Fabre now leads Archdiocese of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new archbishop has been installed to lead the Archdiocese of Louisville.
The Most Rev. Shelton J. Fabre took over Wednesday in a mass at the Kentucky International Convention Center, the Courier Journal reported. Fabre, a Louisiana bishop who led efforts against racism, succeeds former Archbishop Joseph Kurtz, who announced he was stepping down in August 2021.
Fabre, who is Black, serves as the chair of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism and led the writing of the U.S. bishops' most recent pastoral letter on racism. Fabre served as bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since 2013.
The Louisville archdiocese includes 24 Kentucky counties and counts more than 200,000 Catholics as members.
The Associated Press
Native Hawaiian hula teacher will appear on US quarters
Women of color to grace quarters
HONOLULU — The late Native Hawaiian hula teacher Edith Kanaka'ole is among five women who will be individually featured on U.S. quarters next year as part of a program that depicts notable women on the coins.
The U.S. Mint said Wednesday the other side of each quarter will show George Washington.
It described Kanaka'ole, who died in 1978, as a composer, chanter, dancer, teacher and entertainer.
"Her moʻolelo, or stories, served to rescue aspects of Hawaiian history, customs and traditions that were disappearing due to the cultural bigotry of the time," it said in a news release.
The Edith Kanaka'ole Foundation in Hilo, which was established in 1990 to perpetuate her and her husband Luka Kanaka'ole's teachings, said she has been recognized as "the preeminent practitioner of modern Hawaiian culture and language."
The U.S. Mint said the other four women to appear on the coin next year were: Bessie Coleman, the first African American and first Native American woman pilot; Eleanor Roosevelt, first lady and author; Jovita Idár, the Mexican American journalist and activist; and Maria Tallchief, who was America's first prima ballerina.
This year, the program is issuing coins featuring five other women, including poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride.
Virginia lawmakers create Historic Preservation Fund
RICHMOND, Va. — A new state fund could give the Patawomeck Tribe a chance to reacquire tribal land and help protect battlefield sites throughout the state where Black soldiers fought and died.
"If there were any way that we could ever get anything back, we would want to see about getting a piece of that tract of land … where our main village was," said Minnie Lightner, administrative assistant of the Patawomeck Tribe.
The tribe wants to acquire land in Crow's Nest, in Stafford County, Lightner said.
Del. Delores L. McQuinn, D-Richmond, introduced House Bill 141, which lawmakers passed unanimously at every step in each chamber. The measure establishes the Virginia Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Historic Preservation Fund. Money from the fund will go to eligible state and federally recognized tribes, nonprofits and localities. The fund will be made up of state money, gifts and donations.
Former Gov. Ralph Northam proposed $10 million over two years in his outgoing budget to bolster the conservation fund. The final state budget has not been finalized.
The historic preservation fund will protect cultural and historic lands. Such lands range from hunting grounds to sacred sites and villages around the Chesapeake Bay. The bill also helps groups preserve schools, churches and archeological sites. The grants from this fund will be managed by the Board of Historic Resources, according to the bill.
"It will impact the tribe in allowing the tribe to protect sites that need to be protected, and that is huge for the tribal people and future generations of those tribes," said Chief G. Anne Richardson of the Rappahannock Tribe, located on the tribal land Indian Neck in King and Queen County.
Virginia Commonwealth University's Capital News Service
Defender participates in Advancing Democracy initiative
For the past four months, the Defender Network has participated in a national initiative, the Solutions Journalism Network’s Advancing Democracy project. The Defender is one of 10 newsrooms across the United States that has been tasked with deep reporting projects which consider how to make this nation’s democracy better.
Democracy is not infallible. It is only as strong as the people who uphold it. Through hard-hitting, solution-oriented stories produced by The Defender’s editorial team of Managing Editor ReShonda Tate, Education Reporter Laura Onyeneho and Associate Editor Aswad Walker, the Defender strives to place a spotlight on areas where democracy is currently under attack, while also presenting tested and theorized solutions to those challenges.
Under Advancing Democracy's umbrella, the newspaper has covered such topics as "Black Women and Voting Strength," "The Student Loan Debt Crisis," and "Young People Can Shape the Elections."
The Defender hopes to continue to inspire, educate and enlighten our print edition readers and website visitors in a way that equips them to better protect this nation’s fragile democracy.
Houston Defender
