New York court halts
family DNA searchesNEW YORK — A New York court halted the use of a DNA crimefighting tool that has helped crack cold cases and put murderers behind bars, but has also raised privacy and racial discrimination concerns, because state lawmakers never approved the practice.
Known as familial DNA searching, the technique allows law enforcement agencies to search the state’s DNA databank for close biological relatives of people who have left traces of genetic material at a crime scene.
A panel of judges on a mid-level appeals court ruled Thursday that regulations for the technique were invalid because a state committee implemented them without consent from the Legislature.
Three of the panel’s five members voted to suspend the searches, which were challenged by a group of Black men who worried they could be targeted for investigation because their biological brothers were convicted of crimes and had genetic information stored in the state’s DNA databank.
The ruling pertains only to the state’s DNA databank, which is populated with samples from people convicted of crimes in the state, not databanks that are maintained by private companies such as Ancestry and 23andMe for genetic genealogy research.
New York has approved just 30 applications from law enforcement to conduct familial DNA searches since adopting the technique. It has disclosed the names of matches to police in 10 cases, two of which resulted in arrests.
‘Caveman’ Capitol rioter gets prison sentenceA New York City judge’s son who stormed the U.S. Capitol wearing a furry “caveman” costume was sentenced on Friday to eight months in prison.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said Aaron Mostofsky was “literally on the front lines” of the mob’s attack on Jan. 6, 2021.
“What you and others did on that day imposed an indelible stain on how our nation is perceived, both at home and abroad, and that can’t be undone,” the judge told Mostofsky, 35.
Boasberg also sentenced Mostofsky to one year of supervised release and ordered him to perform 200 hours of community service and pay $2,000 in restitution.
Mostofsky had asked the judge for mercy, saying he was ashamed of his “contribution to the chaos of that day.”
Mostofsky was carrying a walking stick and dressed in a furry costume when he joined the mob that attacked the Capitol. He told a friend that the costume expressed his belief that “even a caveman” would know that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
More than 780 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Over 280 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors.
Over 160 defendants have been sentenced, including over 60 who have been sentenced to terms of imprisonment ranging from 14 days to five years and three months.
Civil rights group installs next leaderDeJuana Thompson will serve as president and CEO of Birmingham Civil Rights Institute without the “interim” designation, the board announced on Wednesday.
Thompson, founder of Woke Vote and cofounder of Think Rubix, began serving as interim president and CEO one year ago. Since that time she’s made a number of changes.
“Over the last year we’ve worked to address critical issues to ensure the Institute was able to recover from the effects of resent transitions and the impacts of national events. I knew that we needed to return to our investment in community; growth; academic and social programming,” said Thompson. “We’ve raised $2.4M on the heels of celebrating our 30th anniversary.”
In addition to Thompson, BCRI announced seven new board members.
The Institute also announced new members to its staff. Dr. Kimberly Brown Pellum has joined as curator-in-residency. Dr. Samantha Briggs joins the team as Vice President of Education. Katina Smith is the Institute’s Executive Assistant to the President and Carrie McGowan serves as Office Manager.
Birmingham senior amasses over $3M in scholarshipsKylan Benson navigated Ramsay International Baccalaureate High School with a 4.5 GPA, a 31 ACT score and an exhaustive list of academic and civic honors. He also amassed over $3 million in scholarships.
On Wednesday, Benson announced he plans to attend Harvard University.
“Getting accepted into Ivy League schools like Harvard and Yale has been a wonderful feeling, especially because they are very selective. After working hard in school for so many years, it’s good to see the fruits of my labor. In the past few years, I’ve been able to see some of my peers at Ramsay get accepted into these types of schools, and they all inspired me to want to do the same,” said Benson, Ramsay’s 2022 Valedictorian.
In addition to excelling academically at Ramsay, Benson was co-captain of the SpeakFirst Debate Team, president of the Youth in Government Club, Senior Class President and others. He was also an inaugural intern at Prosper through the Birmingham Education Foundation. He’s considering a career in politics, foreign service or non-profit work.
