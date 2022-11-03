WABJ honors journalists at December gala
Five noted professionals in the journalism and communications fields will be honored next month at a gala sponsored by the Washington Association of Black Journalists.
The Special Honors Awards Gala will take place on Dec. 10 at the Eaton DC hotel and will be presented by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
The Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Adelle M. Banks, the projects editor and national reporter for Religion News Service.
The Legacy Award goes to Washington Informer freelance writer Hamil Harris, who has worked for the Washington AFRO-American Newspaper, The Washington Post and other publications.
“My heart is full because I am 62, and I have spent the last 40 years fighting to report and write stories, and it has not always been easy," Harris said. "But I know that to be validated by my colleagues feels so good. I am honored.”
Tracee Wilkins, the Prince George’s County bureau chief for NBC4, is slated to receive the Journalist of the Year Award, while the Young Journalist of the Year Award will go to Nolan D. McCaskill, a reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
Lon Walls, president and CEO of Walls & Associates, Inc., will receive the Excellence in Communications Award.
“We are excited about this inaugural event, which showcases the contributions of our membership to the Washington region,” said WABJ President Khorri Atkinson. “Our esteemed honorees have done impactful work throughout their stellar careers worth celebrating and emulating.”
The Washington Informer
Jasmine Crawford named family PRIDE coordinator
Midtown Community Services, which strives to break down barriers created by poverty, isolation and prejudice, recently welcomed Jasmine Crawford as its new Family PRIDE Coordinator. In her role, Crawford works one-on-one with families during the first five years of their children’s lives to ensure every child in the program is hitting important milestones and is school-ready by the time they enter kindergarten.
Crawford also facilitates developmental playgroups for children and educational and empowerment workshops for their parents. Crawford graduated from Florissant Valley Community College with a bachelor of social work degree. Prior to joining Midtown, Crawford served as an advocate/case manager in Family Forward’s ROW Program.
The St. Louis American
Midwest CannaNurses wins social equity grant
Gage Cannabis, a cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, announced its fourth social equity grant recipient, Midwest CannaNurses (MCN.) MCN is a Detroit-based minority-owned holistic health and wellness education consulting company dedicated to health advocacy, education and inclusion with a focus on cannabis as an alternative therapy.
“Midwest CannaNurses is extremely grateful to receive Gage’s generous grant, which will aid our mission to educate the community about cannabis as an alternative therapy for health and wellness,” said Biyyiah Lee, co-founder and CEO of Midwest CannaNurses. “With this contribution, we will be able to provide professional development for nurses and allied health professionals and expand our community outreach efforts by holding more educational seminars for the public. We’re glad to see companies like Gage seeking opportunities to support organizations that uplift diverse communities, and this social equity grant will enable us to continue advocating for safe and informed cannabis use.”
Founded in 2020 by a group of licensed nurses who recognized their unique position and duty to normalize cannabis as medicine, Midwest CannaNurses aims to close the current gap in the public’s knowledge through education efforts including their “Outgrow The Stigma” initiative. Across Michigan, MCN offers consulting services with a focus on cannabis as medicine, and provides education on topics such as dosing titration, safe consumption, routes of administration and Individualized CannaPlans.
The Michigan Chronicle
‘Souls to the Polls’ events held in Florida
Faith in Florida (FIF) kicked off a series of “Souls to the Polls” events across the state this month ahead of midterm elections next Tuesday.
With early voting slated to end Nov. 6 in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, South Florida parishioners were encouraged to get to the polls over the weekend in a decadeslong interfaith tradition to get out the Black vote.
“As faith leaders, we are really encouraging voters to exercise the right and the privilege to vote,” said Rev. Rhonda Thomas, FIF’s executive director and the assistant pastor of New Generation Missionary Baptist Church (MBC). “We understand what’s at stake for Black and brown people, our immigrant community and our returning citizens who are still being oppressed.”
As of Monday, 866,784 Floridians had already cast their ballots during early voting but more than 2 million vote-by-mail ballots have yet to be returned.
According to the Florida Division of Elections, Democrats in Broward County lead early voting by more than 10,000 votes while Miami-Dade Republicans have an edge of more than 16,000 votes, as of Oct. 31.
With more than 800 congregations across 35 counties in Florida, FIF’s annual “Souls to the Polls” effort has helped produce a 60% voter turnout in the past.
The Miami Times
