Investigation continues into cause of in-custody death
BENNINGTON, Vt. — It could be months before the Vermont Medical Examiner determines the cause and manner of death of a man found dead in a Bennington police holding cell after he had been arrested on drug charges, state police said.
There is no indication Bennington police used physical force on the Darrell Jones, 33, who was found dead on Thursday afternoon, less than an hour after he had been placed in a holding cell, the state police said regarding its preliminary investigation.
Jones, whose hometown is listed as New York and Pennsylvania, was one of three suspects arrested by Bennington police and brought to the station. He was placed alone in the holding cell.
Less than an hour later Jones was spotted by an officer sitting on the floor and leaning against the wall. The officer checked on him, immediately began providing medical care and called an ambulance, but Jones was pronounced dead at the police department.
State police say an autopsy was performed on Friday, but the cause and manner of Jones' death remain pending toxicology tests, which can take several weeks to several months.
Most Republicans think Trump probes are 'witch hunt'
Four out of five Republicans consider the myriad investigations into Donald Trump as "a witch hunt," a phrase the former president routinely deploys to undermine the cases, according to a new poll.
In a national Marist poll released Monday, 80% of self-identified Republicans said the investigations into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, his attempts to persuade Georgia officials to overturn his loss there in 2020 and his handling of classified documents were a "witch hunt." Only 18% of Republicans said they were fair.
Trump's legal woes do not seem to be hurting his chances in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, where he remains the front-runner in nearly every recent poll, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has not formally launched a campaign.
He has attacked prosecutors behind the cases on his Truth Social account and at campaign rallies, including a massive one in Waco, Texas, over the weekend that featured a video of a choir made up of inmates in prison for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
But the picture is different among all Americans, however. Fifty-six percent of all adults said the investigations were fair, and only 41% thought they were a "witch hunt."
The survey of 1,327 adults was conducted March 20-23, as a grand jury in Manhattan was hearing from the final witnesses in the hush money case.
Grad student sues professor who allegedly drew a racist cartoon of him
LOGAN, Utah -- Gregory Noel was sitting in a Utah State University class in January 2020 when he says his professor drew a "racially inflammatory 'coon' caricature" of him that was visible to the students.
This one "depicted an individual with dark skin, a hairstyle like (Gregory's), and exaggerated features," according to a lawsuit filed Monday in district court against the school.
Noel, a Black Haitian American student who was in the university's graduate Marriage and Family Therapy Program at the time of the incident, reported the caricature to the school's Office of Equity, which wasn't helpful.
The Office of Equity concluded that the drawing created a hostile environment for Noel, and the professor, who is not named in the lawsuit, eventually received a written reprimand. But several months later, a separate committee withdrew that reprimand, according to the suit.
Now, Noel is alleging institutional betrayal, exacerbation of trauma and deliberate indifference under Title VI, the lawsuit shows.
His suit seeks reinstates the professor's written reprimand as well as unspecified compensatory and special damages that include payment for therapy, tuition and school fees.
In a statement issued Monday, USU officials wrote that the school's goal in all potential discrimination cases is to address the behavior and provide an equitable process for all parties.
LAUSD, service workers reach tentative deal
The union representing 30,000 Los Angeles Unified School District service workers who just concluded a three-day strike has reached a tentative labor contract with the district, officials announced Friday.
The tentative pact still needs the approval of Service Employees International Union Local 99 members and the LAUSD board. The deal is believed to include the 30% pay raise the union was seeking for its workers, along with bonus payments, retroactive pay and fully paid health benefits.
In a statement, the district stated that the agreement “addresses historic pay inequities, creates a massive expansion of healthcare benefits for part-time employees, invests considerable resources into professional development for the workforce, all while maintaining financial stability for the district.”
The deal was brokered in part with the assistance of Mayor Karen Bass, who announced the deal at a late afternoon news conference at City Hall. “We must all come together to support public schools, which are the most powerful determinate of our city’s future,” Bass said. “So, I’m grateful that we were able to find an agreement today.”
