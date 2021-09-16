Teacher cut girl’s hair without permission
The father of a 7-year-old Michigan girl whose hair was cut by a teacher without her parents’ permission has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, a librarian and a teacher’s assistant.
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools, MLive.com reported. It alleges that the biracial girl’s constitutional rights were violated, racial discrimination, ethnic intimidation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and assault and battery.
Jimmy Hoffmeyer, who is biracial, said that in March his daughter, Jurnee’s, hair a classmate was cut by a classmate on a school bus. The principal was informed and Jurnee was given a salon professional asymmetrical cut. Days later, she arrived home with the hair on the other side cut.
“I asked what happened and said ‘I thought I told you no child should ever cut your hair,’” Hoffmeyer said at the time. “She said ‘but dad, it was the teacher.’ The teacher cut her hair to even it out.”
Jurnee’s mother is white. Hoffmeyer said the girl who cut Jurnee’s hair and the teacher who cut it are white.
The district “failed to properly train, monitor, direct, discipline, and supervise their employees, and knew or should have known that the employees would engage in the complained of behavior given the improper training, customs, procedures, and policies, and the lack of discipline that existed for employees,” according to the lawsuit.
In July, the Mount Pleasant Public Schools Board of Education said the staffer who cut Jurnee’s hair was reprimanded and an independent third-party investigation determined that despite “good intentions” of the worker who cut the girl’s hair, doing so without permission from her parents and without the knowledge of district administrators violated school policy.
Two other employees were aware of the incident but didn’t report it. All three employees have apologized, the board said.
The school board said the independent investigation found no racial bias and included interviews with district personnel, students and families and a review of video and photos, including posts on social media. District administrators also performed an internal review of the incident.
But Hoffmeyer said the district never questioned him or Jurnee. She now attends another school.
The district is located about 150 miles (241 kilometers) northwest of Detroit. About 4% of Mount Pleasant’s 25,000 residents are Black, according to the U.S. Census.
Associated Press
Firefighter settles with town over racist environment
A former Massachusetts firefighter engaged in a yearslong legal fight with the Boston suburb of Brookline over what he said was a racist work environment has reached an $11 million settlement with the town, officials said.
The asettlement with Gerald Alston, who is Black, “is poised to end a painful 11-year saga which deeply harmed Mr. Alston and brought discredit to the Town of Brookline,” the town’s Select Board said in a statement. “This Select Board extends to Mr. Alston our sincere apologies for the Town’s mistakes, and our commitment to seriously address racist and other discriminatory behaviors.”
The settlement is contingent upon approval at a special town meeting scheduled for Oct. 5.
The dispute dates to 2010 when Alston’s superior mistakenly left a voicemail for Alston in which he referred to a motorist who had cut off his son with a racial epithet. The supervisor apologized but was subsequently promoted.
Alston refused to return to the job and stopped communicating with the department, which he said was due to his fear of working in a racially hostile environment. Alston, a firefighter since 2002, was placed on leave in 2013 and fired in 2016. He sued the town in federal court 2015 alleging racial discrimination.
The state Civil Service Commission ordered Alston reinstated with back pay in 2019, and he has technically been on paid leave since.
In April, the highest court in Massachusetts ruled that the town was wrong to terminate Alston.
Associated Press
