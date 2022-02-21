Howard paid to digitize Black newspapers
Howard University has received a $2 million donation to digitize its Black Press Archives, that contains more than 2,000 newspaper titles including such publications as New York's Amsterdam News, The Chicago Defender, The Washington Informer, The Baltimore AFRO and other historically Black publications.
The University said it hopes to make the archives more broadly available to researchers and the public.
“Once digitalized, Howard’s Black Press Archive will be the largest, most diverse, and the world’s most accessible Black newspaper database,” Benjamin Talton, the director of Howard’s Moorland-Spingarn Research Center, told the Associated Press.
The Moorland-Spingarn Research Center houses the archive, which dates to the 1970s and includes newspapers from Africa and the Caribbean.
The $2 million grant from the Jonathan Logan Family Foundation should also help increase diversity in the university, officials stated.
Howard University credited its Center for Journalism & Democracy for helping to secure the funding from the Logan Family Foundation, which supports social justice causes in journalism and the arts.
Foundation named for late civil rights pioneer
A foundation named for U.S. Rep. John Lewis and his wife has been established to further the work of the late civil rights pioneer.
The John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation announced Monday - what would have been Lewis' 82nd birthday - its goal is to work toward "strengthening democracy through civic engagement" and to amplify the voices of rising generations.
Linda Earley Chastang, a former chief of staff to Lewis, will serve as the foundation's president.
"They were dedicated to creating a world in which the dignity and worth of every human being is recognized and valued," she said.
John-Miles Lewis, son of the late couple, said his father envisioned the establishment of the foundation before his death in 2020.
"When my dad thought of this Foundation, it was his vision that it would support good work, inspire good troublemaking and do its part to make the world a better place," Lewis said.
The foundation will mark its launch in May with a gala celebration on May 17 in Washington, D.C.
Black Delivery Driver Wins $100K Lawsuit After Cop Pulls Gun On Her
Driver wins suit after facing cop's gun
A Black food delivery driver won a six-figure settlement with the Minneapolis Park Board after an officer pulled a gun on her during a July 2019 traffic stop.
Jenice Hodge was working in north Minneapolis when she saw red and blue flashing lights in her rearview mirror, according to KSTP News. Minneapolis Park police officer Calvin Pham explained to the 42-year-old she was being pulled over for not wearing a seat belt and having her phone in her hand, but 60 seconds after pulling Hodge over, the officer suddenly drew his firearm and ordered her out of the car.
“I didn’t even have my driver’s license out of the sleeve and I had a gun pointed at my head,” Hodge told the outlet.
Bodycam footage shows a confused and scared Hodge with her hands through the sunroof, repeatedly telling the officer to “calm down” as he told her to get out of the car.
“Phone in one hand, wallet in the other,” Hodge noted while watching the footage in January. “Where’s the threat to pull your firearm out?” As it turns out, Pham later wrote in the incident report that he believed Hodge had a gun after noticing her valid and legal permit to carry a gun in her wallet. But, he never wrote that he actually saw a gun in the report.
Report: City faces staff, equipment challenges
Pittsburgh’s public safety bureaus face urgent equipment and staffing needs, according to a comprehensive report on the state of the city government.
The Bureau of Fire and the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services [EMS] each have aging vehicle fleets without significant reinforcements on the horizon. EMS employees are overworked with frequent 18-hour shifts.
The Bureau of Police, meanwhile, has more than 200 officers at retirement age and new officers won’t be fully trained until mid-2023 at the earliest.
The report was commissioned by The Pittsburgh Foundation and The Heinz Endowments* to provide a critical assessment of the city’s departments and agencies before the start of a new administration. The administration of former Mayor Bill Peduto opened itself up for interviews and analysis near the end of 2021, leading to detailed reports on 22 city divisions.
EMS is budgeted for 194 paramedics, EMTs and crew chiefs, but near the end of 2021, more than 30 employees were out of service for injury, sickness or family leave. The gaps caused others to work 18-hour shifts, which have “impacted morale and increased overtime pay.”
