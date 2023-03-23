After close to a century, Vanderbilt University's neurosurgery residency program will have its first Black woman resident.
Tamia Potter is the first Black woman to accept a spot in the neurosurgery position at the university's medical center in Nashville, Tennessee.
The 26-year-old received the news on March 17 -- better known to medical students as National Match Day, when thousands of graduate medical students learn where they will do their residency training for the next several years.
Potter told CNN that she was incredulous when she first saw the match, and very relieved and excited to be entering the next chapter of her life after so many years of schooling.
"Everything that I'm doing, everything that I'm learning, everything that I experience is for the betterment of someone else," Potter said.
Only about 5.7% of physicians in the United States identify as Black or African American, according to the the latest data from the Association of American Medical Colleges. And a 2019 report by the association found there were only 33 Black women in the neurosurgical field in the United States in 2018.
Potter graduated summa cum laude in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University. The school was the highest-ranked public historically Black college or university in US News & World Report's 2022-23 ranking.
She said being a FAMU alumna proves that it's possible to go to an HBCU and "attain every single thing that you want to and make your dreams come true."
Crews rescue 17 animals from Calif. mud
San Bernardino -- The San Bernardino County Fire Department helped rescue 17 animals at a farm in Muscoy on Wednesday after they became stuck in deep mud after days of heavy rain.
The storms created deep pockets of mud and debris, which trapped the animals within their enclosures on the farm.
When crews arrived they were able to set up a skid steer to clear a path to access some of the animals.
The fire department responded with a Large Animal Rescue team, Urban Search and Rescue unit, Heavy Equipment operators, one engine company and a battalion chief.
The fire department said horses, cows and bulls were among the rescued animals.
The live stock were transported to Devore Animal Shelter by San Bernardino County Animal Control.
Ga. governor limits transgender therapies for youth
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law forbidding transgender youth under 18 years of age from receiving therapies and gender-affirming medical procedures. Kemp’s signature came less 48 hours after the Georgia Senate passed the measure, along party lines.
A patient with written parental authorization cannot receive gender-affirming therapies and medications, though the bill does allow puberty blockers.
According to Senate Bill 140, hospitals could lose their permits. Additionally, doctors could lose their licenses and be subject to criminal prosecution if they are accused of providing such therapies under-the-table.
“As Georgians, parents, and elected leaders, it is our highest responsibility to safeguard the bright, promising futures of our kids – and SB 140 takes an important step in fulfilling that mission,” Kemp said Thursday in a statement on Twitter.
Some Georgia Democrats see hypocrisy when Republicans observe parental rights in gun ownership, COVID-19 and masking and the books and curriculum allowed in public schools, yet usurp those rights when facing the health and well being of LGBTQ+ youth.
Currently, there are 410 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have been introduced in statehouses across the country. 175 of those would specifically restrict the rights of transgender people, the highest number of bills targeting transgender people in a single year to date, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
Pittsburgh credit union expands in more ways than one
The Hill District Federal Credit Union is expanding, not only in its physical size, but in its financial offerings for its customers.
The credit union recently announced the acquisition of storefront space to the left of its space at 2021 Centre Ave. In about 10 months, there will not only be a new classroom in that space specifically for financial literacy classes, but four two-bedroom apartments will be housed above the credit union.
The Federal Credit Union also will start a mortgage department, giving its customers a chance to purchase a home through their hometown credit union.
“We’ve never done mortgages before,” said longtime CEO of the Hill District Federal Credit Union, Richard Witherspoon. “I’m building a mortgage program from the ground up. Our mortgage program is going to be geared towards us, for us.”
Witherspoon said he built the credit union’s small business lines of credit specifically for African Americans, and it’s worked out handily. There are 82 small businesses with lines of credit through the HDFCU.
“I always say that as development happens it should be diverse, and it should be reflective of the neighborhood in which the people come from," Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey told Witherspoon, "and you’ve accomplished that by expanding the Hill District Federal Cred it Union.”
