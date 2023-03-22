Mental health arises as synagogue massacre trial nearsA former truck driver about to face trial for a shooting massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue over four years ago has schizophrenia and structural and functional brain impairments, his lawyers argued in a public court filing this week.
Lawyers for Robert Bowers told a federal judge they were concerned a prosecution proposal to have their own psychiatric experts examine or evaluate him would be a "broad-ranging, invasive, and constitutionally problematic investigation" into his "life, mind and body."
The defense wrote prosecutors in February to say they plan to introduce evidence that Bowers has schizophrenia, epilepsy and brain impairments, findings they say are supported by neuropsychological testing and brain imaging.
The defense said prosecutors should be limited to looking for evidence that would dispute defense assertions and argued they should not be allowed to investigate every possible aspect of his mental health. A message seeking further comment was left with defense attorneys, and the U.S. attorney's office in Pittsburgh declined to comment.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin next month in Bowers' trial for shooting to death 11 people and wounding seven others at the Tree of Life synagogue in the nation's most deadly attack on Jewish people. Bowers, a Baldwin resident, has pleaded not guilty.
Investigators say he posted on social media about a false conspiracy theory that the Holocaust was a hoax and expressed contempt for a nonprofit Jewish group that aids refugees.
The Associated Press
WHITEVILLE, North Carolina -- Administrators at a charter school in Columbus County are demanding a first-grade boy get his hair cut before students return from spring break.
Mia Chavis, the mother of 7-year-old Edward Chavis, told WRAL News her son's long hair is part of their Lumbee Tribe, religious and Native American heritage, and she refuses to cut it.
Edward attends tuition-free Classical Charter Schools of America in Whiteville, North Carolina. Mia Chavis has filed a grievance with the school's board of education, which won't be heard until the board meets in April.
Last year, Edward was able to wear his hair in a braided ponytail or in a bun on top of his head, but the compromise has changed, Mia Chavis said, adding that she's spoken with Black parents who have also been asked to change their sons' hairstyles.
"According to their rules ... it's still in compliance," Mia Chavis said, noting that Edward's braid and bun comply with rules by keeping hair off his collar and above his ears. Chavis said she and other parents have been told the ponytail or bun is "faddish."
WRAL News reached out to the Roger Bacon Academy, which operates the Classical Charter Schools, for comment, but did not receive a response.
The American Civil Liberties Union on Monday released a written statement against the policy, suggesting that as a public charter school which receives federal funding, Classical Charter Schools of America appears to be violating the U.S. Constitution.
CNN
Negro Leagues' descendants want MLB to honor players
The families of Negro Leagues baseball players are calling for a national day of recognition and attention for the leagues' ballplayers who were barred from Major League Baseball due to race. The descendants came together in February to form the Negro Leagues Family Alliance (NLFA.)
NLFA is calling on Major League Baseball (MLB) to establish May 2 as annual “Negro League Day” in all 30 Major League Baseball parks across the nation, marking the day the first National Negro League game was played, May 2, 1920, when the Indianapolis ABCs played the Chicago Giants.
Blacks played professional baseball on Black and on white teams during the 19th century. But African Americans were officially excluded in 1887 with the so-called "gentleman's agreement" that no additional Black players would be signed to major or minor league teams. A small number of self-identified Black players including Moses Fleetwood Walker played through pre-existing contracts until 1889.
The family members that makeup NLFA represent ten Negro League players: Dennis Biddle, Bill Foster, Rube Foster, Josh Gibson, Pete Hill, Buck Leonard, Fran Matthews, Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe, Norman Thomas “Turkey” Stearnes and Ron “Schoolboy” Teasley, who is 96 years old. Teasley was drafted by Major League Baseball’s Brooklyn Dodgers in 1948 after playing for the New York Cubans of the Negro League. His daughter, Lydia Teasley, is a member of NLFA.
Another member of the group is Sean Gibson, great-grandson of Josh Gibson, who lived from Dec. 21, 1911 to Jan. 20, 1947. Gibson was a phenomenal catcher, whose career was primarily in the Negro Leagues. Gibson is considered among the best power hitters and catchers in baseball history. In 1972, he became the second Negro League player to be inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
The NLFA reports there were 130 teams in the Negro Leagues with 3,500 players, about 50 of whom are still alive. Fans should call, write and nag owners of Major League Baseball parks in their area to set up Negro Leagues Baseball Day every May 2, starting in 2023.
The Afro.com
