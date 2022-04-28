What’s next, NY, since Lt. Gov resigned?
Short of former Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin’s death or leaving the state between now and June’s primary elections, he is still technically on the ballot and qualified to hold office. Elections experts say it’s highly unlikely that he will though.
Benjamin resigned shortly after his arrest April 12 for alleged campaign fraud during his time as state senator from Harlem. However, he had already filed early on Feb. 18 with the New York State’s Board of Elections (NYSBOE) to be Gov. Kathy Hochul’s running mate and lieutenant governor.
Despite his arrest and resignation, he could potentially run in the primary on June 28. NYSBOE said that at this point, meaning past the April 7 petitioning and filing deadline, there isn’t an opportunity for someone else to qualify for the party line on the ballot.
NYSBOE Deputy Director of Public Information Jennifer Wilson explained in a statement that there are currently only three ways to remove a candidate from a ballot: death, declination or disqualification.
The Amsterdam News tried to reach out to Benjamin, but he has not returned requests for comment on if he will run or move states.
With Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins as acting lieutenant governor, The Gotham Gazette reported that the state legislature “floated” the idea of creating legislation to remove Benjamin from the ballot, and has already started “vetting replacements.”
—The Amsterdam News
Ceremony celebrates accomplishments of young menExpressions of Gratitude, the Bloom Project’s annual event to recognize high school seniors, returned for the eighth year with a virtual event 4-6 p.m. April 24.
The four seniors or kings — as they’re called — were honored for completing college and career readiness and character development programs through the Bloom Project and for earning their high school diplomas, said Arnetta Scruggs, founder and executive director.
The Bloom Project, a youth mentoring program with locations in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, helps Black males ages 12-18 transition into adulthood.
“I’d recommend Bloom Project to any young Black man out there,” four-year participant Deon Blake said. “It has allowed me to connect with teens like myself, interact with mentors and learn finances and other responsibilities of being a man.”
“I’ve made it this far,” Everoll Dixon-Royal said. “I’m excited to see people willing to celebrate my future and what’s to come.”
About 80% of Bloom Project participants matriculate to a four-year college with scholarships earned at the program applicable at technical or trade school as well, Scruggs said.
—The Indianapolis Recorder
Disaster resiliency, flood simulation center unveiledHouston Community College (HCC) announced its plans for the city’s first program designed to reduce the impact of catastrophic events and other unexpected disasters.
The school hosted its State of the College event at the Hilton Americas-Houston focusing on the 2022 theme of Resiliency by Design: A Bold Response to Houston to unveil its initiative which includes a $30 million Resiliency Operations Center to train first responders, firefighters, police officers, emergency medical staff, business owners and community members how to properly prepare for such disasters using simulation exercises and technology.
This initiative comes on the cusp of several federally declared natural disasters, including the novel coronavirus pandemic that has impacted the city’s economic, social and environmental infrastructures.
HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado said the first cohort will begin this fall and will take non-credit courses. He said the campaign roll-out will be marketed across the region, including the most vulnerable and underserved communities.
—The Houston Defender
District near Atlanta picks interim superintendent(STONE MOUNTAIN, GA) – The DeKalb Board of Education recently announce the appointment of Vasanne S. Tinsley as Interim Superintendent of the DeKalb County School District, effective immediately.
The district has more than 102,000 students in 138 schools from several communities including metro Atlanta. The DeKalb Board voted to dismiss Cheryl Watson-Harris at around the same time it hired Tinsley.
Tinsley arrived to the District in 1994 as a school counselor and advanced in her career to serving as Deputy Superintendent of Student Support and Intervention until her retirement in 2020.
—The Atlanta Voice
The board looks forward to partnering with Tinsley and has every confidence she has the experience and skills to lead the district with a continued focus on the vital work of serving our students, staff, families and the greater DeKalb County community.
The board expects Dr. Tinsley to be the unifying leader the community currently needs as it begins a formal search for a permanent superintendent.
