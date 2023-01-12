Black leaders want historic district to preserve landmarks
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Along Wilmington's South Seventh Street, a push is underway to establish a historic district to preserve a neighborhood with key ties to the history of Wilmington's Black community.
Among the movement's top goals are repairing and preserving The Wilmington Journal and Gregory Congregational Church along with establishing a center for the community's young people, said Kojo Nantambu, the pastor of Wilmington's Temple of Truth, Light and Life church and a community activist.
Nantambu is one of several Black community leaders across North Carolina who have talked off and on in recent years about establishing a new historic district along Seventh Street, he said. Initially, the group focused on repairs to The Wilmington Journal – a newspaper that has historically served the city's Black community.
The Journal's Seventh Street office saw significant damage during Hurricanes Florence and Matthew. The paper, which began publishing in 1927, raised $95,000 through a telethon and an online fundraiser to buy its building outright and repair the damage.
Gregory Normal School, which sat near the present-day Gregory Congregational Church, was the first school in Wilmington that allowed Black students after the Civil War, Nantambu said.
Later, the nearby church became a place of worship for some of the Black community's most prominent members. It also was the site where students holed up and were reportedly fired upon by white vigilantes as they protested the segregation of Wilmington schools in 1971.
Los Angeles chief 'deeply concerned' by 2 police shootings
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles police chief recently said he is concerned about two recent fatal police shootings, including one where officers failed to call for a specially-trained mental health team during an interaction with a man in crisis.
Chief Michel Moore said Wednesday that he is "deeply concerned" by the deaths of those men, as well as a third, over two days — two fatally shot by officers and one who went into cardiac arrest hours after police used a stun gun on him during a struggle.
The Los Angeles County coroner's office is still investigating the cases for Keenan Anderson, the cardiac arrest patient who is related to a Black Lives Matter co-founder, and Oscar Sanchez and have not yet ruled on the cause and manner of their deaths. Both died on Jan. 3.
Takar Smith's death was ruled a homicide — as is typical for fatal police shootings — by gunshot wounds. His wife had sought help from police for a restraining order violation on Jan. 2 and warned officers of her husband's mental health condition.
Smith, 45, was fatally shot after raising a 10-inch (25-centimeter) butcher-style knife above his head after officers had stun gunned and pepper sprayed him. The LAPD said Officer Joseph Zizzo and Officer Nicolas Alejandre opened fire.
None of the department's specialized mental health teams, which are paired with clinicians, were summoned after his wife's initial report or during the course of the roughly 15-minute interaction with police in the couple's apartment.
Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appeals court recently accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd.
The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao gave few details. In July, Federal Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Kueng to three years in prison and Thao to 3½ years. Those sentences were lower than what federal prosecutors had sought. The court docket indicated there had been little activity in the case since prosecutors filed their notices of appeal in September.
Floyd, who was Black, died on May 25, 2020, when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for 9½ minutes. Kueng helped to restrain Floyd by leaning on his back, while Thao prevented bystanders from intervening. A fourth officer, Thomas Lane, was convicted of federal charges in February and pleaded guilty to state charges in May.
The killing sparking worldwide protests, many of which were affiliated with Black Lives Matter, as part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice.
The federal civil rights cases were separate from the state charges that Thao and Kueng faced. Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, while Thao agreed only to what's called a stipulated evidence trial on the aiding and abetting count in a deal that avoided a full-fledged trial. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill is expected to rule on Thao's guilt or innocence in the next few weeks, based on prosecution and defense filings.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments in Chauvin's appeal of his conviction on a state charge of second-degree murder, which resulted in a 22½-year sentence. Chauvin later pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges and was sentenced to 21 years. He's serving his federal sentence concurrently with his state sentence.
