Miami Beach ordinance bans hair discrimination
The Miami Beach City Commission this week voted unanimously to prohibit discriminatory practices "based on the texture or style of a person's hair," according to a news release.
The new ordinance bans discrimination based on a person's hair when seeking housing, employment, public services, funding or use of facilities across the city, the news release from Miami Beach city officials said.
"The city's human rights ordinance already prohibited discrimination on the basis of various characteristics, including weight and height," said the news release. Wednesday's unanimous vote "expanded those protections to now include hair texture associated with race, such as braids, locks, Afros, curls and twists," said city officials.
"Race-based hair discrimination stems from a perception that straight hair is clean, neat and professional while the opposite belief applies to textured or curly hair types," according to Alan Fishman, who chairs the city's Human Rights Committee.
A 2020 Michigan State University study found about 80% of Black women say they alter their hair from its natural state because they consider it essential to social and economic success, CNN has reported.
"We don't want anyone to feel pressure to change their natural hair texture or hairstyle if they want to work, live or play in the City of Miami Beach," said Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez.
New COVID-19 vaccine ads target vulnerable communities
New ads promoting the COVID-19 vaccines are making their debut this week, targeting specific communities that have had a slow uptake of the updated shots.
Black audiences are encouraged to get vaccinated in the "On Point" video, released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this week.
A Spanish-language ad titled "No te pierdas el juego" also started airing, targeting Latino audiences. An English version of the ad, the title of which translates into "Don't Miss the Game," is scheduled for release next month during the FIFA World Cup.
"The new television ads airing today send an urgent message to communities at high-risk of severe illness from COVID that the updated vaccine is the best tool we have against hospitalization and death," Sarah Lovenheim, HHS assistant secretary for public affairs, wrote in an email to CNN on Monday.
"These ads also reflect our commitment to equity in our COVID response and the need to redouble efforts to reach Black and Hispanic communities about the benefits of the updated vaccines," she said. "We have seen COVID infections increase in prior winters, and it does not have to be that way this year. We now have updated COVID-19 vaccines to protect you against the Omicron strain."
The new ads, first reported on CNN, will run in 15 U.S. markets, according to HHS. Radio and print versions will run in 30 markets across the country.
HHS also released two radio ads Monday targeting rural communities: a football-themed ad called "Can't-Miss Moments" and a country music-themed ad called "Feel Good Country." On Wednesday, the agency will release radio ads in seven languages, titled "In Agreement," targeting Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders.
According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 14.8 million people have gotten an updated bivalent vaccine six weeks into the campaign promoting it. That's less than 10% of the population that's eligible to get one.
$1 billion goes to districts for electric school buses
Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program.
The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced the grant awards Wednesday in Seattle. The new, mostly electric school buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and better protect children’s health, the White House said.
As many as 25 million children ride familiar yellow school buses each school day and will have a “healthier future” with a cleaner fleet, Regan said. Only about 1% of the nation’s 480,000 school buses were electric as of last year, but the push to abandon traditional diesel buses has gained momentum in recent years. Money for the new purchases is available under the federal Clean School Bus Program, which includes $5 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last year.
The EPA initially made $500 million available for clean buses in May but increased that to $965 million last month, responding to what officials called overwhelming demand for electric buses across the country. An additional $1 billion is set to be awarded in the budget year that began Oct. 1.
