Flynn, Gingrich testimony sought in election probe
ATLANTA — The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election filed paperwork Friday seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies, including former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions seeking to have Gingrich and Flynn, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann and others, testify next month before a special grand jury that’s been seated to aid her investigation.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney certified that each person whose testimony is sought is a “necessary and material” witness for the investigation.
They join a string of other high-profile Trump allies and advisers who have been called to testify in the probe. Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Trump attorney who’s been told he could face criminal charges in the probe, testified in August. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s attempt to fight his subpoena is pending in a federal appeals court.
A lawyer for Flynn did not immediately return an email seeking comment. Gingrich did not immediately respond to a voicemail left on his cellphone. Herschmann could not immediately be reached for comment.
Willis has said she plans to take a monthlong break from public activity in the case leading up to the November midterm election, which is one month from Saturday.
— The Associated Press
Judge lets discriminatory policing suit go forwardRICHMOND, Va. — A lawsuit against a Virginia town that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to unlawful racial discrimination and violated individuals’ constitutional rights can move forward, a judge ruled Thursday.
The Office of the Attorney General initially brought the lawsuit against the small southeastern Virginia town of Windsor in December, after an investigation prompted by a 2020 traffic stop involving two Windsor police officers and Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant.
Video of the incident showed the officers drawing their guns, pointing them at Nazario, who is Afro-Latino, and using a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground. The video led to widespread outrage when it surfaced months later, after Nazario sued the two officers.
A judge on Thursday heard arguments in the state’s lawsuit before denying an attempt from the town to have the case dismissed, TV station WVEC reported.
“We are pleased with the Court’s ruling today and have no further comment,” Victoria LaCivita, a spokesperson for Miyares, said in a statement to The Associated Press.
— The Associated Press
Pittsburgh college students unite against sexual violenceAt Chatham University, a student-run committee connects classmates with resources for safe sex and information about Title IX. At the University of Pittsburgh, a group of friends share information about unwanted interactions and a list of students to stay away from. At Carnegie Mellon University, a graduate student would like to see more constructive conversations about preventing sexual violence and harassment.
Sexual violence is prevalent on college campuses nationwide. In Pittsburgh, students and recent graduates are stepping up to support survivors, educate their peers and keep one another safe.
When one of Disha Aggarwal’s friends sent her a dating app profile, she and her other friends immediately responded out of concern. Don’t talk to him, they said — he’s assaulted someone before.
That conversation led to the friends creating a list of men to stay away from, which Aggarwal said has mainly spread through word of mouth. Some of the women memorize the names, while others like Aggarwal keep the list on their phones. It’s one way that Aggarwal, a junior at Pitt, has sought to protect herself and her friends from sexual violence.
“It has come in handy because there have been many instances where I’m at a party, and I spot a guy across the room, and I recognize him and I know not to go near him,” she said. “I think it has given a lot of power to make me feel more comfortable in going out.”
Yet she still worries about sexual violence, which she said several of her friends have experienced. One friend reported to the Title IX office — “and I’m extremely proud of her for doing that,” Aggarwal said — but others did not, instead dealing with their trauma alongside those who support them.
Her advice for supporting friends who experience sexual violence?
“Listen to them and support them no matter what decision they make, whether that’s to report it, to not report it, to go seek counseling for it,” she said. “Everyone has their own journey with it. Everyone has their own process of sort of grieving what happened to them.”
— The New Pittsburgh Courier
