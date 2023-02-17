News anchor apologizes for remark deemed sexist
CNN anchor Don Lemon apologized to his colleagues on Friday over sexist remarks he made on the network's morning show about when women are "in their prime," telling staffers during the company's daily editorial meeting that he was sorry for offending them.
"I'm sorry that I said it," Lemon said. "And I certainly see why people found it completely misguided."
Lemon made the comments about women during a Thursday discussion on "CNN This Morning" over former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's presidential candidacy, drawing swift and fierce backlash.
When declaring her run for the presidency, Haley called for mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75. Lemon argued that Haley herself "isn't in her prime."
Lemon attempted to support his argument by saying that a woman is only "considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s."
The comments were met with pushback from co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, but Lemon kept advancing his argument, even doubling down on it in a segment in the following hour.
Haley herself weighed in later in the day on Twitter, attacking Lemon for the comments and even using them to fundraise.
During CNN's Friday editorial meeting, Chris Licht, the network's chief executive, described Lemon's comments as "unacceptable" and said they were "unfair to his co-hosts."
CNN
Black legislators outraged by GOP racial antics
The Missouri House passed a bill allowing Gov. Mike Parson to strip some prosecutorial power from Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner after debate was cut short.
Black legislators are outraged and say that trying to work with the state’s GOP is not working, and to expect peaceful yet stern retaliation.
State Rep. Kevin Windham from St. Louis County was reading a newspaper article detailing Mississippi’s legislative move that would create a new court in part of Jackson, Miss. Its judges who would be appointed rather than elected. This part of the city is overwhelmingly Black, and its voters would be disenfranchised.
Windom shared quotes in the article by Democratic Mississippi Rep. Ed Blackmon, “Only in Mississippi would we have a bill like this, where we say solving the problem requires removing the vote from Black people.”
“Only in Mississippi would we have a bill like this, where we say solving the problem requires removing the vote from Black people.”
House Speaker Dean Plocher decided he had heard enough. He ruled Windham out of order, halting his speech. The microphone was cut off.
House Majority Leader Jon Patterson then made a motion to shut off debate on the bill. Other Black Democrats were not allowed to speak, and they were incensed.
The House passed legislation by a 109-35 vote.
“It’s racist to not allow him to speak,” Rep. Marlene Terry of St. Louis County, chair of the Missouri Black Legislative Caucus, told reporters after the debate.
She requested that Black leaders and community activists from throughout the state to come to the Capitol.
Before the GOP’s controversial move, Rep. Raychel Proudie of Ferguson said, “We knew how this vote was going to go, but at a minimum, allowing those of us who rarely see a committee hearing, have the opportunity to speak our piece on behalf of the nearly 40,000 people we represent would have been the courteous thing to do.”
The Rev. Darryl Gray, a St. Louis pastor and activist, posted a Facebook message urging people to rally at the state Capitol to stand up “against state control & white suppression.”
The St. Louis American
Fla. Congresswoman proposes $60K salary for teachers
While U.S. school districts look to recover from a mass exodus of teachers brought on by various factors – including the COVID-19 pandemic and low pay – two former educators in Congress have proposed a bill to raise annual teachers’ salaries to a minimum of $60,000.
The American Teacher Act was first introduced by U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson, D-Fla., ranking member of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee, in December 2022. It was referred to the House Committee on Education and Labor but fell short of making it to the floor for a vote.
Wilson and U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., reintroduced the legislation in the House in early February following President Biden’s State of the Union Address, where the latter called for public school teacher raises. Forty-seven other congress members, including Broward County Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, are co-sponsoring the bill.
More than 80 organizations nationwide, such as the American Federation of Teachers, NAACP, Black Teacher Project and Teach for America, support the bill.
“Our classrooms are at stake, our children are at stake, and the future of our country is at stake,” said Wilson at a press conference last week.
Teacher salaries across the nation vary by state, city and individual school district. Florida teachers rank 16th in the nation and make just over $44,000 a year on average, National Education Association said. New teachers in New York can make between $61,070 and $83,972 depending on their education level, according to the New York City Department of Education. Glassdoor estimates that the base salary for teachers in California is $49,821 annually.
The bill was referred to the House education committee again but no action has been taken yet. The committee must release the bill before it can be placed on a calendar for a vote. A majority vote of 218 out of 435 would move the bill to the Senate, where a similar process occurs in those chambers. A Senate committee will review it, release it and move it for a vote.
The Miami Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.