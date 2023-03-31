Florida edges toward permitless concealed carry
The Florida Senate gave final passage to a bill Thursday that will allow people to carry a concealed weapon in public without a government-issued permit, a top priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The legislation, which passed the House last week, will also end an existing state requirement to undergo training before carrying a concealed weapon outside the home. Applicants for a permit must currently demonstrate competency with a gun by taking a firearm safety or training course. The application process for a permit also includes a background check, which will also no longer be required if the bill is signed into law.
A news release for the legislation notes that it "leaves in place the current licensing process and background screening, so that those who choose to obtain a permit for reciprocity or other purposes are free to do so."
DeSantis said he is proud "to support the Second Amendment" at a recent event on his book tour and reaffirmed his commitment to sign the legislation when it hits his desk. "You don't need a permission slip from the government to be able to exercise your constitutional rights," DeSantis said Thursday.
If signed, the bill would go into effect on July 1, making Florida the 26th state to recognize permitless carry.
Since July 1, 2022, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has rejected 4,134 applications for permits because the applicant was deemed ineligible. The bill, however, does not change who is otherwise qualified to carry a firearm in public. Additionally, one would still need to undergo a background check to purchase a gun.
CNN
Mayor's wife speaks at Job Corps 'Women at Work' event
Oftentimes, being a woman in the workplace is tough. People doubt your abilities. People want to pay you less. People don’t want to give you the promotion.
Pittsburgh’s Job Corps hosted a “Women at Work” open house and panel discussion in March and the young women ages 16-24 received a mighty dose of honesty from the women on the panel.
Those women included Pittsburgh’s First Lady, Michelle Gainey, who brought the realness.
“I’ve faced challenges in most places that I worked,” she told the students. “What I’ve learned is how to do me. What I’ve grown into is how to carry me and how to own me so I can go in a space, and sit at a table and hold my head high and use my voice so that you can still clearly hear me. It’s not easy. Don’t always be quick to speak, but be quick to pay attention, watch with your eyes and listen with your ears, and take every experience ... because that’s how we all grow.”
The Pittsburgh Job Corps is a U.S. Department of Labor career technical training program that is located in Lincoln-Lemington, off Washington Boulevard. Students either live on campus or commute, and the Pittsburgh campus offers 11 career training areas, such as security and protective services, culinary arts, electrical, nursing and certified medical assistant, and HVAC.
Students questioned panelists, which, in addition to Gainey, included Becky Flaherty, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh; Theresa Monroe, an artist and former Job Corps student; and Melissa Cameron, a Department of Corrections officer and Job Corps alumna.
The New Pittsburgh Courier
Manhattan claws back people as urban counties stem outflow
Turns out the pandemic hasn’t permanently dissuaded people — especially immigrants — from seeking their fortunes amid Manhattan’s gritty streets and neon lights.
The county that encompasses Manhattan added more than 17,000 residents in the year ending last July after losing almost 111,000 people in the previous 12-month period, according to population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The earlier decline was among the worst urban population losses from the COVID-19 outbreak.
New York County was among several large, urban U.S. counties that either gained residents or stemmed the rate of declines between July 2021 and July 2022 compared with a year earlier.
The reversal in population losses was particularly notable in King County, Washington, home to Seattle; as well as in large Sunbelt counties such as Dallas County, Texas; and two South Florida counties, Miami-Dade and Broward. The locations all had something in common: international immigration led the gains.
“The migration and growth patterns for counties edged closer to pre-pandemic levels this year,” said Christine Hartley, a Census Bureau official.
Population change is driven by migration, both within U.S. borders as people move around, and international trends, as people arrive from abroad. It also depends on whether births outpace deaths, or vice versa.
Maricopa County, Arizona, home to Phoenix, had the biggest gain of any U.S. county, with almost 57,000 new residents last year. Domestic migration was primarily responsible. Harris County, Texas, home to Houston, followed, with more than 45,000 new residents and international arrivals and natural increases propelling that growth; 20,000 residents left.
Los Angeles County, the most populous one in the U.S. with 9.7 million people, lost the most residents last year, more than 90,000, as Angelenos moved elsewhere. The next biggest population loss was in Cook County, Illinois, home to Chicago, and the nation’s second most populous county.
The Amsterdam News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.