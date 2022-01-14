Indiana Senate abandons school curriculum bill
The Indiana Senate will not consider contentious Republican-backed legislation that supporters say would have increased parental control over what their kids learn but that teachers and other critics say would have amounted to censorship, a top lawmaker said Friday.
Members of the Republican-led Legislature worked on the bill this week, “but have determined there is no path forward for it and it will not be considered,” Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said in a statement.
The legislation would have required all school curricula to be posted online for parental review and would have banned schools’ ability to teach concepts such as critical race theory, which has become a catch-all term for the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.
The House is slated to consider a similar bill next week that would require classroom materials to be posted online and vetted by parent review committees, as well as place restrictions on teaching about racism and political topics.
Bray said Tuesday that legislators needed additional time to work on language in the Senate bill sponsored by Republican. Sen. Scott Baldwin of Noblesville, who drew widespread condemnation last week when he said in reference to the legislation that teachers must be “impartial” when discussing Nazism and other political ideologies.
Baldwin later walked back his comments, saying he meant to say he “unequivocally” condemns Nazism, fascism and Marxism, and that he agrees that teachers “should condemn those dangerous ideologies.” He was absent from Senate proceedings Wednesday due to COVID-19 exposure, Republican Sen. Jeff Raatz said ahead of the education committee’s meeting.
Baldwin, who is white, has maintained that his intent was to prevent certain “discriminatory concepts” from being taught in classrooms.
Allegheny County faces 911 staff shortageThe Allegheny County 911 Center is facing “critical staffing issues” caused by long-term hiring problems and the COVID-19 surge that currently has more than 40 dispatchers out of service, union representatives say.
Rick Grejda, a business agent for the union that represents the dispatchers, SEIU Local 668, said the center has typically operated 10 to 15 workers below the normal level of 51 during the last month. The center now employs 211 dispatchers, well below the budgeted level of 259 dispatchers.
The center handles 911 calls and dispatches police, fire and paramedic service throughout Allegheny County, which includes the city of Pittsburgh.
“Workers are exhausted from working the mandatory overtime and working with less staff to do the same amount of work,” Grejda said.
Dispatchers were made to work mandatory overtime on top of their regular eight-hour shifts until last month, union members said, when management compelled them to work 12-hour shifts instead.
Non-profits should seek Charitable Trust fundsSmall non-profits that provide food, housing assistance and workforce and economic development can apply for funding through the Charitable Trust Stabilization Program, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said recently. “The new year brings a fresh start and an opportunity for small nonprofits to apply for grants to help their organizations serve the public,” Frerichs said. “We have $200,000 available to assist organizations with feeding, housing and employing individuals in need.”
The Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund assists small non-profits with annual budgets of $1 million or less. Money comes from filing fees non-profits pay when incorporating in the state of Illinois, not personal or property tax dollars. For the Spring 2022 cycle, up to $200,000 is available to be split between 10 non-profits. The maximum award amount is $20,000 for each organization. Close to $3.3 million has been awarded to 163 non-profit organizations through the Charitable Trust Stabilization Fund since the program was established in 2017. Awardees are selected by an 11-member committee, which oversees the management and guidelines of the fund.
Previous grant recipients are eligible to apply if the term of their grant has been completed for at least one calendar year. Applications will be accepted through March 31 for this first cycle. The second cycle runs from July 1 – September 30, 2022.
Nine PBS names chief content officer
Aja Williams will become television station Nine PBS’s new chief content officer. Williams will provide leadership and oversight of the creation and distribution of Nine PBS content. She will anchor some local shows and ensure the look and feel of the station’s content is engaging, contemporary, innovative and optimized for audiences across multiple platforms. Williams, who is Black, has a Philadelphia connection. She holds a Master of Science degree from Temple University in digital innovation in marketing and a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Missouri–Columbia. Williams is an East St. Louis, Illinois, native and has served on the boards for the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists and the St. Louis Press Club. She is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists.
