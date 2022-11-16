Georgia announces steps for Senate run-off election
Georgians are going to have to head back to the polls Dec. 6 after not being able to get either candidate for U.S. Senate over the 50% threshold in the Nov. 8 midterm election.
Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and political newcomer Herschel Walker, his Republican opponent, are headed to a runoff.
More than 2.5 million Georgians voted early in the midterm election, with 2.2 million having voted in-person throughout the state, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. All of those people and more can to vote early again to settle the election for the U.S. Senate seat held by Warnock.
Early voting for the general election runoff will begin Nov. 28, the first Monday after Thanksgiving. There will be one week of early voting prior to Election Day.
Absentee ballots can be requested now, but will not be mailed out until Nov. 18, according to the Secretary's office.
Georgia is one of seven states, along with neighbors Alabama and South Carolina, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas where runoffs are required when the 50% threshold is not reached. Warnock received just over 49% of the vote during the midterm election, Walker received 48.5% and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver garnered 2%.
The Atlanta Voice
Dawanna Witt makes history as county sheriff
MINNEAPOLIS -- For the first time since her historic election win as Hennepin County Sheriff's, Major Dawanna Witt is sharing some of her big goals as the new sheriff of Hennepin County.
She made history Nov. 8 by becoming the first Black sheriff and the first woman sheriff in the 170-year history of the Hennepin County Sheriff's office. Hennepin is the county where George Floyd killed by Minneapolis police in May 2020.
On Thursday, Witt made promises to make Hennepin county safer and hire more deputies and retain hires as well.
"I'm hoping that a year from now people are going to say Hennepin County is one of the top 5 places people want to work in Minnesota," Witt said.
Witt also said she's committed to transparency and engaging with the community while having some fun along the way.
"I will be the funniest sheriff ever, I love humor," said Witt, "But I'm also straight to the point, and I believe in being transparent and honest, and that's how I will lead this agency."
Major Witt will be sworn in on January 3rd. Until then, she's forming her transition team to help her take on this new leadership role.
"Hennepin County, I won't let you down. I'll be the best sheriff this agency has ever seen," she said.
CNN
Justice Dept. begins probe of local police department
BOSTON — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced an investigation into whether the police department in Massachusetts' second-largest city routinely uses excessive force or discriminates against residents based on race or gender.
The civil investigation into the Worcester Police Department will review how the agency addresses misconduct complaints and discipline; review department policies, procedures and training; and evaluate how officers interact with the public, collect evidence, and complete investigations, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said in a statement.
"Based on information provided to the Justice Department, we find significant justification to investigate whether the Worcester Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of racially discriminatory and gender-biased policing, and uses excessive force," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division said in a statement.
The U.S. attorney's office did not point to any specific incidents that spurred the investigation, but in April, a Black man sued the city and five officers saying he was wrongfully charged with murder based on his race and what his attorneys called fabricated evidence.
City leaders pledged full cooperation with the investigation.
The Associated Press
Attorney seeks investigation into client's beating in custody
An attorney for a North Carolina man is calling for a criminal investigation into why his client, a 41-year-old Black man, was beaten while in custody at the Camden County, Georgia, Detention Center in September.
In a news release, civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said his client Jarrett Hobbs was "mercilessly" beaten by officers at the detention center.
Videos without audio provided to CNN by Daniels shows Hobbs alone in a cell at the detention center. In one video, five officers can be seen entering Hobbs' cell, and one grabs Hobbs at his neck. During a struggle inside the cell, at least four of the officers can be seen wrestling with Hobbs, some of the officers hitting him in the head. A second video shows Hobbs being pulled out of the cell and officers can be seen wrestling him to the ground. The video appears to show at least one officer kicking Hobbs. A third video with audio, but no view of the scene, was not released. Four of the five officers appear to be White; the other appears to be Black.
Hobbs was on probation from North Carolina. His probation officer, F.J. Carney, who was not present at the Georgia detention center, in court documents said Hobbs was kicking the door of his cell causing a "large banging." The jailers told Hobbs to stop and an altercation ensued when he refused the order.
Daniels said his client was experiencing a psychotic episode. "This video is undeniable and the deputies' actions are inexcusable," Daniels said in the release.
Both the Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation promise to investigate the incident.
CNN
