Florida population
growth leads nation Florida, which has seen a surge in migrants since the onset of the pandemic, was the state with the fastest-growing population in 2022, taking top spot for the first time since 1957, Census Bureau data show.
Florida’s population increased by 1.9% to 22.2 million between 2021 and 2022, the data show, surpassing Idaho, which led last year. Florida had the second-largest numeric gains, behind Texas.
“For the third most-populous state to also be the fastest growing is notable because it requires significant population gains,” the bureau’s Marc Perry, Luke Rogers and Kristie Wilder said in a statement.
Wealthy Northeasterners and Californians have long flocked to Miami, drawn to its warm weather and lower taxes. The pandemic accelerated that shift, but overall population growth rates still greatly lag behind Florida’s 1950s growth spurt, when the average annual increase was 6.1%.
Since 1946, Florida’s population has grown more than nine times, Census Bureau data show. Still, it has consistently underperformed the growth in Nevada, which explains why Florida hasn’t led the ranking in more than six decades. Nevada’s 2022 population is 22 times bigger than it was in 1946.
— Bloomberg
Statue of Dred Scott’s judge coming downThe U.S. Capitol Building will no longer publicly display a statue of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, the author of the racist 1857 Dred Scott Decision.
The U.S. House this week passed a bill that orders the removal of Taney’s statue. The bill declared that Taney’s actions “renders a bust of his likeness unsuitable for the honor of display to the many visitors to the Capitol.”
The Dred Scott decision defended slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans.
Earlier this month, the Senate unanimously passed the bill, which now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature.
The legislation directs the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library to remove the statue, which sits inside the entrance to the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the Capitol. Officials have decided to replace Taney’s statue with one of Thurgood Marshall, the high court’s first Black justice.
“The Dred Scott v. Sanford Supreme Court decision is a stain on our country’s history, and it was made under the Taney Court,” Congressman David Trone (D-Maryland) said when he and fellow Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer introduced the measure in 2020.
“It’s time for us to remove this statue and denounce the institutions of slavery and racism once and for all. They have no place in the United States Capitol or anywhere in our country.”
— NNPA Newswire
Mayor leaves, New Yorkers face winter weatherNew York City officials prepared for power outages, road closures and falling temperatures Friday — but without Mayor Eric Adams at City Hall.
City officials refused to disclose the mayor’s location at a storm briefing and didn’t list his whereabouts on the mayor’s public schedule. First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo said she knew where he was but wouldn’t disclose it during a press briefing.
“Yes, I certainly do know where he is. But let me just say this to you. He might as well be here, because we’ve been speaking to each other constantly throughout the day,” she said. “But the mayor decided to take two days off and get some rest. And instead, of course, he’s dealing with this, but just not here.”
Grillo cut the briefing off when reporters pressed for details on when the mayor would return. Adams canceled an appearance at a food and clothing distribution event Wednesday night and has had no public events since.
A winter storm has battered a vast swath of the U.S. and Canada over the past two days, knocking out power to more than 1.4 million homes and businesses, grounding thousands of flights and dashing hopes for delivery of last-minute holiday gifts.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as the storm brought coastal flooding up to 3 feet along Long Island, while ice and high winds closed roads in and around Buffalo as well as the city’s airport.
In New York City, the impact of the so-called bomb cyclone will be mostly frigid temperatures and wind. The temperature in the city was 55F (13C) at dawn. By 10 p.m., it’s forecast to be around 10F with gusty winds.
— Bloomberg
City to open first pot dispensary by year’s endNEW YORK — The first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in New York is set to open Dec. 29, marking a long-awaited launch of a cannabis industry that could become one of the country’s most lucrative.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Housing Works, a minority-controlled nonprofit in Manhattan that serves people with HIV and AIDS, will be the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public — even though dozens of illegal shops have been in operation for many months.
The announcement was made one month after the state’s Cannabis Control Board took a monumental step in establishing a legal marketplace for marijuana by issuing the first round of licenses. In the coming months, the state is expected to issue an additional 139 licenses, with about 900 applicants waiting to learn their fate.
New York legalized recreational use of marijuana in March 2021.
The Associated Press
