$1M jury award to woman told ‘I don’t serve Black people’
A jury has awarded an Oregon woman $1 million in damages after finding she was discriminated against by a gas station employee who told her, “I don’t serve Black people.”
The Multnomah County jury’s award this week to Portland resident Rose Wakefield, 63, included punitive damages of $550,000.
Wakefield’s lawyer, Gregory Kafoury, said she stopped for gas at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton on March 12, 2020, and saw the attendant, Nigel Powers, ignore her and instead pump gas for other drivers.
When she tried to ask for assistance he said, “I’ll get to you when I feel like it,” according to Kafoury. Attendants must pump gas for motorists in Oregon’s larger cities such as Portland and nearby Beaverton.
Surveillance video showed Wakefield seek and receive help from another employee. Kafoury said as she was leaving, Wakefield asked Powers why he refused to help her and that he said, “I don’t serve Black people.”
Wakefield complained twice to managers, but her phone calls were largely disregarded, Kafoury said, adding Powers was soon fired for other reasons.
A statement from Jacksons Food Stores Thursday said the company has a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination of any kind and that it respectfully disagrees with the jury’s ruling. Efforts to contact Powers were unsuccessful.
The Associated Press
Baltimore County Public School chief won't renew contract
Baltimore County Public Schools’ (BCPS) superintendent Darryl Williams recently announced he would not renew his contract with the school district. Williams has oversaw the system’s educational program since May 2019.
The Randallstown National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is asking the Baltimore County Board of Education to hire an interim superintendent to take over the job for the 2023 school year and conduct a national search for someone to fill the position permanently.
“This is about children, especially African-American children. The research suggests that we should be seeing some improvement in academic achievement by year four,” said Ryan Coleman, president of the Randallstown Chapter of the NAACP, in a letter sent out to the media. “This is not about firing anyone. The current superintendent’s contract is coming to an end. Something must be done to stop the ten-year decline of student achievement.”
The local social justice organization cited the continual decline in academic achievement; ongoing disciplinary issues; a lack of improvement in teacher development, students’ learning and facility maintenance after a budget increase; insufficient communication with staff, community groups and elected officials; and concerns from the Baltimore County Council as reason for the Board of Education to conduct a national search.
Williams announced his departure Monday. In a statement he said that he's proud of his accomplishments with the district "despite the many challenges our system has faced.”
The Afro.com
College halts diversity training to comply with DeSantis law
ORLANDO, Fla. — An optional training class on diversity for faculty at a central Florida public college has been canceled so administrators can ensure it complies with a new state law known as the "Stop Woke" act.
Valencia College President Kathleen Plinske wrote in an email to faculty members earlier this week that the school needs time to review the faculty development courses to ensure they comply with the law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The law prohibits teaching or business practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions committed by others. It also bars the notion that a person's status as privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race or gender, or that discrimination is "acceptable" to achieve diversity.
The school's decision only applies for the spring semester and the courses may be offered at a later date after a review, Plinske said in the email.
A federal judge in Tallahassee last November issued a temporary injunction against the law, and the measure is being challenged in two other cases.
While promoting the law, which applies to a range of trainings and instruction, DeSantis called critical race theory a "pernicious" ideology. Opponents say DeSantis doesn't have an accurate idea of what critical race theory is, and argue that his motives are to suppress an accurate account of Black history.
The Associated Press
New U.S. race, ethnicity standards proposed; first since '97
A Middle Eastern and North African category would be added to U.S. federal surveys and censuses, and changes would be made to how Hispanics are able to self-identify. That's according to preliminary recommendations released Thursday by the Biden administration in what would be the first update to race and ethnicity standards in a quarter century. The federal government’s standards haven’t been changed since 1997, two decades after they were created as part of an effort to have consistent race and ethnicity data across federal agencies when handling censuses, federal surveys and application forms for government benefits.
The Associated Press
