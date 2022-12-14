Over $850,000 awarded for economic improvement
The city of Birmingham awarded more than $850,000 to eight area organizations to fund innovative ways to help improve Birmingham’s economic landscape. The BOLD program, which stands for Building Opportunities for Lasting Development, provides financial support to organizations and agencies that are taking creative, evidence-based approaches to solving various community issues.
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved funding for one year.
“I am thrilled to continue to support our local organizations and small businesses who work diligently to support our residents with innovative programming and resources,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “An investment in these outstanding groups is an investment in the future of Birmingham.”
Organizations awarded the money include: Tech Alabama given $135,200 to provide IT workforce training for underemployed adults and youth; Birthwell Partners can use $148,500 to train and employ new doulas on a contract basis to provide birthing services to low resource families; and East Lake Initiative, which received $84,250 to provide micro-grants of up to $1,000 to prospective small business owners to start in-home businesses.
The Birmingham Times
Rioter, who assaulted cops at Capitol, gets 5 years
WASHINGTON — A Tennessee man, who authorities say came to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, prepared for violence in a car full of weapons and assaulted officers who were trying to defend the Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than five years behind bars.
Ronald Sandlin, 35, of Millington, Tennessee, pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.
Sandlin, who authorities say adhered to the QAnon conspiracy theory, and two other men traveled from Tennessee to the Washington area in a rental car packed with two pistols, two magazines of ammunition, cans of bear mace, gas masks, body armor, several knives and other gear, according to prosecutors.
On Jan. 6, prosecutors say Sandlin led the mob's charge against officers at two points at the Capitol, shoved officers and tried to rip the helmet off of one of them. He shouted at officers: "Your life is not worth it.. you're going to die, get out of the way," according to court papers.
Two days before the insurrection, Sandlin posted on social media a picture of another man lying on bed holding a gun and wrote: "My fellow patriot ... sleeping ready for the boogaloo Jan 6," according to court papers. Authorities say "boogaloo" referred to civil war.
Sandlin's lawyer wrote in court papers that his client "allowed himself to believe in lies and disinformation." In a letter to the judge, Sandlin apologized to the officers he assaulted and the lawmakers at the Capitol.
The Associated Press
Recount confirms 'angertainment' narrowly wins in Colorado
DENVER — An automatic recount confirmed Monday that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert won her reelection bid against Democrat Adam Frisch. The nail-biter race showed the congresswoman's combative style is wearying voters in her conservative Colorado district.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the results Monday evening. Frisch netted a total of four votes in the recount, far from enough to close a 500-plus vote gap with Boebert. An Aspen City Councilman, Frisch had already conceded the race last month after the first tally put him just under the state's margin for a mandatory recount.
Few expected the race to come down to such a narrow margin. In her first term in office, Boebert rocketed to national renown for her staunch support for former President Donald Trump, aggressive use of social media and willingness to engage in personal feuds with Democratic representatives.
Frisch ran against what he called her " angertainment," saying he wouldn't back U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as party leader and describing himself as a nonpartisan problem-solver. Few gave him much of a chance in the conservative 3rd Congressional District, which edges up against some famed, liberal ski towns but is dominated by vast, less glamorous and energy-rich swathes of rural Colorado.
The Associated Press
Apple offers coding workshops for Houston youth
Apple is offering a new in-store workshop called, “Coding Lab for Kids: Code Your First App” inside all Houston Apple Stores for free in December for Computer Science Education Week (CSEdWeek).
CSEdWeek, is an annual call to action to encourage K-12 students to learn about computer science, advocate for equity in computer science education, and to recognize the contributions of students, teachers and partners the field.
The new coding workshops will be located at the Houston Galleria, Willowbrook Mall, Memorial City, and Highland Village stores.
"Trying a new skill like coding can sometimes feel intimidating, but this activity with Swift Playgrounds on iPad makes it fun and easy for beginners to get started and dive into the world of computer science," said Jahmyra Austin, Program Strategist for Today at Apple. “Coding and app development can help students think critically and creatively — skills that are universally applicable no matter what careers they choose to pursue."
The Houston Defender
