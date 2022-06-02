Biden marks Tulsa Race Massacre anniversary
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday recalled "the hell that was unleashed" 101 years ago in Tulsa when a white mob looted and burned a section of the city known as Black Wall Street, killing hundreds of people.
"We remember the hell that was unleashed," according to a statement from Biden, who traveled to Tulsa one year ago to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. "This was not a riot, it was a massacre."
The violence was, for decades afterward, referred to as the Tulsa Race Riot and was largely ignored.
An estimated 300 Black people were killed May 31 and June 1, 1921, in the attack on then-prosperous Greenwood District.
A search for the graves of massacre victims began last year with nearly three dozen coffins containing remains of possible victims recovered and researchers urging that the search continue.
Biden said his administration has worked to end housing discrimination for Black people and to provide federal contracts to businesses owned by Black and brown people.
A lawsuit that includes three known survivors of the massacre and seeks reparations for the violence and financial losses of life, homes and businesses is pending in Tulsa County District Court.
The Associated Press
Sen. Padilla visits South L.A. churches
U.S. Senator Alex Padilla joined long-time allies and friends in South Los Angeles on May 29, as he visited churches returning to in-person services.
Accompanied by Los Angeles City Councilmember Herb Wesson, former City Councilmember Martin Ludlow, and Ed Sanders, Padilla stopped at services held at West Angeles Church of God in Christ and Ward African Methodist Episcopal Church, where he spoke about the recent shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.
Padilla, who speaks of his faith, delivered heartfelt remarks about the tragedies in Uvalde and Buffalo. Calling the tragedies “senseless,” he poignantly noted that the vast majority of the victims in both shootings are Black and Brown individuals. In addition to being driven by hatred, he noted, too often these mass shootings are committed by White supremacists who are increasingly radicalized, violent and armed.
Padilla has fought to preserve voting rights both here in California and at the national level. As the former California Secretary of State, Padilla protected and expanded the right to vote—passing reforms that led to the largest voter turnout in California since World War II. He has told voters that he’s seeking to return to the Senate to continue the fight for voting rights.
Padilla closed his remarks at Ward AME with words from future Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom he helped confirm as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Persevere,” he said. “We can, and we will, persevere. We will prevail."
The Los Angeles Sentinel
Black alumni collective meets at Duke
A group of Black college graduates from FAMU to Wake Forrest, believe there is power in connection and the collective voice of Black alumni to make change. To continue this vision, the Black Alumni Collective hosted a national conference at Duke University April 28-May 1, 2022. The four-day in-person event was preceded by a virtual conference in March that featured a conversation among several university presidents and panel discussions exploring the role of Black leaders in media and technology and how Black athletes are collectively lifting their voices for social change.
The Black Alumni Collective was created in Atlanta in 2018 by alumni leaders from more than 10 historically Black and predominantly white schools with the vision that Black alumni from universities across the country should know each other and work together to achieve a common purpose. They wanted to not only improve campus life but life after graduation in their communities.
Highlights of the in-person conference included discussions on navigating Black health disparities, Black voting and political power, Black economic power, and Black women’s leadership roles throughout society, said Tadena Simpson, conference co-chair and a 2005 graduate of Duke University.
Speakers included Dr. Eugene Washington, president and CEO of the Duke Health System; Blayne Alexander, NBC News and MSNBC correspondent; Satana Deberry, district attorney for Durham County, N.C.; scholar Dr. Mark Anthony Neal and dozens of Black leaders in the fields of medicine, technology, business, law and nonprofits.
Black alumni in attendance were graduates of Florida A&M University, Howard University, Purdue University, Auburn University, Princeton University, Harvard College, American University, Wake Forest University and many more.
Local Black nonprofits and prominent Black business owners were also highlighted in order to support the Durham Black business and nonprofit communities.
The Michigan Chronicle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.