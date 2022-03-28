NYC Mayor celebrates Black Men’s Brunch
500 Men Making A Difference celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their Black Men’s Brunch (BMB) on Saturday at the Simpson Restaurant & Bar in Brooklyn. Mayor Eric Adams, who started the event, was in attendance.
The BMB is a community-building, mentoring event that patronizes small businesses citywide. Born from an idea by Adams, the gathering is a community-building initiative geared toward bringing together impactful organizations and the men of the city to work together to provide top tier mentoring, internships, programs and opportunities for young Black and Brown men in the city.
“We’ve stumbled onto a village of men that care about these communities … this city, and we are seeing how working together we can do great things,” said Cyriac St.Vil, Vice president, 500 Men Making A Difference, and Coordinator/Host of the BMB.
Over the years, the BMB has mentored more than 200 young men, spent more than $30,000 at local establishments and helped form meaningful bonds between men of all ages. The topics discussed range from education, finance and investment, mental health and wellness, and the future of tech.
— The Amsterdam News
Honoree shows passion for helping othersYolanda Rodgers-Garvin has served children and families in Greater S. Louis for more than 25 years using the motto, “Where you are today does not determine your tomorrow,” she said.
She will be honored as the St. Louis County-Children’s Service Fund Dr. John Anderson Excellence in Mental Health Care Award recipient during the 22nd Annual Salute to Excellence in Healthcare on April 14 at the Frontenac Hilton.
“I’m really overwhelmed and really flattered,” Rodgers-Garvin said of the recognition. “I looked up the past recipients and said ‘wow.’ It really is a true honor.”
Rodgers-Garvin, who holds a master’s degree in social work from St. Louis University, and a master’s degree in media communications from Webster University, has been the Homeless and Foster Care Coordinator for the Ferguson-Florissant School District since 2014.
Rodgers-Garvin said her passion for helping others, especially children, began when her brother passed away from encephalitis when she was 16 years old. In her current position, she supports students displaced from permanent housing and students in foster care whose placements have been disrupted. She focuses on providing services that mitigate the impact of trauma, grief, loss and inequity stemming from the consequences of instability.
— The St. Louis American
Reed College responds to ‘discriminatory speech’PORTLAND, Ore. — Reed College has acknowledged that a video posted to TikTok and Twitter “shows a Reed faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business.”
Reed President Audrey Bilger and Dean of the Faculty Professor Kathy Oleson commented Friday about the video in a message posted on the college’s website, KGW reported.
“We express our support for the employees insulted in the video,” they wrote. “This matter has our full attention, both to ascertain the accuracy of the video, to engage a valued member of our community in conversation about what it appears to show, and to follow our guidelines for addressing discriminatory speech.”
The video shows a man in the driver’s seat with the window rolled down, arguing with the person recording and others near the car. It’s unclear when or where the video was recorded.
The recording begins mid-sentence with the man in the car saying “... hiring illegal immigrants.”
A person off-camera responds “illegal immigrants?” and the man repeats the phrase, and then asks a series of questions about whether the other person was born in the United States.
The video was posted to TikTok on March 17, but appears to have come to Reed’s attention after a Twitter user posted it Friday.
— The Associated Press
Florida city hires first Black police chiefCapt. Harvette Smith is now the new face of the North Miami Beach Police Department (NMBPD), after recently being appointed as the city’s interim Chief of Police.
Smith replaces Richard Rand and makes history as the first Black chief to lead the department. Rand, who was appointed to the position last February according to the city’s website, announced his retirement when he resigned earlier this month.
Though a media release from the city cited July 5 as the date Rand’s resignation would go into effect, the department celebrated Smith’s groundbreaking appointment in a social media post last week.
“Chief Smith makes groundbreaking history as she becomes not only the first African-American to lead the NMBPD, but also the first African-American woman to do so,” reads NMBPD’s Facebook post. “This historic moment is a great month for this to occur especially since March is Women’s History Month.”
As chief, Smith will oversee more than 165 law enforcement officers and other department personnel.
— The Miami Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.