Black empowerment council to advise Massachusetts governor
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey recently signed an executive order creating a new panel tasked with advising the administration on ways to help support empowerment efforts in the state's Black community.
The 33-member Governor's Advisory Council on Black Empowerment held its first closed-door meeting at the Statehouse on Monday.
The panel will offer Healey guidance on issues related to the economic prosperity and wellbeing of the Black community, including education, health care, housing and workforce development.
Healey said the state's Black residents make tremendous contributions to the state, but too often face systemic barriers that hold them back.
She said the council will help advise her on what "policies and levers that we can use within our administration to address issues of racial disparities which through COVID in particular were only exacerbated."
Massachusetts — and Boston is particular — have a checkered history when it comes to struggles with racism, particularly in the 1970s, when ugly scenes arising from the city's struggles with school busing played out on television screens across the county.
More recently, members in the Black community in Boston have faced new challenges as the city's surging growth has increased housing costs, forcing some long-time residents from their homes.
The Associated Press
Supervisors step closer to supervised drug injection sites
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved legislation allowing non-profits to open and operate overdose prevention sites with private funding, Mayor London Breed announced in a news release.
Ordinances require two rounds of voting: a first read and final passage. Jeff Cretan, a spokesman for the mayor's office, said the board will convene on Tuesday to cast a final vote, which is expected to pass, and that Breed will have 10 days to sign it after that.
The legislation removed "a recently identified permitting barrier" included in legislation from 2020 that did not allow overdose prevention programs to open until the state authorized the city to do so, regardless of if they were publicly or privately funded, the release said.
"This legislation is part of our work to bring down the number of fatal overdoses and tackle the challenges driven by fentanyl head on," Breed said. "We will continue to work with our non-profits partners who are trying to open overdose prevention sites, fully implement our health strategies to help those struggling with addiction in our streets, and work with law enforcement to close the open-air drug markets."
San Francisco recorded 620 drug overdose deaths in 2022, 640 in 2021 and 725 in 2020, according to preliminary data from San Francisco's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and presented by the mayor's office.
Federal and California state laws currently bar so-called supervised injection sites from using government funds to operate. San Francisco's new ordinance will allow non-profits to move forward with the program by operating on private funds "while the City waits for federal guidance on whether it can fund such programs with public dollars," according to the news release.
CNN
Maine's Bates College taps 1st Black president
LEWISTON, Maine — The dean of the University of Minnesota Law School has been tapped to lead Bates College, becoming the liberal arts college's first Black president, the Maine school said Wednesday.
Garry W. Jenkins, who was selected unanimously by trustees, said he was overjoyed to join the Bates community. "Simply put, everything about Bates and its culture resonates with me," he said.
Jenkins, who begins his post on July 1, will be Bates' ninth president since its 1855 founding.
The 1992 graduate of Haverford College is a respected legal scholar and champion of the liberal arts.
"We are at a pivotal moment for American society and higher education. The world urgently needs leaders who have been challenged, developed and nurtured by Bates and a liberal arts education," Jenkins said.
At Minnesota, he boosted the school's diversity and inclusion and expanded the demographic profiles of admitted students.
During his tenure, the school's endowment doubled. He also concluded a record-setting fundraising campaign that brought in $106 million.
The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.