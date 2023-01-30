Gainey orders review
of tax-exempt propertyMayor Ed Gainey made a long-awaited initial public move to tap major nonprofits on Tuesday, announcing a citywide review of tax-exempt property to determine where that status should be challenged.
The initiative appears to be Gainey’s first step toward fulfilling one of the key promises of his 2021 campaign — making healthcare giant UPMC and potentially others “pay their fair share” of public costs. He will be the third consecutive Pittsburgh mayor to wrestle with a Pittsburgh dilemma: Renowned hospitals and universities bring jobs and prosperity, but they contribute relatively little into the city’s operating funds.
UPMC wrote to PublicSource following Gainey’s announcement that UPMC has “long been committed to being a great neighbor” to Pittsburgh. “The City of Pittsburgh and Mayor Ed Gainey, with whom we have met, are aware of UPMC’s ongoing support and can count on our full participation in programs that are fair and equitable and include the region’s other major nonprofits,” said UPMC’s chief communications officer, Paul Wood.
Monday’s executive order impacted all nonprofits generally, but UPMC has the most property — and money — at stake.
Almost 20% of property in Pittsburgh is privately owned and tax-exempt. If those properties were taxable, the city would collect an additional $50 million annually. With the city budget tightening and federal relief funds running out in 2024, tapping into that pool of money could go a long way to stabilizing the city’s finances.
“We need this money to properly run the city,” Solicitor Krysia Kubiak said.
Gainey will not seek to wholly revoke the nonprofit status of any organization; he is instead directing city lawyers to examine each piece of tax-exempt property to determine if the owner is using it specifically for a qualifying charitable purpose.
— PublicSource
Diploma for students with cognitive challenges createdThere’s a new high school diploma for Indiana students with significant cognitive disabilities
Students with significant cognitive disabilities can earn a new type of diploma this year intended to provide them with more opportunities after graduation. The Indiana State Board of Education unanimously approved the alternative diploma earlier this month.
Currently, high schoolers can earn a certificate of completion or a certificate of attendance if they are unable to meet the requirements for graduation. But advocates for students with disabilities say not obtaining a diploma makes people ineligible for many entry level jobs, such as fast food and janitorial positions.
The alternate diploma is only for students with severe cognitive disabilities such as such as autism or a traumatic brain injury or have co-occurring maladies.
The new diploma rule passed by the Indiana State Board of Education must be reviewed and signed by both the Attorney General and the Governor before it’s officially in effect. Once signed, students will be eligible to earn the alternate diploma beginning this spring.
States across the country were required to restructure their diploma offerings through the Every Student Succeeds Act, federal legislation passed in 2015. Three years later Indiana lawmakers passed a law to allow the State Board of Education to create this alternative diploma.
Roughly 76% of Hoosiers receiving special education services graduated high school in 2022, which is almost 2 percentage points more than the prior year. But across the state, students receiving special education services still had the lowest graduation rate compared to other student groups.
— Indianapolis Recorder
$50M claim filed on behalf of victim’s sonCivil rights attorneys Carl Douglas and Ben Crump recently filed a $50 million claim for damages against the city of Los Angeles on behalf of Syncere Kai Anderson, the 5-year-old son of Keenan Anderson. The senior Anderson died after a confrontation with Los Angeles police officers in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles on Jan. 3.
The legal claim is required before Keenan Anderson’s son and estate can sue L.A. police for wrongful death and civil rights violations for restraining him and shocking him six times with a Taser in less than a minute.
The city will have 45 days to respond, either accepting liability or denying the claim, the latter of which paves the waves the way for Douglas and Crump to file a lawsuit on behalf of Anderson’s son.
“If you Taser someone with 50,000 watts of electrical energy six times … is there really any wonder that moments later his heart will begin to flutter?” Douglas said at a news conference. “Is there any wonder why four hours later his heart could no longer withstand the pressure from that Taser and gave up, leaving a 5-year-old boy in his wake?”
Anderson, 31, a high school English teacher in Washington, D.C., and cousin of Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, was the suspect in a hit-and-run traffic collision when he was stopped by police in Venice. He later ran from officers and resisted arrest, police said.
Anderson screamed for help after he was pinned to the street by officers and repeatedly shocked, according to video released by the department.
“They’re trying to kill me,” Anderson yelled.
— Los Angeles Sentinel
