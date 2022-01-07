Police solve girl’s
killing 26 years laterA cold case homicide has been solved 26 years after a 14-year-old girl was raped and killed while on her way to school, Atlanta police announced Tuesday.
Detectives used DNA testing and genealogy tools to finally identify a suspect, who is now dead, police said at a news conference.
In 1995, Nacole Smith was on her way to school when she cut through some woods on the city’s southwest side and was beaten, raped and shot to death, police said.
In 2002, former Atlanta police Detective Vince Velazquez dug into the case and got a break in 2004, when evidence from an attack on a young girl in nearby East Point, Georgia, matched evidence in the Atlanta killing. But it took police years to identify a suspect.
Police worked to publicize the case, which got attention from the TV show “America’s Most Wanted,” Velazquez recalled Tuesday.
When Velazquez retired from the police department in 2017, Detective Scott Demeester took over much of the work. Using genealogy records, Demeester worked to develop a person of interest and obtained a sample of his DNA.
Shortly after Christmas, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s forensic lab was able to match the suspect’s DNA to evidence in the case.
The man police believe killed the teenager died in August 2021 after being in hospice care with liver and kidney failure, police said. They did not name the suspect during Tuesday’s news conference, saying they wanted the focus to be on the girl and her family.
“I’ll live with this pain for the rest of my life,” said her mother, Acqunellia Smith. “Just taking one day at a time.”
— The Associated Press
Ex-mayor pleads guilty to fraud chargesA suburban Atlanta mayor pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges a day after announcing his resignation from office.
Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary Wednesday pleaded guilty to wire fraud, federal program theft and conspiracy to commit federal program theft, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Lary, 59, was the first mayor of Stonecrest, a DeKalb County city of about 55,000 that was incorporated in 2017.
Lary cited his multiple battles with cancer when he announced his resignation, effective Wednesday morning.
Federal prosecutors said Lary asked businesses and churches that got some of Stonecrest’s $6.2 million in coronavirus relief funding to give portions of the money to three companies the mayor had created: Visit Us; Battleground Media; and Real Estate Management Consultants.
Lary said the companies would use the money for tourism promotion, advertising and rent assistance. But prosecutors say he funneled $650,000 of the funds to himself, using some to pay back taxes and the mortgage on his lake house.
An internal Stonecrest investigation found evidence of poor record keeping, misuse and the kickback scheme in Stonecrest’s program to distribute funds it received last year from the federal CARES Act program, the newspaper reported.
The judge allowed him to remain free on bond until his sentencing on May 2. A special election will be held to replace him, city officials said.
— The Associated Press
Bomb scare reported at several HBCUs
Tuesday night, Florida Memorial University and at least 7 other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) were the target of bomb threats. Other schools impacted by the threats: Howard University, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, Spelman College and Xavier University of Louisiana.
According to a release from Florida Memorial University, they were alerted to threat by Miami Gardens Police Department. The campus was placed on lockdown and Miami Gardens Police, Miami-Dade Police Bomb K-9 Unit and campus security searched the campus for any suspicious packages. After a thorough search, no unusual packages were found, and no one was harmed. The campus returned to normal operations.
In a statement, “Florida Memorial University takes matters of this nature seriously. The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors is the university’s main priority. Campus security will continue to work with all involved agencies as the investigation remains ongoing.”
Similar information came out from other schools impacted. Howard University tweeted, “All clear...” after a thorough search. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff reported the threat proved unfounded, but asked all students to remain vigilant.
The threat against Xavier University has been called by the New Orleans Police Department as “very real.” The FBI and Homeland Security are said to be investigating this threat.
— The Miami Times
“The FBI is aware of bomb threats received by some Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said bureau statement said. “The FBI takes all potential threats seriously and we regularly work with our law enforcement partners to determine their credibility. As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately.”
The Miami Times
