, the Black lawmakers proposed a plan that initially seemed far too timid and convoluted: pass the infrastructure bill immediately, then hold a good-faith procedural vote on the larger bill that would have to suffice before its final vote in mid-November.
Pelosi agreed to the deal and then, tellingly, sent the low-key chair of the Black Caucus, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, out to waiting reporters to tell the world. In effect, the speaker had harnessed one faction of her unruly Democrats to win over two others and understood that the soft-spoken African American lawmaker might have had more influence at that point than she did.
Nine hours later, at 11:20 p.m., House Democrats, with help from a few Republicans, sent to Biden the largest public works bill since President Dwight Eisenhower created the interstate system. They also took a major step toward approving a stalled sweeping social safety net measure, producing the kind of legislative progress many in the party say was long overdue and necessary to avoid an electoral disaster for Democrats in next year’s midterms.
— The New York Times
Group can buy home that was museumA group says it has an agreement to buy a Savannah house that last year was labeled one of Georgia’s most endangered historic sites.
The Historic Savannah Foundation announced Tuesday that it has a contract to purchase the Kiah House Museum, the Savannah Morning News reported.
Virginia Kiah was a civil rights activist, artist and teacher who turned her home into a museum for African Americans children banned from Savannah’s segregated institutions.
“There are a lot of vacant and distressed properties in Savannah, but there is probably not another structure right now that ... is more vital and imperative to save than this one,” said Ryan Arvay, Historic Savannah Foundation’s director of preservation and historic properties. “It represents such an important part of a period in time in America that really wasn’t that long ago.”
The foundation can’t buy the home yet. Kiah died without a will and heirs are waiting on clearance to sell from a Chatham County Probate Judge.
The 1910 home has been damaged by water and vandals. The Georgia Trust for Historic Presevation in 2020 listed the Kiah house as one of its places in peril. A committee of Savannah’s Metropolitan Planning Commission on Thursday approved a historic marker for the home, which became a museum in 1959, after getting more than 150 letters in support.
— The Associated Press
Mobile Wellness Van visits underserved neighborhoodsLive HealthSmart Alabama a program of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and powered by the UAB Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Center, has added a Mobile Wellness van to its lineup of mobile, healthy living services.
With a goal of making good health simple, this service will bring free, comprehensive health screenings to underserved communities across Birmingham.
It stops at several locations in Birmingham on Nov. 7 and 21, and Dec. 5 and 19. After just 15 minutes, patients will be given key health numbers on blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and Body Mass Index (BMI).
Dalton Norwood, M.D., the lead physician on the unit, and his team will help people identify what their body needs to stay healthy. Upon examination, if any of a patient’s numbers are out of range, the Mobile Wellness staff will recommend next steps in their health care journey.
“The Mobile Wellness van provides Live HealthSmart Alabama an opportunity to partner with communities to bring health screenings, chronic disease management tools, counseling and related programs into their neighborhood, decreasing barriers to access and transportation,” said Teresa Shufflebarger, chief administration officer for Live HealthSmart Alabama.
— The Birmingham Times
Mid-North neighborhood to get $3.5M investmentThe Mid-North neighborhood will receive $3.5 million in investments for housing, education and food access over a three-year period as part of the city’s Lift Indy program.
City officials and neighborhood leaders announced the investment Nov. 5 at Tarkington Park.
Projects include a 56-unit supportive housing development with 14 units reserved for people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. People who live there will have access to services such as health care.
An early childhood education center will include a new daycare and scholarship fund for low-income families to access child care.
A food equity and access initiative will develop a grocer at 38th and Illinois streets, and a rental housing program will include 11 affordable units of new construction.
Neighborhood leaders identified five areas of need, Crown Hill Neighborhood Association President Danita Hoskin said, and three were related to food because the area is considered a food desert.
“I can proudly state that even in the midst of a pandemic, we came together to breathe life into our community,” said Hoskin, a lifelong resident of the area.
The Indianapolis Recorder
Most white evangelicals shun religious diversity
A growing number of religious and nonreligious Americans say America should be a nation made up of people from a wide variety of religions, but white evangelicals stand out, according to a new study from Public Religion Research Institute.
Fifty-seven percent of white evangelical Christians indicate they’d prefer the U.S. be a nation primarily made up of people who follow the Christian faith. Only 13% of them say they prefer the U.S. to be made up of people belonging to a wide variety of religions. The remaining 30% fell in between.
Non-Christian religious Americans (71%) and religiously unaffiliated Americans (65%) are the major groups among whom a majority express a preference for religious diversity. Less than 4 in 10 Hispanic Catholics (38%), one-third of white mainline (non-evangelical) Protestants (33%), and about 3 in 10 Black Protestants (31%), white Catholics (30%), and other Christians (30%) express a preference for religious diversity.
“On this question, there is really more going on than politics,” said Robert P. Jones, PRRI’s CEO. “One relatively small but powerful group is willing to live in a mostly Christian country. Everybody else is somewhere quite different.”
The Miami Times
