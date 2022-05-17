Grants help businesses become vaccine ambassadors
ATLANTA – Up to 200 minority-owned businesses in Georgia and Tennessee can receive up to $2,000 for helping to increase COVID-19 vaccine confidence among their workers and in their communities.
Minority Owned Businesses (MBEs) participating in the HealthWorks program must have at least two employees and assign one person from their organization to serve as a Small Business Health Ambassador (SBHA). The ambassador will complete an online training program about how to implement an effective COVID-19 resilience program in their company.
HealthWorks is a partnership that unites the broad expertise of Morehouse School of Medicine, Meharry Medical College, and ASHLIN Management Group. The program aims to reach individuals in the most vulnerable and medically underserved communities, which often have high levels of COVID-19 infections and lower than average vaccination rates. Community Outreach Workers involved in the program can work with participating businesses to conduct COVID-19 education sessions and arrange vaccination events.
MBEs that participate in the HealthWorks program will have an opportunity to enroll in training classes that begin June 6, 2022, and July 11, 2022. Businesses are eligible to receive $1,000 for completing the online training and participating in digital regional collaboration hubs. MBEs can receive an additional $1,000 for providing proof of 100 vaccinations among their staff, family members and community members during the engagement period.
LINK scholar also wins Jordan scholarship
D.J. King is a graduating senior and a Nike Jordan Wings Scholarship recipient heading to the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall. The Nike Jordan Wings Scholarship awards primarily first-generation students’ scholarships and resources that reduce barriers so students can complete their studies without the added stress of financial debt.
D.J. also is a LINK Unlimited Scholar, a Chicago-based institution working to change the trajectory of high-potential Black youth by providing unique programming in the classroom and beyond. LINK Scholars complete a four-year fellowship that includes academic enrichment, leadership development, career exposure and college access to move them to, though, and beyond college.
D.J. is now graduating from Morgan Park Academy and heading off to college in the fall thanks to his hard work, supportive family, and involvement with LINK’s one-on-one mentoring program that provided him with guidance throughout the complicated college application process.
On May 1st, College decision day, LINK Unlimited Scholars held a pep rally celebration to recognize the impressive accomplishments of the class of 2022. Despite the challenges of the last two years, 100% of the 26 graduating LINK Scholars were accepted into selective colleges and universities across the country and received over $4 million in scholarship offers.
“We are thrilled to come together as a community in celebration of our graduating Scholars,” said Kelli Hobson, executive vice president of LINK Unlimited Scholars. “The past two years have been extremely challenging, and our scholars, families, staff, and mentors have all put in extraordinary effort to celebrate this day. We are so proud of the growth and dedication of our seniors and look forward to all of their accomplishments as they move onto this next chapter in their lives.”
Black neighborhood meets Formula One racing
While the Miami Grand Prix took place May 6-8 at Hard Rock Stadium, many Miami Gardens residents and local organizations got an early look at the festivities one night before the event officially opened.
Community Night gave residents a chance to see the newest Formula One track and all the amenities the sport has to offer. Several residents even toured the actual pit to get a behind-the-scenes look at the race.
When you have guests like Michelle Obama and Michael Jordan coming to South Florida to see Sir Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel, it’s a big deal – and it’s not that often that the average person gets a chance to interact with top drivers in the profession.
During Community Night, many Miami Gardens residents and youth had that close-up experience with Hamilton, the greatest and only Black driver in the history of F1, and racing legend Willie T. Ribbs, the first Black driver to test an F1 car and race in the Indianapolis 500. Ribbs answered some questions about his time as a driver and was presented with a custom Miami Dolphins jersey.
“Community Night was good to have but it’s not about just one night, it’s about what we do in the community in general,” said Tom Garfinkel, Miami Dolphins president. “We have our interns, scholarship recipients, S.T.E.M programs in schools, a ton of local restaurant and businesses participating in the events, and a lot of people that worked to build this track that were local workers.”
