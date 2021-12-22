Massachusetts housing authority faces discrimination lawsuit
Federal authorities have filed an amended lawsuit that alleges a Massachusetts city's housing authority and its executive director violated federal housing laws by discriminating against Black and Hispanic tenants and potential tenants as well as tenants with disabilities.
The original lawsuit against the Chicopee Housing Authority and Executive Director Monica Blazic filed in April alleged that the authority failed to make reasonable accommodations and discriminated against a second-floor tenant with kidney disease who wanted to move to a first-floor unit so she could receive dialysis at home.
The amended complaint filed Tuesday by the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division alleges that the defendants discriminated against Black and Hispanic tenants and potential tenants, including through the use of discriminatory statements and racial slurs.
The defendants denied the allegations.
The lawsuit seeks an order requiring the defendants to cease discrimination and pay damages, and to accommodate residents' disabilities.
ACLU: school didn't protect Black student
A Vermont school is accused of not protecting a Black student from racially motivated harassment, bullying and threats in a complaint filed with the Vermont Human Rights Commission.
The ACLU of Vermont filed on the complaint Tuesday on behalf of the student, accusing Twin Valley Middle High School in Whitingham of unlawfully depriving the student "of her right to have a school environment free of racial discrimination."
Superintendent Barbara Anne Komons-Montroll disputes the allegations against the school administration. When the administration was made aware of the allegations it notified families, investigated and, where the harassment was substantiated, it took appropriate disciplinary action, she said.
"The disciplinary actions taken by us were effective. No student repeated the race-based misconduct," she said.
The unnamed student was the school's lone Black student and was new in 2020-2021 when she experienced harassment and discrimination including derogatory racial slurs, references to white supremacy, and threats of physical violence, the complaint states.
Among the harassment alleged in the complaint that it says school officials were made aware of was a male student calling her by a slur in front of a teacher and a classroom of students in December of 2020, male students directing the Nazi salute at her while yelling the slur at her in the hall in February, in March a Snapchat video allegedly captured a group of male students yelling the slur and "Burn, Burn, Burn!" and that they hope the student "burns in hell," the complaint states.
The school initiated an investigation and found a "substantiation of a violation of the school's policy" but did not provide a tangible plan to protect the student, the complaint alleges.
The student feared for her safety and dropped out of school sports, her grades fell, and she developed anxiety and depression, forcing her ultimately to transfer to another school, the ACLU says in the complaint.
Marker rededicated to lynched pregnant woman
Activists, community members and family recently gathered to honor Mary Turner at a newly re-erected marker commemorating her death and others who died in a South Georgia lynching rampage in 1918.
Everyone gathered agreed that her death shouldn’t have happened; however, there is a lesson to be learned.
The new marker, which replaces one previously vandalized, sits just a few steps away from Webb Miller Community Church and five miles from the spot where Turner was killed in Hahira, Georgia.
But she wasn’t just killed; she was lynched. Turner was eight months pregnant when she was burned, mutilated and shot to death by a local mob for publicly denouncing her husband’s lynching the prior day.
Following the death of a white planter at the hands of a Black man, a lynch mob killed at least 11 Black people, the “deadliest wave of vigilantism” in Georgia’s history.
No charges were ever filed and so it became a part of a systemic issue from 1880-1930 where 500 people were killed in illegal acts.
Long-time local SCLC president steps down
Bishop Calvin Woods announced this week he is stepping down as president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) Birmingham chapter. Woods, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Norwood, has served as president since 2006.
“I’m delighted . . . after laboring with you the brothers and sisters, not by myself. I looked to God, you supported me. Maybe when I didn’t go right where you thought I should go, but you prayed for me, and I kept my mind stayed on Jesus,” Woods, 88, said during his Wednesday announcement at Kelly Ingram Park, to an audience of city leaders and family. “It’s on Jesus right now.”
Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Dr. R. L. Patterson, who is the current vice president of the Birmingham chapter, will replace Woods on Dec. 31.
The SCLC dates back to 1957 when it was formed by a number of Black pastors, including Civil Rights giants The Reverend Fred L. Shuttlesworth and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who served as the organization’s first president.
Bishop Woods was a key member of the Birmingham Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s and among those arrested and beaten in the fight to desegregate buses in Birmingham. Bishop Woods also participated in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963.
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said Woods has continued the “grand legacy” of the SCLC which has been the “foundation for change.”
