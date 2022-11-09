Judge orders arrest of neo-Nazi website founder
MISSOULA, Mont. — A federal judge Wednesday ordered the arrest of a neo-Nazi website publisher accused of ignoring a $14 million judgment against him for orchestrating an anti-Semitic harassment campaign against a Montana woman's family.
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Andrew Anglin, founder and operator of The Daily Stormer website.
Attorneys for Montana real estate agent Tanya Gersh have said Anglin did not pay any portion of the August 2019 judgment and has ignored their requests for information about his whereabouts, his operation of the website and other assets.
Gersh said anonymous internet trolls bombarded her family with hateful and threatening messages after Anglin published their personal information, including a photo of her young son. In a string of posts, Anglin accused Gersh and other Jewish residents of Whitefish, Montana, of engaging in an "extortion racket" against the mother of white nationalist Richard Spencer.
Anglin, a native of Ohio, has claimed to be living outside the U.S. But his current whereabouts are unknown and he did not immediately respond to an email sent to an address posted on his website.
Other targets of Anglin's online harassment campaigns also secured default judgments against him after he failed to respond to their respective lawsuits.
In June 2019, a federal judge in Ohio awarded $4.1 million in damages to Muslim American radio host Dean Obeidallah, who sued Anglin for falsely accusing him of terrorism. Obeidallah said he received death threats after Anglin published an article that tricked readers into believing he took responsibility for the May 2017 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
In August 2019, a federal judge in Washington entered another default judgment against Anglin and awarded just over $600,000 in compensatory and punitive damages to the first Black woman to serve as American University's student government president. Taylor Dumpson's lawsuit said Anglin directed his readers to "troll storm" her after someone hung bananas with hateful messages from nooses on the university's campus a day after her inauguration as student government president.
The Associated Press
Louisiana native spearheads multicultural communications
Gabrielle Lee is a Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility and Multicultural Communications at the powerhouse public relations firm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis. Lee’s work focuses on the intersection between social justice causes and entertainment.
“I appreciate that a lot of companies are recognizing this moment and creating teams and divisions that are focusing on connecting brands, organizations with communities of color,” said Lee. “When you do that in an authentic way, you’re really leveling the playing field and bringing opportunity to folks traditionally not seen.”
The racial reckoning that was the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 inspired companies like Sunshine Sachs to reach out more to clients who are making an impact on culture and society. Lee aims to bridge the gap between generations of activists, musicians, artists, athletes, and influencers with legacy groups, such as NAACP and BET. She also coordinates with nonprofits and city government for major events and issues around civil rights, reproductive rights, and voter suppression.
Lee, 40, is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She is a third generation African American from Louisiana and Mississippi. Her 93-year-old grandfather witnessed the Baton Rouge bus boycott in 1953, which would later inspire Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famed Montgomery bus boycotts in Alabama and eventually the Civil Rights Movement. Her mother, who is currently in her 60s, was a part of the first desegregated elementary classes in her school. Lee credits her deep Southern roots with shaping the person she is today and the work that she does to service Black and brown communities.
The Amsterdam News
Survey says half of young Texans consider college burdensome
Remember when you were a child and your parents told you that getting a college degree was pathway to getting a good paying job and living the American dream?
Well how do you feel about that statement as an adult?
CodeWizardsHQ, which provides coding classes for kids and teens, questioned 2,008 young Americans (18-24) about whether they consider a college degree, and it’s fees, as a benefit or burden. About 45% of young adults in Texas surveyed consider a college degree as a financial burden.
The survey also found that, given the high levels of student debt within the country, only 38% of those questioned felt they would be able to achieve the same levels of financial security as their parents in their lifetimes.
Nationally, the average was 47%. When broken down by gender, 49% of women consider it a burden, compared to 45% of men.
CodeWizardsHQ also found that, due to high levels of the nation's student loan debt, only 38% of those aged 18-24 felt they would be able to achieve the same levels of financial security as their parents in their lifetimes.
The Houston Defender
