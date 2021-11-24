University investigates racial slur in dorm
A Massachusetts university is investigating a racial slur targeting Black students that was written on the window of a dormitory common space last week, but some students of color say the school’s response has been inadequate.
The slur, which has been erased, was found at Worcester State University last Wednesday and reported to campus police, the school said in a recent statement.
The investigation into who wrote the slur remains ongoing, a university spokesperson said Tuesday.
“Worcester State condemns all forms of hatred, offensive language, symbols, or artifacts that disparage or otherwise target an individual, protected group, or diverse segment of our population,” the university’s statement said. “Worcester State is committed to creating a welcoming, inclusive learning environment where all students, faculty, and staff — regardless of background — can thrive.”
Some students of color said there have been other reported incidents with little response.
Davante Pinckney, 22, said the school’s statement seemed like a copy and paste of an earlier statement. Pinckney said he would like to see school officials do more, for example, by holding a town hall meeting so students can air their concerns to leadership.
— The Associated Press
Rittenhouse verdict recalls Chrystul Kizer’s caseIn the wake of Kyle Rittenhouse‘s acquittal in Kenosha, Wisconsin, advocates are spotlighting the case of Chrystul Kizer who is also arguing self-defense in the 2018 shooting death of her adult abuser.
Kizer is accused to shooting Randall P. Volar III in the head, setting his house on fire and stealing his car when she was 17 years old. Volar had previously been arrested for child sexual assault. It took months for the charges to be brought against Volar, even after police uncovered evidence of sexual abuse of at least a dozen of underaged Black girls.
Kizer is still awaiting trial, but was released from jail in June 2020 through the efforts of groups including the Chicago Community Bail Fund, who helped raise $400,000 to pay her bond.
Prosecutors argue that Kizer’s actions were premeditated, but her legal team is arguing self-defense.
According to NPR, Kenosha County Circuit Judge David Wilk originally denied Kizer’s self-defense claim because it involved homicide. That decision was overturned by a state court of appeals who stated that Kizer can argue “affirmative defense” if her legal team can show how the action she took against Volar was the direct result of the abuse she endured.
The case is currently being reviewed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
“Chrystul Kizer was in this building [Kenosha County Courthouse] advocating for her justice, too,” State Rep. David Bowen said in an interview. “And we didn’t hear any of y’all. And we didn’t hear anybody that was out making noises for Kyle Rittenhouse.”
Kizer’s case, advocates say, is a test of how the law often unequally applies to some but not others –– especially Black women and girls.
— The New Pittsburgh Courier
Colleges won’t change names with racial historiesGeorgia’s public university system won’t rename any of the 75 buildings or colleges an internal committee had recommended for changes mostly because of their association with slavery, segregation or mistreatment of American Indians, officials voted Monday.
The system’s regents voted not to make any name changes, more than a year after they established a committee to study that issue.
The committee recommended the system choose new names for several buildings and units. They include the Gordon State College in Barnesville, named after John Brown Gordon. A Confederate general in the Civil War, Gordon later served as governor and U.S. senator and some historians have concluded he was the titular head of the post-Civil War Ku Klux Klan in Georgia.
They also suggested changing the Langdale College of Business Administration at Valdosta State University. The committee said the fortune of Harley Langdale Jr. was based on camps where African American workers made turpentine from pine resin. They were largely held in place by debt, legal threats and violence.
Georgia passed a law in 2019 prohibiting state and local agencies from renaming any buildings named after a “historical entity” or removing any historical monument.
— The Associated Press
United Airlines partners with high schoolsRecently, the Houston Independent School District and United Airlines announced a multi-year mentoring and career development program for aspiring aviators and aircraft enthusiasts. Included in the partnership is a $300,000 financial commitment to the HISD Foundation that will go toward Sterling Aviation Early College High School’s aviation program.
But, Sterling Principal Dr. Tabitha Davis said United has been involved with the school’s aviation program throughout the years. In fact, Sterling has three alum who are staff members at United: two pilots and one customer service rep.
Davis said United’s recent gift “brings about the opportunity for our students to have career mentorship in aviation, as well as paid internships at the airport so that they can deepen their knowledge of the aviation field.”
There’s more.
“The partnership with United gives us the ability to get even more students certified because our students will have the opportunity to shadow real pilots and aircraft maintenance technicians, so that they’re getting the on-the-job training and additional hands-on practice beyond what they get here on campus,” said Davis, who added that Sterling has a real airplane and hangar on campus.
— The Houston Defender
