Transgender woman drops suit against prison officials
ATLANTA — A Black transgender woman who sued Georgia prison officials over alleged mistreatment while in custody decided not to proceed to trial because she feared the experience would be harmful to her, her lawyers said Thursday.
Ashley Diamond, 44, sued Georgia prison officials in November 2020, saying they had failed to protect her from repeated sexual assaults and failed to provide her with adequate medical treatment. She was released in August but continued to pursue her lawsuit to seek damages and with the goal of implementing lasting change in the prison system, her lawyers said in a news release earlier this week.
The trial was set to begin Thursday in federal court in Macon, but Diamond instead decided to dismiss the lawsuit.
"Ashley Diamond has decided that a lengthy trial and the trauma of recounting her abuse and neglect by the Georgia Department of Corrections would be detrimental to her recovery," her lawyers at the Center for Constitutional Rights and the Southern Poverty Law Center said in a news release Thursday.
She is grateful for the public support she's received and plans to continue working as an activist after she has spent time focusing on her own healing, the release says.
Department of Corrections spokeswoman Joan Heath said in an email that the agency "is pleased that the taxpayers will be spared any further cost related to this case."
DOJ investigating Memphis man's arrest, death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the arrest of Tyre Nichols, who died days after a confrontation with Memphis Department Police Officers during a traffic stop, officials said Wednesday.
The U.S. attorney's office released a statement saying the FBI's field office in Memphis and the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department are investigating the use of force used by police during Nichols' Jan. 7 arrest.
The arrest and death of Nichols, 29, already has sparked separate investigations by Memphis police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Relatives have accused police of beating Nichols and causing him to have a heart attack. Authorities have said Nichols, who was Black, experienced a medical emergency.
Nichols was arrested after officers stopped him for reckless driving, police said. There was a confrontation as officers approached the driver, and he ran before he was confronted again by the pursuing officers, who arrested him, authorities said. He complained of shortness of breath and was hospitalized. Officials said a cause of death has not yet been determined.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the state's police agency, said Nichols died Jan. 10. The agency is conducting a use-of-force investigation at the request of Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy.
State gets first Black woman attorney general
BOSTON — Democrat Andrea Campbell was sworn in Wednesday as the first Black woman to serve as Massachusetts attorney general.
Campbell, 40, took her oath of office at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center surrounded by family and supporters.
As she did during her campaign, Campbell did not shy away from her life story, including her father being sent to prison for eight years and her twin brother Andre Campbell dying in police custody. A second brother is in custody facing rape charges.
"There are some who want us to feel shame in our stories or even try to weaponize them against us," she said. She then quoted a Bible passage saying "no weapon formed against me shall prosper."
Campbell said she would work to create economic prosperity and stability for families, prioritize the mental health and well-being of young people and make the office more accessible to all people across the state.
$250 million pledged to support minority students
Fidelity Investments will commit $250 million to a new education initiative to support up to 50,000 underserved minority students with scholarships and mentorship programs in the next five years.
The Invest in My Education program, announced last week, plans to increase graduation rates and students' ability to complete their education debt free.
Pamela Everhart, Fidelity's head of Regional Public Affairs and Community Relations, said the program is part of the firm's plans to direct more resources to some minority communities.
"It's a strategic focus to mitigate some of the systemic and complex barriers that historically underserved students face," Everhart said. "We believe that all students, regardless of their backgrounds, should have an opportunity to access higher education and economic mobility and then begin to build a path to generational wealth."
Fidelity research found that 21% of Black students and 32% of Latinx students graduate from college in four years, compared to 45% of white students. The company also found that, on average, Black and Latinx students accrue $25,000 more in student debt than their white peers.
