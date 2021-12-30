Dionne Warwick Twitter feuds with cookie
Dionne Warwick has been a legend in the music industry for years, and she continues to cement her legendary status on Twitter.
The singer has come to be known for her wonderfully direct tweets. Now she’s now found herself in a bit of a battle with the makers of Oreo cookies, and it’s kind of delicious.
Warwick invited companies to interact with her on Twitter back in October. After Oreo responded, she tweeted at them: “Hello, What is your weirdest flavor? Why are y’all doing the most? The one flavor was fine.”
Warwick has since updated her more than 588,000 Twitter followers on how that went, sharing a photo of Oreo lip balm and a package of Java Chip Oreo cookies on Wednesday.
“After asking @Oreo to stick to the original flavor, they sent me these outrageous items as a response,” the tweet read.
It sounds like Warwick viewed it as a shot across the bow.
“I will be retaliating at a later date,” she tweeted.
—CNN
AG sues town, alleging discriminatory policingA small southeastern Virginia town’s police department has operated in a way that led to discrimination against African Americans and violated their constitutional rights, Attorney General Mark Herring alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday.
The court action against the town of Windsor came after an investigation by Herring’s office into its police department. The probe was prompted by a December 2020 traffic stop involving two Windsor Police Department officers and Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who is Black and Latino.
The traffic stop, captured on video, showed the officers drawing their guns, pointing them at Nazario, who was in uniform, and using a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground.
The video drew nationwide attention and outrage when it came to light months after the traffic stop, when Nazario sued the two officers, at least one of whom has since been fired.
“While our investigation was spurred by the egregious treatment against Lt. Nazario that we all saw in bodycam footage, we discovered that this incident was indicative of much larger problems within the department,” Herring said in a news release. “Our months-long investigation uncovered huge disparities in enforcement against African American drivers, and a troubling lack of policies and procedures to prevent discriminatory or unconstitutional policing.”
Attempts to reach the town attorney listed in the complaint and the town manager for comment Thursday were not immediately successful.
The investigation found that while Black people make up about 22% of Windsor’s population, they accounted for about 42% of the department’s traffic stops between July 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021, Herring’s office said. The department also searched more vehicles driven by Black motorists than White drivers, the complaint said.
—The Associated Press
Former superintendent settles discrimination suitA former Massachusetts superintendent will receive $750,000 to settle racial discrimination allegations that a suburban Boston public school committee retaliated against her by voting not to renew her contract just days after she complained of racial discrimination.
Victoria Greer was hired as the Sharon school district’s first Black woman superintendent in February 2017. She was also the first person of color to hold the role.
A statement from the committee and Greer’s lawyers said the committee will rescind and expunge the vote to not renew her contract, and agreed her contract ended “by mutually agreed-upon terms,” while in turn, the committee admits no wrongdoing, The Patriot Ledger reported Wednesday.
Last year, Greer had nine months left in her contract when the committee voted to not renew it and placed her on leave during a closed-door meeting.
Greer filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, saying she was put on leave to discredit her for complaining about racism from committee members.
During Greer’s leave, the school committee paid her an additional $159,000 not to work. In total, the committee paid Greer at least $909,000, the newspaper said. The settlement will be paid by an an insurance company.
—The Associated Press
Woman who threatened child violated lawA New Hampshire woman violated the state’s civil rights law by calling a Black child by a racial slur and threatening to kneel on his neck, a court ruled Wednesday.
Kristina Graper, 51, of Dover, was accused of threatening the 9-year-old in May after he accidentally broke her son’s toy at a local park. She was prosecuted by the attorney general’s Civil Rights Unit in Strafford County Superior Court, which concluded that her conduct was motivated by the victim’s race and was intended to terrorize or coerce him.
Graper, whose race was not mentioned in the complaint, has been prohibited from contacting the boy or his family or coming within 250 feet of them. She also was given a $2,500 civil penalty, with all but $500 suspended if she complies.
Graper did not file a response to attorney general’s complaint. A phone number listed for her attorney was disconnected.
The complaint said the encounter distressed the child, who understood the comments to be a reference to the murder of George Floyd last year. He began to cry when he heard her words and has been afraid to return to the park, and will only do so “when other children are there to help keep him safe,” the complaint said.
Millions of people watched the footage of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, pleading for air as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck until he stopped breathing. Former Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.
—The Associated Press
