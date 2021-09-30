U.S. Reps. propose
Rosa Parks DayIn coordination with U.S. Reps. Jim Cooper (D-TN) and Terri Sewell (D-AL), U.S. Congresswoman and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-OH) introduced legislation to establish Rosa Parks Day as a Federal Holiday.
“Through her willingness to sit, Rosa Parks stood up for what she believed in,” Beatty said.
In 2005, Beatty, then-Member of the Ohio General Assembly, spearheaded legislation to designate Dec. 1 as “Rosa Parks Day” in the State of Ohio – making the Buckeye State the first in the nation to formally recognize the Civil Rights icon.
Ohio’s annual Rosa Park tribute has engaged thousands of children and community leaders across the state to celebrate Mrs. Parks’ legacy and example.
“Rosa Parks is a hero to countless Americans and to me,” Beatty said. “Her life and actions on that historic December day more than 50 years ago have inspired people across the country and around the world to stand up against discrimination and work peacefully to create a more just and fair society,” Beatty continued.
“I was honored to have led the charge in the State of Ohio to recognize Rosa Parks, and I’m proud to push to get her the national recognition she deserves.”
—NNPA
Lawsuit: Worker harassed at military baseA Black civilian grounds-keeping and kitchen worker at a U.S. Air Force base in Wyoming was harassed, retaliated against and ultimately fired for complaining when other workers called him racial epithets, a lawsuit said.
A supervisor told Bryan Wheels to keep quiet about the racial harassment, which began soon after he was hired in 2015 and continued through 2017, said the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit against Spokane, Washington-based Skils’kin.
After laying off Wheels in December 2017, Skils’kin didn’t follow its practice of honoring his seniority by rehiring him that winter or later in the spring. Instead, the nonprofit gave a job to a less-senior white employee, the EEOC said in its lawsuit filed Monday in Wyoming U.S. District Court in Cheyenne.
“It’s quite concerning how egregious the conduct was and that the employer didn’t take care of it,” EEOC regional attorney Mary O’Neill said Thursday. “There’s such a low percentage of African Americans in Wyoming. We worry when there’s very few African Americans in the workplace and there’s hostility like this.”
Wheels was the only Black member of the Skils’kin contract crew at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, which oversees 150 Minuteman nuclear missiles in underground silos in Wyoming, Nebraska and Colorado.
The nonprofit subjected Wheels to “severe and persistent racial harassment,” the lawsuit said.
Phone messages left Wednesday with Skils’kin and F.E. Warren Air Force Base seeking comment on the lawsuit weren’t immediately returned.
—The Associated Press
Museum traces slavery, inequality in AmericaThe statues of chained men, women and children stick hauntingly out of sand as simulated waves crash overhead, a symbol to the estimated two million people for whom the slave trade ended in a watery grave in the Atlantic Ocean.
The exhibit is part on an expanded museum created by the Equal Justice Initiative that focuses on the legacy of slavery in America. The expanded Legacy Museum — a companion to the group’s well-known memorial to lynching victims — opens Friday and takes visitors on a journey through the origins of the slave trade through the civil rights era to modern criminal justice issues.
Bryan Stevenson, the executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, said the goal of the museum is to teach and confront “parts of American history that are not frequently taught,” an understanding that he says is a requisite for the country to move forward and heal.
“I believe that there’s something better waiting for us in America. I think that there is something that feels more like equality, more like freedom, more like justice than we have yet experienced. But to achieve that, we’re going to have to confront the damage the problem, the lingering challenges that have been created by this long history of racial inequality,” Stevenson said.
The 40,000-square foot (3,700-square meter) Legacy Museum in downtown Montgomery, Alabama, sits on the site of a former cotton warehouse. It spans the eras of enslavement, lynching, and Jim Crow laws to mass incarceration and modern criminal justice issues that are the focus of the Equal Justice Initiative’s legal work.
Stevenson is an attorney, who focused on representing death row inmates and winning exonerations for people wrongfully convicted. His memoir Just Mercy became a movie by the same name. His activism brought to this point.
—The Associated Press
“One of the things we say is that the purpose of the museum is to create a society where the children of our children are not burdened by this history of racial inequality, are free to move throughout their lives without any presumptions being made, based on their color,” Stevenson said. “But to get there, we’ve got some work to do and I hope this inspires people to do that work.”
Associated Press
California man gets life for synagogue attack
A 22-year-old white supremacist was denied a chance to address a courtroom before a judge sentenced him Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for bursting into a Southern California synagogue on the last day of Passover in 2019 with a semiautomatic rifle, killing one worshipper and wounding three others.
An agreement with prosecutors that spared John T. Earnest the death penalty left little suspense about the outcome, but the hearing provided 13 victims and families a chance to address the killer and gave a sense of finality to a case illustrating how online hate speech can lead to extremist violence. Many gave heart-wrenching accounts of how their lives were upended and how determined they were to persevere despite such devastating loss.
Earnest’s attorney, John O’Connell, said his client wanted to make a statement but San Diego Superior Court Judge Peter Deddeh refused, saying he did not want to create “a political forum” for white supremacist views. Earnest has not spoken publicly or disavowed earlier statements.
“I’m not going to let him use this as a platform to add to his celebrity,” the judge said, pointing to comments that Earnest made to police when he was arrested, hand gestures to the audience during a previous hearing and his probation report.
Earnest’s court-appointed attorney declined to speak with reporters. His parents did not attend.
Minutes after the shooting, Earnest called a 911 dispatcher to say he shot up the synagogue to save white people. “I’m defending our nation against the Jewish people, who are trying to destroy all white people,” he said.
Associated Press
Facilities renamed to cut ties to racist histories
Four North Carolina state prisons and a drug addiction treatment facility for probationers are getting their names changed because of histories connected to racism or slavery, the Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.
The renamings, which take effect Monday, follow a department review during the past year of the historical context of the names of nearly 1,900 buildings at complexes owned or operated by the department.
Two of the five facilities had been named for 20th century Governors Cameron Morrison and Gregg Cherry.
The adjustments reflect a recent nationwide reassessment of names for government buildings linked to matters of racism and oppression.
“These changes are being made to better reflect the diversity of modern-day society,” state Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said in a news release. “In this day and age, it is unacceptable to maintain facility names with negative historical connotations.”
Morrison Correctional Institution in Hoffman will become Richmond Correctional Institution, while the DART Cherry residential treatment facility in Goldsboro will simply be the DART Center.
Morrison, who was governor from 1921 to 1925, was at the close of the 19th century the leader of the “Red Shirts,” whose members intimidated Black voters and backed white supremacy.
Cherry, the governor from 1945 to 1949, had “advocated to drop civil rights from the Democratic party platform,” the department said.
The agency said Caledonia Correctional Institution in Tillery will become Roanoke River Correctional Institution. Polk Correctional Institution in Butner will be renamed Granville Correctional Institution. And Swannanoa Correctional Center for Women in Black Mountain will become Western Correctional Center for Women.
Caledonia refers to an antebellum plantation on the prison property where slave labor worked in the fields, the department said. Polk is linked to William Polk, a Revolutionary War officer who owned slaves, while Swannanoa refers to the construction of an Asheville tunnel that resulted in the deaths of numerous Black prisoners who worked on it in the late 1800s.
Associated Press
Lawsuit alleges Louisiana deputies’ brutal beating
Sheriff’s deputies punched a Black man so brutally while booking him into a north Louisiana jail two years ago that they broke his nose and left eye socket, civil libertarians said in challenging Louisiana’s one-year statute of limitations on lawsuits alleging police abuse.
Jarius Brown, who had been arrested by a state trooper on a stolen vehicle charge in 2019, was so traumatized by the unprovoked attack that he dared not speak to the ACLU of Louisiana until recently, legal director Nora Ahmed said in an interview Tuesday.
The jailhouse beating took place in the DeSoto Parish seat of Mansfield, about 25 miles south of Shreveport, on Sept. 27, 2019. The ACLU is asking a judge to find Louisiana’s one-year time limit unconstitutional so the lawsuit filed Friday can proceed. Only Louisiana , Kentucky and Tennessee allow so little time to sue police, Ahmed said.
Brown’s account of the beating “is consistent with an extensive history of violence and police brutality committed by members of Louisiana law enforcement,” the ACLU official said in a news release. “That conduct has unfortunately been present for decades and has been implicitly endorsed by Louisiana State Police troopers and officials — the very force that initiated Mr. Brown’s arrest.”
The lawsuit cited an article in a series of Associated Press reports on a decade-long pattern of state police hiding videos and other information about violence by troopers.
Capt. Nick Manale, head of state police public affairs, said the agency’s legal staff had not received the lawsuit but will review it when it arrives. “From the information you provided, it appears that the Trooper is only alleged to have been involved in the arrest and not the use of force incident,” he wrote in an email.
The suit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Shreveport against former DeSoto Parish deputy Javarrea Pouncy and two unidentified officers — a second deputy and the state trooper who arrested Brown.
The sheriff’s office declined to respond in detail to the lawsuit.
Pouncy did not respond to a call or a text to two phone numbers identified in an online database as possibly his. He no longer works for the sheriff’s office or for the Coushatta Police Department, where other media reported he was working a year ago. The lawsuit said Pouncy left the sheriff’s office after coming under investigation.
Brown was taken to hospital by another deputy, where he was treated for a broken nose, a broken bone around his left eye and abrasions on his left eyelid, among other things.
Associated Press
