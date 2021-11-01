Fire, slur at painted on councilman’s home
A fire that badly damaged a Black city council member’s home in eastern Indiana is being investigated by the FBI after a racial slur was found spray painted on the house.
The fire broke out about 3:30 a.m. Friday at the home of Connersville City Councilman Tommy Williams, who is Black, while his wife said the couple and their two sons were vacationing. The racial slur was painted on the back patio and FBI agents spent Saturday at the house, Emma Williams said.
FBI Special Agent Steve Secor confirmed Monday that the agency was working with state and local authorities investigating the fire in the 13,000-person city about 50 miles east of Indianapolis. Secor said no suspects had been immediately identified.
Williams said she had no idea who would attack her family in this way and she was forgiving whoever is responsible.
“I’m grateful for our community,” Williams told WXIN-TV. “We have really good people here, and I don’t want this to be a message that represents our village here because it’s a lie. It’s not what we’re about here.”
Tommy Williams, a retired U.S. Postal Service worker and Army veteran, was elected by a Republican caucus last year to fill a city council vacancy.
— The Associated Press
Official: blackface is ‘freedom of expression’When a Warsaw, Va., councilman wore blackface to look more like an Eddie Murphy character, he did so only out of “love” and “respect,” he wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post.
Faron Hamblin posted a photo of himself on Facebook dressed up as a singer in a fictional band, Sexual Chocolate, from the 1988 film “Coming to America.” The character, Randy Watson, is played by Murphy. “I went out as the legendary Randy Watson tonight. Give it up for my band Sexual Chocolate,” Hamblin, who is White, wrote in the Facebook caption of a photo of himself in a blue suit, curly wig and dark makeup, according to a screenshot captured by WWBT.
The post quickly prompted backlash from observers who accused Hamblin of racism, the news station reported. The councilman took down the photo and later wrote another Facebook post, explaining that “I never intended for this to be a racist issue,” according to a screenshot of the post.
“Like Eddie, or Dave Chappelle I don’t go around walking on eggshells,” Hamblin wrote, adding that he posted the photo because “everyone should have freedom of expression.”
Andrea Simpson, a political science professor at the University of Richmond, said people should not change their skin color to mimic their favorite characters or celebrities. If people do not know the history of blackface and minstrelsy, wearing blackface may seem “fun” and “harmless,” she said. “But in doing that, we’re actually hurting people.”
— The Washington Post
Jackson celebrates 80th birthday with NANThe Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network (NAN) celebrated the Rev. Jesse Jackson’s 80th birthday last week with a book signing at the NAN’s Harlem headquarters. The two ministers gave away 100 books free to the first 100 people in line: Rev. Jackson’s “Keeping HOPE ALIVE;” and Rev. Sharpton’s “RISE UP.”
Sharpton, who was mentored by Jackson, has seemingly taken up Jackson’s mantel by supporting victims of civil rights abuses while preaching loudly against it. Though Jackson still is active and has stood beside those advocating for voting rights and police reform, he announced in 2017 that he suffers from Parkinson’s disease.
At the time, Sharpton said on Instagram that he’d spent time with Jackson and his family after the announcement was made.
“… As I watched him, I was reminded of the greatness of this man,” Sharpton said. “Reverend Jackson has changed the nation and served in ways in which he never got credit. We pray for him, just as he fought for us.”
— The Amsterdam News
Leaders denounce string of antisemitic actionsAustin leaders gathered Monday to demonstrate solidarity with the city’s Jewish community after a string of antisemitic incidents over the past two weeks.
The nonprofit Interfaith Action of Central Texas organized the demonstration after a fire around 9 p.m. Sunday caused $25,000 in damage to the main entrance of Congregation Beth Israel’s synagogue. Fire investigators believe the blaze was deliberately set. No injuries or arrests were reported.
Also, on Oct. 23, about a dozen people unfurled an antisemitic banner from an overpass on the heavily traveled North MoPac Boulevard and displayed similar posters in the East Sixth Street entertainment area, according to Anti-Defamation League-Austin.
On Oct. 22, Anderson High School’s buildings were vandalized with swastikas, homophobic slogans and racist slurs.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler joined representatives of the city’s other elected leaders to denounce such activity.
“When we see acts of hate, they’re jarring. They’re hurtful, and they are scary. But they are not surprising,” Adler said. “Because there are people who do hateful and horrible, wrongful things.”
He added: “The danger is that hate spreads.” Which, he said, made it essential for the wider community to declare, “That is not us.”
— The Associated Press
Writer urges rejection of ‘anti-history laws’Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones urged supporters of public education in North Carolina on Oct. 26 to organize to fight “anti-history laws” being promoted by Republican lawmakers.
Hannah-Jones said the left hasn’t gotten “mad enough” in opposing the “culture war that has been contrived by the right wing” that has led to laws banning schools from teaching things such as her 1619 Project.
Hannah-Jones was the keynote speaker at The Color of Education Summit, a two-day virtual event drawing 1,600 people “to engage in critical conversations centered on addressing issues of racial equity and education.”
“We’re being outgunned right now and I think that’s because this is not an issue that’s getting enough of the people on the left angry,” Hannah-Jones said. “People on the right are very angry and anger is often what inspires you to organize and to push for laws and to push for these changes.”
Hannah-Jones is a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine focused on racial injustice best known for her work on The 1619 Project. The project reframes the legacy of slavery and places the contributions of Black Americans at the forefront of the country’s history and is often cited in the local, state and national debate over teaching critical race theory.
She is a MacArthur “Genius” grant winner and was recently recognized as one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people.
— The Associated Press
HBCU National Center opening soonThe HBCU National Center will hold a ribbon cutting Nov. 11, blocks from the U.S. Capitol. The center has been established by Jacqueline “Jackie” Lewis, who is also the Founder of WISH, LLC, which provides housing to interns in Washington, D.C. The ceremony will feature Rep. Alma Adams (D-NC) who is Chair of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Caucus in Congress.
Washington, D.C. is one of the most expensive cities in the U.S. and rents can exceed $2,000 per month. Internships on Capitol Hill are increasingly limited to those who are wealthy enough to afford to live in Washington and work for free.
Lewis has previously gained national recognition for her work in education as a federal appointee of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. She served on the President’s Intergovernmental Advisory Council on Education in both administrations. Lewis, along with her late husband, Robert, created a way to provide safe affordable housing in Washington, D.C., after learning there were few properties available. They started buying vacant spaces in the city that would house students at a price comparable dorm fees.
Because of the tight economics of interning in a federal office, particularly for Black college students, some have suggested that interns should be paid. Most internships in Congress went unpaid for several decades but after a great deal of lobbying in 2018 interns on Capitol Hill now earn at least $1,800 per month.
— NNPA
Investigation of school books on race, sexuality underwayA Republican state lawmaker has launched an investigation into Texas school districts over the type of books they have, particularly if they pertain to race or sexuality or “make students feel discomfort.”
State Rep. Matt Krause, in his role as chair of the House Committee on General Investigating, notified the Texas Education Agency that he is “initiating an inquiry into Texas school district content,” according to an Oct. 25 letter obtained by The Texas Tribune.
Krause’s letter provides a 16-page list of about 850 book titles and asks the districts if they have these books, how many copies they have and how much money they spent on the books.
His list of titles includes bestsellers and award winners alike, from the 1967 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Confessions of Nat Turner” by William Styron and “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates to last year’s book club favorites: “Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women that a Movement Forgot” by Mikki Kendall and Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.”
Other listed books Krause wants school districts to account for are about teen pregnancy, abortion and homosexuality, including “LGBT Families” by Leanne K. Currie-McGhee, “The Letter Q: Queer Writers’ Notes to their Younger Selves” edited by Sarah Moon, and Michael J. Basso’s “The Underground Guide to Teenage Sexuality: An Essential Handbook for Today’s Teens and Parents.”
School officials have until Nov. 12 to respond. It is unclear why the investigation was launched or what will happen to the districts that have such books.
State Rep. Victoria Neave, D-Dallas, who is vice chair of the committee, said she had no idea Krause was launching the investigation but believes it’s a campaign tactic. Krause, of Fort Worth, is running for state attorney general against Ken Paxton. Krause declined to comment and no explanation was given as to how these books were chosen.
Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina said in a statement that the investigation is a “witch hunt” and that nothing in state law gives lawmakers the right to go after educators.
“This is an obvious attack on diversity and an attempt to score political points at the expense of our children’s education,” she said.
— The Dallas Weekly
