Texas grocer donates $5M to HBCU
Charles H. Butt, chairman of H-E-B chain of 340 Texas grocery stores, has donated $5 million to create scholarships for Prairie View A&M University students from public high schools in the state. The $5 million gift will provide a permanent endowment to support students today and in the coming years. Initially generating approximately $200,000 a year for scholarships, the fund will grow significantly in coming years, making even more available to support students.
To receive a Founders Scholarship, students must be incoming first-year students from a Texas high school who are graduating in the top quartile of their high school class. They must continue to be enrolled full time and make satisfactory progress toward completion of their undergraduate degree while holding the scholarship.
Dr. Ruth Simmons, president of PVAMU, commented: “Charles Butt has been amazingly generous to our university. He has shown time and time again that he genuinely cares about the opportunities afforded to students at PV. We are indebted to him for his grace and his humanity.”
The Houston Defender
Utility awards $1.25M to creative initiatives
The DTE Energy Foundation today announced it has awarded grants to Michigan-based organizations focused on arts and culture and enriching diverse communities across the state. Grant recipients include the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Grand Rapids Public Museum Foundation, Historical Society of Michigan, Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation, and University Musical Society (UMS). Organizations will use this support to encourage cultural understanding, offer special experiences to youth, and honor unique qualities and perspectives of their regions.
“Arts and culture bring people together by fostering understanding and celebrating the diversity in all of our unique backgrounds,” said Lynette Dowler, president, DTE Foundation. “We care deeply about the communities we serve throughout Michigan – and about the unique cultures and traditions within them. Our partners will use these grants to teach, inspire and expand students’ and spectators’ views alike on how through a deeper appreciation of the arts, we deepen our respect for one another.”
The DTE Foundation’s goal is to encourage diverse communities by addressing racial equity and justice through arts education, public engagement work and cultural institutions. As one of the state’s largest foundations committed to Michigan-focused giving, it supports initiatives focused on arts and culture, community transformation, economic progress, education and employment, environment, and human needs.
Among recipients was the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, which was awarded $300,000.
“During a time when global perspectives, diverse discussions and contemporary experiences are so relevant, this grant will support programming that furthers their vision of sharing African American history to inspire everyone toward greater understanding, acceptance, and unity,” museum staff wrote in a statement.
The Michigan Chronicle
Smucker to invest $1.1B in Alabama county
The J.M. Smucker Co. on Tuesday announced plans to invest $1.1 billion to build a new manufacturing facility and distribution center in the McCalla Alabama, just outside of Birmingham.
The County Commission unanimously voted to support the project which will create over 750 new jobs in an 875,000 square foot facility on approximately 225 acres in the JeffMet Industrial Complex.
This announcement is one of the largest economic development projects in Jefferson County history.
“Smucker’s is a household name and we are proud they have selected Jefferson County for their next manufacturing facility,” said Commissioner Steve Ammons, chair of the Jefferson County Economic Development Committee. “For them to have the confidence in Jefferson County . . . shows that we are prepared, we have the work force prepared, we are ready to help them move some dirt.”
Construction is expected to begin no later than January 2022, with production expected to start in 2025.
The facility will produce the company’s fast-growing Uncrustables sandwiches and is only the company’s third plant in the U.S.
The Birmingham Times
